Changing Hands

TVs



KTYO Las Cruces and K48IK El Paso, N.M.

PRICE: $11.8 million

BUYER: ZGS Broadcasting Holdings Inc. (Ronald Gordon, president)

SELLER: Council Tree Communications VI LP (Steve Hillard, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KTYO: Ch. 48, 5000 kW, ant. 440 ft.; K48IK: Ch. 48, 150 kW

AFFILIATION: KTYO: Tel.; K48IK: Tel.



Combos



WKXB(FM) Burgaw, WAZO(FM) Oak Island, WSFM(FM) Southport (Wilmington), and WMFD(AM) and WRQR(FM) Wilmington, N.C.

PRICE: $24.5 million

BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/COO); owns 60 other stations, none in this market

SELLERs: WAZO(FM), WMFD(AM) and WRQR(FM): Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., manager); WKXB(FM) and WSFM(FM): Sea-Comm Inc. (N. Eric Jorgensen, president/secretary/ treasurer)

FACILITIES: WKXB(FM): 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WAZO(FM): 98.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WSFM(FM): 107.5 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 594 ft.; WMFD(AM): 630 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night; WRQR(FM): 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.

FORMAT: WKXB(FM): Oldies; WAZO(FM): CHR; WSFM(FM): Modern Rock; WMFD(AM): Sports/Talk; WRQR(FM): AOR

BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group

KVTT(FM) Dallas (Dallas-Ft. Worth)

PRICE: $16.5 million

BUYER: Covenant Educational Media Inc. (A. Fletcher Anderson, chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: Research Educational Foundation (Stanley Thomas, secretary/GM)

FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KUBC(AM) and KKXK(FM) Montrose and KBNG(FM) Ridgway, Colo.

PRICE: $2.65 million

BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president); owns 29 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Woodland Communications Corp. (J. Stephen Glasmann, president)

FACILITIES: KUBC(AM): 580 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KKXK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 1,883 ft.; KBNG(FM): 103.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,575 ft.

FORMAT: KUBC(AM): Country/News; KKXK(FM): Country; KBNG(FM): Hot AC

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

KJCK(AM) and KJCK(FM) Junction City and KQLA(FM) Ogden, Kan.

PRICE: $2.03 million

BUYER: Platinum Broadcasting (Michael H. Daniels, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Platinum Broadcasting (Steven R. Struebing, president/ director)

FACILITIES: KJCK(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; KJCK(FM): 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 630 ft.; KQLA(FM): 103.5 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: KJCK(AM): Country/ News/Sports; KJCK(FM): Top 40; KQLA(FM): Hot AC

COMMENT: Daniels and Evan and Phillip Howe are buying the Platinum Broadcasting shares held by Russell M. Johnson, Harold K. Johnson, Nedrick L. Price, Sondra B. Campbell, and Robert V. and Steven R. Struebing for $2 million. And shares worth $30,000 are being issued to the buyers.



FMs



WOJZ(FM) Egg Harbor City (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.

PRICE: $14 million

BUYER: Millennium Radio Group (Charles W. Banta, chairman); owns 12 other stations, including WKXW(AM), WFPG(FM), WIXM(FM) and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City-Cape May

SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

WJES(FM) Saluda (Augusta), S.C.

PRICE: $4.7 million

BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Robert B. Sherman, senior VP); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Edgefield Saluda Radio Co. Inc. (Michael Casey, owner)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: George Reed of Media Services Group

KVMI(FM) Arthur (Fargo-Moorhead), N.D.

PRICE: $1.05 million

BUYER: Media Entertainment Group Inc. (Al Hovland, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Vision Media Inc. (Jim Babbitt, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC



AMs



WRMR(AM) Cleveland

PRICE: $10 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 98 other stations, including WCCD(AM), WHK(AM), WKNR(AM) and WFHM(FM) Cleveland

SELLER: Cleveland Classical Radio LLC (Robert Conrad, president)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: Gary Stevens of Gary Stevens and Co. and George Reed of Media Services Group



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com