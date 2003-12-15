Changing Hands
Combos
KOLM(AM) and KWWK-FM Rochester and KLCX-FM St. Charles (Rochester), Minn.
PRICE: $5 million
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 282 other stations, including KROC(AM) and -FM and KYBA-FM Rochester
SELLER: Howard G. Bill
FACILITIES: KOLM(AM): 1520 kHz, 10 kW day/800 W night; KWWK-FM: 96.5 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 528 ft.; KLCX-FM: 107.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 571 ft.
FORMAT: KOLM(AM): News/ Talk; KWWK-FM: Country; KLCX-FM: Oldies
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
WOPR-FM Lacombe (New Orleans), KDYS(AM) and KVOL(AM) Lafayette, and KFXZ-FM Maurice (Lafayette), La.
PRICE: $4.25 million
BUYER: Pittman Broadcast Services LLC (Marcus Pittman, president); owns six other stations, including KRXE-FM Lafayette
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman CEO)
FACILITIES: WOPR-FM: 94.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 348 ft.; KDYS(AM): 1520 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night; KVOL(AM): 1330 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KFXZ-FM: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.
FORMAT: WOPR-FM: Inspiration; KDYS(AM): Children; KVOL(AM): Sports/Talk; KFXZ-FM: Black Gospel
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
KFIL-FM and KFIL(AM) Preston and KVGO-FM Spring Valley, Minn.
PRICE: $3 million
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 282 other stations; none in this market
SELLER: KFIL Inc. (Michael Borgen, president)
FACILITIES: KFIL-FM: 103.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 528 ft.; KFIL(AM): 1060 kHz, 1 kW; KVGO-FM: 104.3 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 512 ft.
FORMAT: KFIL-FM: Country; KFIL(AM): Country; KVGO-FM: Oldies
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KRGY-FM Aurora and KMMJ(AM), KRGI-FM, and KRGI(AM) Grand Island, Neb.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Steckline Communications (Gregory R. Steckline, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: JRK Broadcasting LP (John R. Kidd, president)
FACILITIES: KRGY-FM: 97.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 348 ft.; KMMJ(AM): 750 kHz, 11 kW day/10 kW night; KRGI-FM: 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 420 ft.; KRGI(AM): 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: KRGY-FM: Country; KMMJ(AM): Mexican; KRGI-FM: Country; KRGI(AM): AC/Talk
KGKL-FM, KGKL(AM) and KELI-FM San Angelo, Texas
PRICE: $2.8 million
BUYER: Encore Broadcasting LLC (Tommy R. Vascocu, manager); owns five other stations, including KCSE-FM and KKCN-FM San Angelo
SELLER: KGKL Inc. (Reba K. Gloger, president/director)
FACILITIES: KGKL-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 410 ft.; KGKL(AM): 960 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KELI-FM: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,289 ft.
FORMAT: KGKL-FM: Country; KGKL(AM): Country; KELI-FM: Oldies
KIJV(AM) and KZNC-FM Huron, S.D.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Dakota Communications Ltd. (Duane Butt, president); owns four other stations, including KOKK(AM) and KZKK-FM Huron, S.D.
SELLER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO)
FACILITIES: KIJV(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KZNC-FM: 99.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 184 ft.
FORMAT: KIJV(AM): News/ Talk/Sports; KZNC-FM: Country
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KLKC-FM and KLKC(AM) Parsons (Pittsburg), Kan.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Acme Broadcasting LLC (Lee A. Salyers, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Community Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Richard Combs, president)
FACILITIES: KLKC-FM: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.; KLKC(AM): 1540 kHz, 250 W
FORMAT: KLKC-FM: AC/Oldies; KLKC(AM): AC/Oldies
FMs
WSNJ-FM Pennsauken, N.J.
PRICE: $35 million
BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president/CEO); owns 63 other stations, including WPLY-FM Media, Pa., and WPHI-FM Jenkintown, Pa.
SELLER: Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)
FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 486 ft.
FORMAT: Diverse
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
WBQI-FM Bar Harbor, WBYA-FM Islesboro (Bangor), WBQQ-FM Kennebunk, WQEZ-FM Kennebunkport, WBQW-FM Scarborough (Portland) and WBQX-FM Thomaston, Maine
PRICE: $18.3 million
BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 12 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mariner Broadcasting Limited Partnership (Louis Vitali, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: WBQI-FM: 107.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 489 ft.; WBYA-FM: 105.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 305 ft.; WBQQ-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WQEZ-FM: 104.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 285 ft.; WBQW-FM: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WBQX-FM: 106.9 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 633 ft.
FORMAT: WBQI-FM: Classical; WBYA-FM: Big Band; WBQQ-FM: Classical; WQEZ-FM: Lite Rock; WBQW-FM: Classical; WBQX-FM: Classical
BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.
KZFO-FM Clovis (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 71 other stations, including KZOL-FM Fresno
SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 568 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
KKCN-FM Ballinger and KCSE-FM Sterling City (San Angelo), Texas
PRICE: $875,000
BUYER: Encore Broadcasting LLC (Tommy R. Vascocu, manager); owns six other stations, including KGKL(AM) and -FM and KELI-FM San Angelo
SELLER: Graham Brothers Communications LLC (Roger Gearhart, president)
FACILITIES: KKCN-FM: 103.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.; KCSE-FM: 96.5 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 545 ft.
FORMAT: KKCN-FM: Country; KCSE-FM: Hot AC
KDOV-FM Medford (Medford-Ashland), Ore.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: UCB USA Inc. (Perry A. Atkinson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Family Life Communications Inc. (Randy Carlson, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 26 kW, ant. -364 ft.
FORMAT: Christian/News/Talk
KBPU-FM De Queen, Ark.; WAPC-FM Terre Haute, Ind.; KBKC-FM Moberly, Mo.; KBKN-FM Lamesa, Texas
PRICE: $253,000
BUYER: IHR Educational Broadcasting (Douglas Sherman, president); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president)
Facilities: KBPU-FM: 88.7 MHz; 250 W, ant. 121 ft.; WAPC-FM: 91.9 MHz; 963 W, ant. 95 ft.; KBKC-FM: 90.1 MHz; 250 W, ant. 256 ft.; KBKN-FM: 91.3 MHz; 250 W, ant. 157 ft.
FORMAT: KBPU-FM: Religion; WAPC-FM: Christian; KBKC-FM: Christian; KBKN-FM: Christian
WEVN-FM Keene, N.H.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Vermont Public Radio (Mark Vogelzang, president/ CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: New Hampshire Public Radio (Mark Handley, president)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 938 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk/Information
COMMENT: Includes construction permit for unbuilt station WVPC-FM Norwich, Vt.
AMs
WRTA(AM) Altoona, Pa.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: David Barger; owns two other stations: WBRX-FM and WBXQ-FM Altoona
SELLER: Altoona Trans Audio Corp. Inc. (David R Wolf, president)
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk
WAMD(AM) Aberdeen (Baltimore), Md.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mackk Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James V. McMahan Jr., VP)
FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Oldies
KDTA(AM) Delta, Colo.
PRICE: $88,000
BUYER: Maranatha Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Richard C. Dean, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Monument Media LLC (Rick Wagner, president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk
KMUR(AM) Pryor (Tulsa), Okla.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: Reunion Broadcasting LLC (D. Stanley Tacker, owner); owns two other stations, including KRVT(AM) Tulsa
SELLER: Fred Weinberg
FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country/Talk
WMOU(AM) Berlin, N.H.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: Barry Lunderville; owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Jericho Broadcasting Co. LLC (Steve Griffin, co-owner)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: AC/Rock
KIPA(AM) Hilo, Hawaii
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: Skynet Communications Inc. (Thomas Troland, director/owner); owns one
other station, not in this market
SELLER: Pacific Radio Group Inc. (Richard C. Bergson, president)
FACILITIES: 620 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Lite AC
KEZX(AM) Medford (Medford-Ashland), Ore.
PRICE: $70,000
BUYER: Opus Broadcasting Systems Inc. (Henry Flock, chairman/CEO); owns three other stations: KRTA(AM), KCNA-FM and KROG-FM Medford-Ashland
SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)
FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
WPHC(AM) Waverly, Tenn.
PRICE: $60,000
BUYER: Sycamore Valley Broadcasting (Richard Albright, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Canaan Communications (Duane B. Jeffrey, president)
FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 1 kW day
FORMAT: Gospel
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
