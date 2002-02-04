Changing Hands

TV/Radio

KSIX-AM and KZTV-TV Corpus Christi and KVTV-TV Laredo, Texas

Price:

$11.5 million

Buyer:

Eagle Creek Broadcasting LLC (Brian W. Brady, partner). Brady is also president and CEO of Northwest Broadcasting, Okemos, Mich.-based owner of a TV-station group that includes KAYU-TV Spokane, Wash.

Seller:

Corpus Christi Broadcasting Co Inc. (Kathleen E. Kennedy, president)

Facilities:

KSIX-AM:1230 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KZTV-TV; Ch. 10; 316 kW, ant. 942 ft.; KVTV-TV: Ch. 13; 85.1 kW, ant. 919 ft.

Format/Affiliation:

KSIX-AM:news/ sports; KZTV-TV: CBS; KVTV-TV: CBS

FMs

KHHL-FM Leander (Austin), Pa.

Price:

$22 million

Buyer:

Amigo Broadcasting LP (Raul Salvador, president/COO); owns 10 other stations, including KXXS-FM/Austin

Seller:

Shamrock Communications Inc. (William R. Lynett, president/CEO)

Facilities:

98.9 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 791 ft.

Format:

Rock AC

Broker:

Media Services Group

WJYA-FM Emporia and WJYJ-FM Fredericksburg, Va.

Price:

$3.32 million

Buyer:

CSN International (Charles Smith, president); owns 17 other stations, including KTWD(FM) Wallace, Idaho, but none in this market

Seller:

Educational Media Corp. (Pete Stover, president)

Facilities:

WJYA-FM:89.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 371 ft.; WJYJ-FM: 90.5 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 538 ft.

Format:

WJYA-FM:Christian contemporary; WJYJ-FM: Christian contemporary

KTWY-FM Walla Walla (Richland-Kennewick-Pasco), Wash.

Price:

$1 million

Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 47 other stations, including KLVA(FM) Casa Grande, Ariz., but none in this market

Seller:

Bridge Broadcasting Inc. (Jose Gonzalez, president)

Facilities:

93.3 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.

Format:

Christian contemporary

WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa.

Price:

$620,000

Buyer:

Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 41 other stations, including WHUG(FM) Pittsburgh, but none in this market

Seller:

Millenium Broadcasting Inc. (Warren S. Diggins, president)

Facilities:

106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 154 ft.

Format:

Country

WBGJ-FM Sylvan Beach (Utica-Rome), N.Y.

Price:

$350,000

Buyer:

Craig Fox; owns five other stations, including WSIV(AM) Syracuse, N.Y., but none in this market

Seller:

Kevin O'Kane

Facilities:

100.3 MHz, 1 kW at 0 ft.

Format:

Construction permit, not yet on-air.

WKAD-FM Harrietta, Mich.

Price:

$235,000

Buyer:

Cadillac Broadcasting (Patricia McDonald Garber, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Noordyk Broadcasting (Donald Noordyk, president)

Facilities:

93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

CP, not on air.

KLCH-FM Lake City (Rochester), Minn.

Price:

$224,000

Buyer:

Sorenson Broadcasting (Dean Sorenson, president); owns 17 other stations, including WGHC(AM) Clayton, Ga., but none in this market

Seller:

Result Radio Group (Jerry Papenfuss, president)

Facilities:

94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

CP, not on air.

AMs

WPYK(AM) Dora (Birmingham), Ala.

Price:

$190,000

Buyer:

Javier Macias; owns three other stations including, WAZX(AM)-FM Atlanta, but none in this market

Seller:

Paul T. Johnson.

Facilities:

1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 41 W night

Format:

Country

Broker:

Media Services Group

