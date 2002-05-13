Changing Hands

TVs

KPHZ-TV Holbrook, KPHZ-LP and KPSW-LP Phoenix, Ariz.

Price:

$7.5 million

Buyer:

NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president)

Seller:

Venture Technologies Group, LLC (Lawrence Rogow, president)

Facilities:

KPHZ-TV: ch. 11, 1.58 kW, ant. 177 ft.; KPHZ-LP: ch. 58, 23.6 kW; KPSW-LP: ch. 41, 24.9 kW

Affiliation:

Unknown

KMMB-CA & KSUV-LP Bakersfield, Calif.

Price:

$1.3 million

Buyer:

Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, president)

Seller:

Caballero Television Texas LLC (Eduardo Caballero, CEO)

Facilities:

KMMB-CA: ch. 4, .28 kW, ant. 1,188 ft.; KSUV-LP: ch. 52, 14.1 kW, ant. 1,185 ft.

Affiliation:

KMMB-CA: Telefutura; KSUV-LP: Telefutura

Combos

WTCF-FM Carrollton, WCEN-FM Mt. Pleasant, WSGW(AM), WGER-FM and WTLZ-FM Saginaw (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.

Price:

$55.5 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 243 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO)

Facilities:

WTCF-FM: 100.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WCEN-FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WSGW(AM): 790 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WGER-FM: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WTLZ-FM: 107.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.

Format:

WTCF-FM: Hot AC; WCEN-FM: Country; WSGW(AM): News/Talk; WGER-FM: Soft Rock; WTLZ-FM: Urban AC

Broker:

Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.

KCNN(AM) and KZLT-FM E. Grand Forks (Grand Forks), Minn.

Price:

$2.5 million

Buyer:

Leighton Enterprises (John Sowada, president); owns nine other stations, including KNOX(AM) and -FM and KYCK-FM Grand Forks, N.D.

Seller:

KRAD Inc. (David Norman, owner)

Facilities:

KCNN(AM): 1590 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; KZLT-FM: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 443 ft.

Format:

KCNN(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KZLT-FM: Hot AC

KTNZ(AM) and KBZD-FM Amarillo, Texas

Price:

$1.1 million

Buyer:

Amigo Broadcasting LP (James Anderson, CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KGRW-FM and KQFX-FM Amarillo.

Seller:

Metropolitan Radio Group Inc. (Mark Acker, president)

Facilities:

KTNZ(AM): 1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; KBZD-FM: 99.7 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format:

KTNZ(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KBZD-FM: Rhythm & Blues

Broker:

John Pierce, John Pierce & Co.

FMs

WAVH-FM Daphne (Mobile), Ala.

Price:

$5.11 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 247 other stations, including WDLT(AM), WGOK(AM) and FM, WBLX-FM, and WYOK-FM Mobile.

Seller:

Baldwin Broadcasting Co. (Barry Wood, president)

Facilities:

106.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 450 ft.

Format:

Oldies

KPQZ-FM Amarillo, Texas

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Feuer & McCord (Norm Feuer, owner); no other broadcasts interests

Seller:

Mandujano Y Asosiados Inc. (Socorro Mandujano de Medina, president)

Facilities:

100.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.

Format:

Mexican

WZEW-FM Fairhope (Mobile), Ala.

Price:

$1.89 million

Buyer:

.COM+ Inc. (Kenneth S. Johnson, CEO); also owns WNSP-FM/Mobile

Seller:

Baldwin Broadcasting Co. (Barry Wood, president)

Facilities:

92.1 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 449 ft.

Format:

AAA

AMs

WVIP(AM) Mount Kisco (Westchester), N.Y.

Price:

$1.36 million

Buyer:

Radio Vision Cristiana Management Corp. (Milton Donato, trustee/president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Suburban Broadcasting Corp. (Peter Baumann, president)

Facilities:

1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 33 W night

Format:

News/Talk/Sports; will operate as a non-commercial station

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'

Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com