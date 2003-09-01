Changing Hands
TVs
KDTN-TV Denton, Texas
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/ CEO)
SELLER: North Texas Public Broadcasting Inc. (Gary Ferrell, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 1,352 ft.
AFFILIATION: PBS
KREX-TV Grand Junction, KREY-TV Montrose and KGJT-TV Grand Junction, Colo.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Hoak Media LLC (Eric van den Branden, manager)
SELLER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president)
FACILITIES: KREX-TV: Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1,404 ft.; KREY-TV: Ch. 10, 6.17 kW, ant. 79 ft.; KGJT-TV: Ch. 27, 19.4 kW, ant. 2,898 ft.
AFFILIATION: KREX-TV: CBS; KREY-TV: CBS; KGJT-TV: UPN
KPXJ-TV Minden, La.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Edwin Wray
SELLER: Paxson Communications Corp. (Dean Goodman, president/COO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 3,020 kW, ant. 469 ft.
AFFILIATION: Pax
WDFX-TV Ozark, Ala.; WFXL-TV Albany, Ga.; and WPGX-TV Panama City, Fla.
PRICE: $25.7 million
BUYER: Raycom Media Inc. (Paul McTear, president/CEO)
SELLER: Waitt Broadcasting Inc. (Michael J. Delich, president)
FACILITIES: WDFX-TV: Ch. 34, 1,200 kW, ant. 787 ft.; WFXL-TV: Ch. 31, 1,580 kW, ant. 991 ft.; WPGX-TV: Ch. 28, 1,260 kW, ant. 748 ft.
AFFILIATION: WDFX-TV: Fox; WFXL-TV: Fox; WPGX-TV: Fox
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
KTBY-TV Anchorage, Alaska
PRICE: $4.5 million
BUYER: MediaNews Group Inc. (Richard Scudder, chairman/director)
SELLER: Piedmont Television (Paul Brissette, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 38.9 kW, ant. 180 ft.
AFFILIATION: Fox
Combos
KBOR-AM and KQXX(AM) Brownsville, KMAZ-FM Mercedes, and KQXX-FM Mission (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), Texas
PRICE: $6.5 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, Radio); owns 1,206 other stations, including KBFM-FM and KTEX-FM McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen
SELLER: Edgar Trevino
FACILITIES: KBOR-AM: 1600 kHz, 1 kW; KQXX-AM: 1700 kHz, 9 kW day/880 W night; KMAZ-FM: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KQXX-FM: 105.5 MHz; 3 kW, ant. 285 ft.
FORMAT: KBOR-AM: Spanish/Variety; KQXX-AM: Oldies; KMAZ-FM: Spanish/Variety; KQXX-FM: Spanish/Variety
KRKD-FM Dermott and KZYQ-FM Lake Village, Ark.; WDSK-AM and WDTL-FM Cleveland, WRKG-FM Drew, and WZYQ-FM Mound Bayou, Miss.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Delta Radio Inc. (MS) (Larry Fuss, president)
FACILITIES: KRKD-FM: 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KZYQ-FM: 103.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WDSK-AM: 1410 kHz, 920 W day/23 W night; WDTL-FM: 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WRKG-FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WZYQ-FM: 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: KRKD-FM: Classic Rock; KZYQ-FM: Oldies; WDSK-AM: News/Talk/Sports; WDTL-FM: Country; WRKG-FM: Classic Rock; WZYQ-FM: Hot AC
WKLF-AM and WEZZ-FM Clanton, Ala.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Southeastern Broadcasting Co. (Jack H. Dennis, president)
FACILITIES: WKLF-AM: 980 kHz, 1 kW; WEZZ-FM: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 246 ft.
FORMAT: WKLF-AM: Gospel; WEZZ-FM: Country
FMs
KBPS-FM Portland, Ore.
PRICE: $5.5 million
BUYER: KBPS Public Radio Foundation; owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Multnomah County School District #1 (Lynn Ward, deputy clerk)
FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,358 ft.
FORMAT: Classical
WWUS-FM Big Pine Key and WCNK-FM Key West, Fla.
PRICE: $3.38 million
BUYER: Cooke Communications LLC (John Kent Cooke Sr., president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Crain Broadcasting Inc. (Robert L. Soos Jr., general manager)
FACILITIES: WWUS-FM: 104.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WCNK-FM: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 125 ft.
FORMAT: WWUS-FM: Classic Hits/'70s and '80s; WCNK-FM: Smooth Jazz
COMMENT: If the stations' cash flow is less than $250,000, the purchase price will be the greater of $3 million or 12.5 times cash flow.
WYCL-FM Pensacola, Fla.
PRICE: $2.2 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, Radio); No. 1 radio-station group owns 1,209 other stations, including WTKX-FM Pensacola
SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)
FACILITIES: 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,408 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
