Changing Hands
TV/Radio
KSIX-AM and KZTV-TV Corpus Christi and KVTV-TV Laredo, Texas
Price:
$11.5 million
Buyer:
Eagle Creek Broadcasting LLC (Brian W. Brady, partner). Brady is also president and CEO of Northwest Broadcasting, Okemos, Mich.-based owner of a TV-station group that includes KAYU-TV Spokane, Wash.
Seller:
Corpus Christi Broadcasting Co Inc. (Kathleen E. Kennedy, president)
Facilities:
KSIX-AM:1230 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KZTV-TV; Ch. 10; 316 kW, ant. 942 ft.; KVTV-TV: Ch. 13; 85.1 kW, ant. 919 ft.
Format/Affiliation:
KSIX-AM:news/ sports; KZTV-TV: CBS; KVTV-TV: CBS
FMs
KHHL-FM Leander (Austin), Pa.
Price:
$22 million
Buyer:
Amigo Broadcasting LP (Raul Salvador, president/COO); owns 10 other stations, including KXXS-FM/Austin
Seller:
Shamrock Communications Inc. (William R. Lynett, president/CEO)
Facilities:
98.9 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 791 ft.
Format:
Rock AC
Broker:
Media Services Group
WJYA-FM Emporia and WJYJ-FM Fredericksburg, Va.
Price:
$3.32 million
Buyer:
CSN International (Charles Smith, president); owns 17 other stations, including KTWD(FM) Wallace, Idaho, but none in this market
Seller:
Educational Media Corp. (Pete Stover, president)
Facilities:
WJYA-FM:89.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 371 ft.; WJYJ-FM: 90.5 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 538 ft.
Format:
WJYA-FM:Christian contemporary; WJYJ-FM: Christian contemporary
KTWY-FM Walla Walla (Richland-Kennewick-Pasco), Wash.
Price:
$1 million
Buyer:
Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 47 other stations, including KLVA(FM) Casa Grande, Ariz., but none in this market
Seller:
Bridge Broadcasting Inc. (Jose Gonzalez, president)
Facilities:
93.3 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.
Format:
Christian contemporary
WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa.
Price:
$620,000
Buyer:
Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 41 other stations, including WHUG(FM) Pittsburgh, but none in this market
Seller:
Millenium Broadcasting Inc. (Warren S. Diggins, president)
Facilities:
106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 154 ft.
Format:
Country
WBGJ-FM Sylvan Beach (Utica-Rome), N.Y.
Price:
$350,000
Buyer:
Craig Fox; owns five other stations, including WSIV(AM) Syracuse, N.Y., but none in this market
Seller:
Kevin O'Kane
Facilities:
100.3 MHz, 1 kW at 0 ft.
Format:
Construction permit, not yet on-air.
WKAD-FM Harrietta, Mich.
Price:
$235,000
Buyer:
Cadillac Broadcasting (Patricia McDonald Garber, managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Noordyk Broadcasting (Donald Noordyk, president)
Facilities:
93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
CP, not on air.
KLCH-FM Lake City (Rochester), Minn.
Price:
$224,000
Buyer:
Sorenson Broadcasting (Dean Sorenson, president); owns 17 other stations, including WGHC(AM) Clayton, Ga., but none in this market
Seller:
Result Radio Group (Jerry Papenfuss, president)
Facilities:
94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
CP, not on air.
AMs
WPYK(AM) Dora (Birmingham), Ala.
Price:
$190,000
Buyer:
Javier Macias; owns three other stations including, WAZX(AM)-FM Atlanta, but none in this market
Seller:
Paul T. Johnson.
Facilities:
1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 41 W night
Format:
Country
Broker:
Media Services Group
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
