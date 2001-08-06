Changing Hands

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $5,350,000 - 3

FMs - $700,000 - 1

AMs - $675,000 - 1

Total - $6,725,000 - 5

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $470,240,114 - 20

Combos - $2,775,179,820 - 59

FMs - $356,817,555 - 116

AMs - $107,372,311 - 79

Total - $3,909,609,800 - 275

Combos

KJSK(AM)-KLIR(FM) Columbus/Lincoln, Neb.

Price:

$2.7 million (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Three Eagles Communications Inc., Lincoln (Rolland C. Johnson, president); owns 20 other FMs and 13 other AMs, including KTTT(AM)-KKOT(FM) Columbus, KZEN(FM) Central City/Columbus and KFOR(AM)-KFRX(FM) and KLMS(AM)-KRKR(FM) Lincoln, Neb. Johnson and wife Paula A. co-own KVRH-AM-FM Salida, Colo.

Seller:

Heartland Broadcasting Inc., Columbus (Leslie A. Bebee, owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 900 kHz, 1 kW day, 66 W night; FM: 101.1 mHz, 100 kW, ant. 760 ft.

Formats:

AM: news/talk, farm; FM: AC

Broker:

David Gardner (to be paid $100,000)

WDKD(AM)-WWKT-FM Kingstree/Florence, S.C.

Price:

$1.4 million

Buyer:

A&D Broadcasting Inc., Florence (co-owners Frank H. Avent, president, and William Duncan, vice president/secretary); owns two other FMs and one other AM, all S.C.

Seller:

Davidson Communications Inc., Kingstree (Don H. Laduke, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 67 W night; FM: 99.3 mHz, 22 kW, ant. 354 ft.

Formats:

AM: real country; FM: classic R&B

WCMP-AM-FM Pine City, Minn. (near Minneapolis/St. Paul)

Price:

$1.25 million (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Quarnstrom Media Group LLC, Colquet, Minn. (Alan R. Quarnstrom, president). Alan Quarnstrom owns five other FMs and four other AMs, all Minn.

Seller:

Pine City Broadcasting Co. Inc., Duluth, Minn. (principal shareholders Pat McNulty, president, and Ken Buehler); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1350 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 100.9 mHz, 25 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats:

AM: news, information; FM: contemporary country, sports, news

FMs

KALS(FM) Kalispell, Mont.

Price:

$700,000

Buyer:

Kalispell Christian Radio Fellowship Inc., Havre, Mont. (Brent Schellin, chairman). Fellowship's board is also board of Hi-Line Radio Fellowship Inc., which owns five FMs, all Mont.

Sellers:

Bruce L. Erickson (67% owner) and Bradley A. Rauch (33% owner), Kalispell; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

97.1 mHz, 26 kW, ant. 2,488 ft.

Format: Christian, AC

AMs

WPWA Chester, Pa.

Price:

$675,000

Buyer:

Mount Ocean Media LLC, W. Caldwell, N.J. (Rev. Sun Young Joo, president/51% owner)

Seller:

CRN Licenses LLC, Orange, Calif. (William Agee, president)

Facilities:

1590 kHz, 3.2 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Talk

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)