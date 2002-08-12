Changing Hands

TVsWVAH-TV Charleston, W.Va.Price: $8.476 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WCHS-TV CharlestonSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 11; 51 kW, ant. 1,723 ft.Affiliation: FoxWNUV-TV BaltimorePrice: $4.453 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WBFF(TV) BaltimoreSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 54; 1,353 kW, ant. 1,145 ft.Affiliation: WBWTTE-TV Columbus, OhioPrice: $3.276 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 62 stations, including WBFF(TV) ColumbusSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); was formerly GlencairnFacilities: Ch. 28; 1,910 kW, ant. 965 ft.Affiliation: FoxCombosWBEC(AM) and -FM Pittsfield, Mass.; WZEC-FM Hoosick Falls (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.Price: $4.3 millionBuyer: Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner); owns 30 other stations, including WENU(AM) and WNYQ-FM Albany-Schenectady-TroySeller: Tele-Media Broadcasting Co. (Ira Rosenblatt, VP/COO Radio)Facilities: WBEC(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WBEC-FM: 105.5 MHz, 950 W, ant. 591 ft.; WZEC-FM: 97.5 MHz, 400 W, ant. 1,204 ft.Format: WBEC(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WBEC-FM: Hot AC; WZEC-FM: Hot ACBroker: Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle & Co.KMHT(AM) and KZEY-FM Marshall (Tyler-Longview), TexasPrice: $400,000Buyer: Hanszen Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry T. Hanszen, owner/GM); owns two other stations, none in this marketSeller: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president)Facilities: KMHT(AM): 1450 kHz, 650 W day, 1 kW night; KZEY-FM: 103.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 423 ft.Format: KMHT(AM): Urban AC; KZEY-FM: Urban ACBroker: Media Services GroupFMsKYXS-FM Mineral Wells, TexasPrice: $6 millionBuyer: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Pregil, VP/director); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Jerry Snyder & Associates (Jerry Snyder, owner/president)Facilities: 95.9 MHz, 80 kW, ant. 1,079 ft.Format: NostalgiaKISI-FM Malvern, Ark.Price: $325,000Buyer: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 12 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Malvern Entertainment Corp. (Scott A. Gray, president)Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.Format: OldiesComment: If the seller successfully moves the tower so that the signal contours cover the majority of Hot Springs, Ark., the purchase price will increase to $437,500WAYT-FM (CP) Thomasville, Ga.Price: $15,000Buyer: WAY FM Media Group Inc. (Robert D. Augsburg, president); owns four other stations, none in this marketSeller: Southeast Educational Radio Inc. (J. Charles Ryor, chairman)Facilities: 88.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,161 ft.Format: cpNEW FM (CP) Winchendon (Worcester), Mass.Price: $10,000Buyer: Friends of Radio Maria Inc. (Florinda M. Iannace, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Toccoa Falls College (W. Wayne Gardener, executive vice president)Facilities: 91.1 MHz, 155 W, ant. 207 ft.Format: cpNEW FM(CP) Pueblo, Colo.Price: $6,251Buyer: Educational Communications of Colorado Springs Inc. (Ronald Johnson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this marketSeller: Colorado Christian University (Brian Bissell, corporate secretary)Facilities: 88.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 180 ft.Format: cpAMsWWCA(AM) Gary (Chicago), Ind.Price: $1.5 millionBuyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this marketSeller: Willis Family Broadcasting, (Celestine Willis, president)Facilities: 1270 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW nightFormat: GospelWAMM(AM) Woodstock (Winchester), Va.Price: $140,000Buyer: Hometown Broadcasting LLC, (Margaret S. Boston, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Grass Roots Broadcasting LLC, (Thomas A. Lewis, president)Facilities: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W nightFormat: Soft ACWNCR(AM) Fair Bluff, N.C.Price: $1,200Buyer: Stanley Broadcasting System (Thomas V. Stanley, owner/president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Arnson Broadcasting (Don Arsone, president)Facilities: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day 48 W nightFormat: GospelKBCL(AM) Bossier City (Shreveport), La.Price: DonationBuyer: Barnabas Center Ministries (Leon W. McKee, ministry director); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Results Unlimited (George R. Alewyne, president)Facilities: 1070 kHz, 250 WFormat: Christian/Contemporary/Talk

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com