Changing Hands
TVs
KPHZ-TV Holbrook, KPHZ-LP and KPSW-LP Phoenix, Ariz.
Price:
$7.5 million
Buyer:
NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president)
Seller:
Venture Technologies Group, LLC (Lawrence Rogow, president)
Facilities:
KPHZ-TV: ch. 11, 1.58 kW, ant. 177 ft.; KPHZ-LP: ch. 58, 23.6 kW; KPSW-LP: ch. 41, 24.9 kW
Affiliation:
Unknown
KMMB-CA & KSUV-LP Bakersfield, Calif.
Price:
$1.3 million
Buyer:
Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, president)
Seller:
Caballero Television Texas LLC (Eduardo Caballero, CEO)
Facilities:
KMMB-CA: ch. 4, .28 kW, ant. 1,188 ft.; KSUV-LP: ch. 52, 14.1 kW, ant. 1,185 ft.
Affiliation:
KMMB-CA: Telefutura; KSUV-LP: Telefutura
Combos
WTCF-FM Carrollton, WCEN-FM Mt. Pleasant, WSGW(AM), WGER-FM and WTLZ-FM Saginaw (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.
Price:
$55.5 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 243 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO)
Facilities:
WTCF-FM: 100.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WCEN-FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WSGW(AM): 790 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WGER-FM: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WTLZ-FM: 107.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.
Format:
WTCF-FM: Hot AC; WCEN-FM: Country; WSGW(AM): News/Talk; WGER-FM: Soft Rock; WTLZ-FM: Urban AC
Broker:
Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.
KCNN(AM) and KZLT-FM E. Grand Forks (Grand Forks), Minn.
Price:
$2.5 million
Buyer:
Leighton Enterprises (John Sowada, president); owns nine other stations, including KNOX(AM) and -FM and KYCK-FM Grand Forks, N.D.
Seller:
KRAD Inc. (David Norman, owner)
Facilities:
KCNN(AM): 1590 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; KZLT-FM: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 443 ft.
Format:
KCNN(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KZLT-FM: Hot AC
KTNZ(AM) and KBZD-FM Amarillo, Texas
Price:
$1.1 million
Buyer:
Amigo Broadcasting LP (James Anderson, CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KGRW-FM and KQFX-FM Amarillo.
Seller:
Metropolitan Radio Group Inc. (Mark Acker, president)
Facilities:
KTNZ(AM): 1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; KBZD-FM: 99.7 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 351 ft.
Format:
KTNZ(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KBZD-FM: Rhythm & Blues
Broker:
John Pierce, John Pierce & Co.
FMs
WAVH-FM Daphne (Mobile), Ala.
Price:
$5.11 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 247 other stations, including WDLT(AM), WGOK(AM) and FM, WBLX-FM, and WYOK-FM Mobile.
Seller:
Baldwin Broadcasting Co. (Barry Wood, president)
Facilities:
106.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 450 ft.
Format:
Oldies
KPQZ-FM Amarillo, Texas
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Feuer & McCord (Norm Feuer, owner); no other broadcasts interests
Seller:
Mandujano Y Asosiados Inc. (Socorro Mandujano de Medina, president)
Facilities:
100.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.
Format:
Mexican
WZEW-FM Fairhope (Mobile), Ala.
Price:
$1.89 million
Buyer:
.COM+ Inc. (Kenneth S. Johnson, CEO); also owns WNSP-FM/Mobile
Seller:
Baldwin Broadcasting Co. (Barry Wood, president)
Facilities:
92.1 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 449 ft.
Format:
AAA
AMs
WVIP(AM) Mount Kisco (Westchester), N.Y.
Price:
$1.36 million
Buyer:
Radio Vision Cristiana Management Corp. (Milton Donato, trustee/president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Suburban Broadcasting Corp. (Peter Baumann, president)
Facilities:
1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 33 W night
Format:
News/Talk/Sports; will operate as a non-commercial station
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
