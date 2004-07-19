Changing Hands
TVs
KTYO Las Cruces and K48IK El Paso, N.M.
PRICE: $11.8 million
BUYER: ZGS Broadcasting Holdings Inc. (Ronald Gordon, president)
SELLER: Council Tree Communications VI LP (Steve Hillard, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KTYO: Ch. 48, 5000 kW, ant. 440 ft.; K48IK: Ch. 48, 150 kW
AFFILIATION: KTYO: Tel.; K48IK: Tel.
Combos
WKXB(FM) Burgaw, WAZO(FM) Oak Island, WSFM(FM) Southport (Wilmington), and WMFD(AM) and WRQR(FM) Wilmington, N.C.
PRICE: $24.5 million
BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/COO); owns 60 other stations, none in this market
SELLERs: WAZO(FM), WMFD(AM) and WRQR(FM): Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., manager); WKXB(FM) and WSFM(FM): Sea-Comm Inc. (N. Eric Jorgensen, president/secretary/ treasurer)
FACILITIES: WKXB(FM): 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WAZO(FM): 98.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WSFM(FM): 107.5 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 594 ft.; WMFD(AM): 630 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night; WRQR(FM): 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.
FORMAT: WKXB(FM): Oldies; WAZO(FM): CHR; WSFM(FM): Modern Rock; WMFD(AM): Sports/Talk; WRQR(FM): AOR
BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group
KVTT(FM) Dallas (Dallas-Ft. Worth)
PRICE: $16.5 million
BUYER: Covenant Educational Media Inc. (A. Fletcher Anderson, chairman); owns no other stations
SELLER: Research Educational Foundation (Stanley Thomas, secretary/GM)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
KUBC(AM) and KKXK(FM) Montrose and KBNG(FM) Ridgway, Colo.
PRICE: $2.65 million
BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president); owns 29 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Woodland Communications Corp. (J. Stephen Glasmann, president)
FACILITIES: KUBC(AM): 580 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KKXK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 1,883 ft.; KBNG(FM): 103.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,575 ft.
FORMAT: KUBC(AM): Country/News; KKXK(FM): Country; KBNG(FM): Hot AC
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KJCK(AM) and KJCK(FM) Junction City and KQLA(FM) Ogden, Kan.
PRICE: $2.03 million
BUYER: Platinum Broadcasting (Michael H. Daniels, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Platinum Broadcasting (Steven R. Struebing, president/ director)
FACILITIES: KJCK(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; KJCK(FM): 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 630 ft.; KQLA(FM): 103.5 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: KJCK(AM): Country/ News/Sports; KJCK(FM): Top 40; KQLA(FM): Hot AC
COMMENT: Daniels and Evan and Phillip Howe are buying the Platinum Broadcasting shares held by Russell M. Johnson, Harold K. Johnson, Nedrick L. Price, Sondra B. Campbell, and Robert V. and Steven R. Struebing for $2 million. And shares worth $30,000 are being issued to the buyers.
FMs
WOJZ(FM) Egg Harbor City (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.
PRICE: $14 million
BUYER: Millennium Radio Group (Charles W. Banta, chairman); owns 12 other stations, including WKXW(AM), WFPG(FM), WIXM(FM) and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City-Cape May
SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 509 ft.
FORMAT: Smooth Jazz
WJES(FM) Saluda (Augusta), S.C.
PRICE: $4.7 million
BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Robert B. Sherman, senior VP); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Edgefield Saluda Radio Co. Inc. (Michael Casey, owner)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group
KVMI(FM) Arthur (Fargo-Moorhead), N.D.
PRICE: $1.05 million
BUYER: Media Entertainment Group Inc. (Al Hovland, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Vision Media Inc. (Jim Babbitt, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
AMs
WRMR(AM) Cleveland
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 98 other stations, including WCCD(AM), WHK(AM), WKNR(AM) and WFHM(FM) Cleveland
SELLER: Cleveland Classical Radio LLC (Robert Conrad, president)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: Gary Stevens of Gary Stevens and Co. and George Reed of Media Services Group
