Changing Hands

TVs

WOTV(TV) Battle Creek, Mich.

Price:

$2.25 million

Buyer:

Wood License Co. LLC (Gregory M. Schmidt, president)

Seller:

Channel 41 Inc. (

John W. Lawrence, president)

Facilities:

Ch.41; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.

Affiliation:

ABC

Combos

WGHC-AM and WRBN(FM) Clayton, Ga., and WFSC-AM and WNCC-FM Franklin, N.C.

Price:

$1.4 million

Buyer:

Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Sorenson Broadcasting Corp. (Dean Sorenson, president)

Facilities:

WGHC-AM:1370 kHz, 3 kW; WRBN(FM): 104.1 MHz; 190 W, ant. 1,296 ft.; WFSC-AM: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WNCC-FM: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -331 ft.

Format:

WGHC-AM:adult standard; WRBN(FM): AC; WFSC-AM:country; WNCC-FM: country

KHIL(AM) and KWCX(FM) Willcox, Ariz.

Price:

$1.1 million

Buyer:

Lakeshore Media LLC (Chris Devine, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

William Konopnicki

Facilities:

KHIL(AM):1250 kHz, 5 kW day, 196 W night; KWCX(FM): 104.9 MHz, 730 W, ant. 3,176 ft.

Format:

KHIL(AM):country; KWCX(FM): AC

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.

KPOC(AM) and KPOC-FM Pocahontas, Ark.

Price:

$410,000

Buyer:

Bobby Caldwell; owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Scott Media Services (Tim Scott, president)

Facilities:

KPOC(AM):1420 kHz, 1 kW day; KPOC-FM: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 144 ft.

Format:

KPOC (AM):soft AC; KPOC-FM: soft AC

KXIT(AM) & KXIT-FM Dalhart, Texas

Price:

$325,000

Buyer:

Dalhart Radio Inc. (George Chambers, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Dalhart Broadcasters (Robert J. Beller, president)

Facilities:

KXIT(AM):1240 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KXIT-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 171 ft.

Format:

KXIT(AM):country; KXIT-FM: country

KRFS(AM) and KRFS-FM Superior, Neb.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

CK Broadcasting Inc. (Cory Kopsa, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Hoeflicker Stations (Herbert R. Hoeflicker, president)

Facilities:

KRFS(AM): 1600 kHz, 2 kW day, 44 W night; KFRS-FM: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 220 ft.

Format:

KRFS(AM): country; KRFS-FM: country

FMs

WAVF(FM) Hanahan (Charleston), S.C.

Price:

$6 million

Buyer:

Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Dean Pearce, president); owns six other stations, including WJZX-FM Charleston

Seller:

Maverick Media (Gary Rozynek, president/COO)

Facilities:

96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 538 ft.

Format:

AOR

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.KAJZ(FM) North Fork (Fresno), Calif.

Price:

$5 million, plus additional $500,000 if new CP moving station from Merced, Calif., market to Fresno is completed at time of closing

Buyer:

Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns 53 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Merced Radio Partners (Edward Hoyt Jr., president)

Facilities:

107.9 MHz; 8 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Format:

Jazz

Broker:

Larry Patrick and Greg Guy, Patrick Communications

KGNT(FM) Smithfield, Utah

Price:

$775,000

Buyer:

Sun Valley Radio Inc. (M. Kent Frandsen, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Legacy Communications Corp. (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)

Facilities:

103.9 MHz; 3 kW, ant. 2 ft.

Format:

Country

KGER(FM) Quincy, Wash.

Price:

$700,000

Buyer:

Butterfield Broadcasting Corp. (Mick Tacher, president/director); owns seven other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Quincy Community Radio (Thomas Reed, sole proprietor)

Facilities:

95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,047 ft.

Format:

Christian talk

KOZX(FM) Cabool, Mo.

Price:

$110,000

Buyer:

Communications Works Inc. (R. William Jones, owner); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Twin Cities Broadcasting Inc. (Russell Wood, president)

Facilities:

98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.

Format:

Country

KPVW-FM Aspen, Colo.

Price:

$57,500

Buyer:

Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns 51 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Aspen FM Inc. (Martha Tapias Mansfield)

Facilities:

107.1 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 361 ft.

Format:

Not on the air

AMs

WTCV(AM) Lajas, P.R.

Price:

$535,500

Buyer:

Perry John Galiano Cruz; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Pedro Roman Collazo

Facilities:

1510 kHz; 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Spanish/tropical

WRJQ(AM) Appleton (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

Woodward Communications Inc. (Craig Trongaard, president/COO); owns four other stations, including WHBY(AM) and WAPL-FM Appleton-Oshkosh

Seller:

Winnebago Broadcasting Inc. (Jane Koeffler, acting president)

Facilities:

1570 kHz, 1 kW day, 331 W night

Format:

Big band/nostalgia