Changing Hands
TVsWVAH-TV Charleston, W.Va.Price: $8.476 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WCHS-TV CharlestonSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 11; 51 kW, ant. 1,723 ft.Affiliation: FoxWNUV-TV BaltimorePrice: $4.453 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WBFF(TV) BaltimoreSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 54; 1,353 kW, ant. 1,145 ft.Affiliation: WBWTTE-TV Columbus, OhioPrice: $3.276 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WBFF(TV) ColumbusSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 28; 1,910 kW, ant. 965 ft.Affiliation: FoxCombosWBEC(AM) and -FM Pittsfield, Mass.; WZEC-FM Hoosick Falls (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.Price: $4.3 millionBuyer: Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner); owns 30 other stations, including WENU(AM) and WNYQ-FM Albany-Schenectady-TroySeller: Tele-Media Broadcasting Co. (Ira Rosenblatt, VP/COO Radio)Facilities: WBEC(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WBEC-FM: 105.5 MHz, 950 W, ant. 591 ft.; WZEC-FM: 97.5 MHz, 400 W, ant. 1,204 ft.Format: WBEC(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WBEC-FM: Hot AC; WZEC-FM: Hot ACBroker: Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle & Co.KMHT(AM) and KZEY-FM Marshall (Tyler-Longview), TexasPrice: $400,000Buyer: Hanszen Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry T. Hanszen, owner/GM); owns two other stations, none in this marketSeller: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president)Facilities: KMHT(AM): 1450 kHz, 650 W day, 1 kW night; KZEY-FM: 103.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 423 ft.Format: KMHT(AM): Urban AC; KZEY-FM: Urban ACBroker: Media Services GroupFMsKYXS-FM Mineral Wells, TexasPrice: $6 millionBuyer: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Pregil, VP/director); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Jerry Snyder & Associates (Jerry Snyder, owner/president)Facilities: 95.9 MHz, 80 kW, ant. 1,079 ft.Format: NostalgiaKISI-FM Malvern, Ark.Price: $325,000Buyer: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 12 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Malvern Entertainment Corp. (Scott A. Gray, president)Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.Format: OldiesComment: If the seller successfully moves the tower so that the signal contours cover the majority of Hot Springs, Ark., the purchase price will increase to $437,500WAYT-FM (CP) Thomasville, Ga.Price: $15,000Buyer: WAY FM Media Group Inc. (Robert D. Augsburg, president); owns four other stations, none in this marketSeller: Southeast Educational Radio Inc. (J. Charles Ryor, chairman)Facilities: 88.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,161 ft.Format: cpNEW FM (CP) Winchendon (Worcester), Mass.Price: $10,000Buyer: Friends of Radio Maria Inc. (Florinda M. Iannace, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Toccoa Falls College (W. Wayne Gardener, executive vice president)Facilities: 91.1 MHz, 155 W, ant. 207 ft.Format: cpNEW FM(CP) Pueblo, Colo.Price: $6,251Buyer: Educational Communications of Colorado Springs Inc. (Ronald Johnson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this marketSeller: Colorado Christian University (Brian Bissell, corporate secretary)Facilities: 88.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 180 ft.Format: cpAMsWWCA(AM) Gary (Chicago), Ind.Price: $1.5 millionBuyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this marketSeller: Willis Family Broadcasting, (Celestine Willis, president)Facilities: 1270 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW nightFormat: GospelWAMM(AM) Woodstock (Winchester), Va.Price: $140,000Buyer: Hometown Broadcasting LLC, (Margaret S. Boston, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Grass Roots Broadcasting LLC, (Thomas A. Lewis, president)Facilities: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W nightFormat: Soft ACWNCR(AM) Fair Bluff, N.C.Price: $1,200Buyer: Stanley Broadcasting System (Thomas V. Stanley, owner/president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Arnson Broadcasting (Don Arsone, president)Facilities: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day 48 W nightFormat: GospelKBCL(AM) Bossier City (Shreveport), La.Price: DonationBuyer: Barnabas Center Ministries (Leon W. McKee, ministry director); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Results Unlimited (George R. Alewyne, president)Facilities: 1070 kHz, 250 WFormat: Christian/Contemporary/Talk
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.