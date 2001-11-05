Changing Hands
Information provided by
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
TVs
WOTV(TV) Battle Creek, Mich.
Price:
$2.25 million
Buyer:
Wood License Co. LLC (Gregory M. Schmidt, president)
Seller:
Channel 41 Inc. (
John W. Lawrence, president)
Facilities:
Ch.41; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.
Affiliation:
ABC
Combos
WGHC-AM and WRBN(FM) Clayton, Ga., and WFSC-AM and WNCC-FM Franklin, N.C.
Price:
$1.4 million
Buyer:
Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Sorenson Broadcasting Corp. (Dean Sorenson, president)
Facilities:
WGHC-AM:1370 kHz, 3 kW; WRBN(FM): 104.1 MHz; 190 W, ant. 1,296 ft.; WFSC-AM: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WNCC-FM: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -331 ft.
Format:
WGHC-AM:adult standard; WRBN(FM): AC; WFSC-AM:country; WNCC-FM: country
KHIL(AM) and KWCX(FM) Willcox, Ariz.
Price:
$1.1 million
Buyer:
Lakeshore Media LLC (Chris Devine, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
William Konopnicki
Facilities:
KHIL(AM):1250 kHz, 5 kW day, 196 W night; KWCX(FM): 104.9 MHz, 730 W, ant. 3,176 ft.
Format:
KHIL(AM):country; KWCX(FM): AC
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
KPOC(AM) and KPOC-FM Pocahontas, Ark.
Price:
$410,000
Buyer:
Bobby Caldwell; owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Scott Media Services (Tim Scott, president)
Facilities:
KPOC(AM):1420 kHz, 1 kW day; KPOC-FM: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 144 ft.
Format:
KPOC (AM):soft AC; KPOC-FM: soft AC
KXIT(AM) & KXIT-FM Dalhart, Texas
Price:
$325,000
Buyer:
Dalhart Radio Inc. (George Chambers, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Dalhart Broadcasters (Robert J. Beller, president)
Facilities:
KXIT(AM):1240 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KXIT-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 171 ft.
Format:
KXIT(AM):country; KXIT-FM: country
KRFS(AM) and KRFS-FM Superior, Neb.
Price:
$150,000
Buyer:
CK Broadcasting Inc. (Cory Kopsa, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Hoeflicker Stations (Herbert R. Hoeflicker, president)
Facilities:
KRFS(AM): 1600 kHz, 2 kW day, 44 W night; KFRS-FM: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 220 ft.
Format:
KRFS(AM): country; KRFS-FM: country
FMs
WAVF(FM) Hanahan (Charleston), S.C.
Price:
$6 million
Buyer:
Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Dean Pearce, president); owns six other stations, including WJZX-FM Charleston
Seller:
Maverick Media (Gary Rozynek, president/COO)
Facilities:
96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 538 ft.
Format:
AOR
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.KAJZ(FM) North Fork (Fresno), Calif.
Price:
$5 million, plus additional $500,000 if new CP moving station from Merced, Calif., market to Fresno is completed at time of closing
Buyer:
Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns 53 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Merced Radio Partners (Edward Hoyt Jr., president)
Facilities:
107.9 MHz; 8 kW, ant. 600 ft.
Format:
Jazz
Broker:
Larry Patrick and Greg Guy, Patrick Communications
KGNT(FM) Smithfield, Utah
Price:
$775,000
Buyer:
Sun Valley Radio Inc. (M. Kent Frandsen, president); owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Legacy Communications Corp. (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)
Facilities:
103.9 MHz; 3 kW, ant. 2 ft.
Format:
Country
KGER(FM) Quincy, Wash.
Price:
$700,000
Buyer:
Butterfield Broadcasting Corp. (Mick Tacher, president/director); owns seven other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Quincy Community Radio (Thomas Reed, sole proprietor)
Facilities:
95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,047 ft.
Format:
Christian talk
KOZX(FM) Cabool, Mo.
Price:
$110,000
Buyer:
Communications Works Inc. (R. William Jones, owner); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Twin Cities Broadcasting Inc. (Russell Wood, president)
Facilities:
98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.
Format:
Country
KPVW-FM Aspen, Colo.
Price:
$57,500
Buyer:
Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns 51 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Aspen FM Inc. (Martha Tapias Mansfield)
Facilities:
107.1 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 361 ft.
Format:
Not on the air
AMs
WTCV(AM) Lajas, P.R.
Price:
$535,500
Buyer:
Perry John Galiano Cruz; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Pedro Roman Collazo
Facilities:
1510 kHz; 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
Spanish/tropical
WRJQ(AM) Appleton (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
Woodward Communications Inc. (Craig Trongaard, president/COO); owns four other stations, including WHBY(AM) and WAPL-FM Appleton-Oshkosh
Seller:
Winnebago Broadcasting Inc. (Jane Koeffler, acting president)
Facilities:
1570 kHz, 1 kW day, 331 W night
Format:
Big band/nostalgia
