Changing Hands

TVs

KAKE-TV Wichita, Kan.; KAUZ-TV Wichita Falls, Texas; KDLH-TV Duluth, Minn.; KGWC-TV Casper, Wy.; KGWN-TV Cheyenne, Wy.; KHQA-TV Hannibal, Mo.; KKTV-TV Colorado Springs, Colo.; KMIZ-TV Columbia, Mo.; WBKO-TV Bowling Green, Ky.; WHOI-TV Peoria, Ill.; WHSV-TV Harrisonburg, Va.;, WIBW-TV Topeka, Kan.; WIFR-TV Freeport, Ill.; WILX-TV Onondaga, Mich.; WMTV-TV Madison, Wis.; WOWT-TV Omaha, Neb.; WSAW-TV Wausau, Wis.; WTAP-TV Parkersburg, W.Va.; WTOK-TV Meridian, Miss.; WTVY-TV Dothan, Ala.; and WYTV-TV Youngstown, Ohio

Price:

$500 million

Buyer:

Gray Communications, (J. Mack Robinson, president/CEO); operates 13 TVs in the Southeast and Midwest, has previously contracted to buy WTRF-TV Wheeling, W.Va., from Benedek

Seller:

Benedek Broadcasting Corp. (A. Richard Benedek, chairman/CEO)

Facilities:

KAKE: ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.; KAUZ: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,020 ft.; KDLH: ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 991 ft.; KGWC: ch. 14, 1,380 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; KGWN: ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.; KHQA: ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 889 ft.; KKTV: ch. 11, 234 kW, ant. 2,379 ft.; KMIZ: ch. 17, 1,580 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.; WBKO: ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 742 ft.; WHOI: ch. 19, 2,240 kW, ant. 679 ft.; WHSV: ch. 3, 8 kW, ant. 2,120 ft.; WIBW: ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1,381 ft.; WIFR: ch. 23, 676 kW, ant. 719 ft.; WILX: ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WMTV: ch. 15, 955 kW, ant. 1,155 ft.; WOWT: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,371 ft.; WSAW: ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1,211 ft.; WTAP: ch. 15, 234 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WTOK: ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 541 ft.; WTVY: ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; WYTV: ch. 33, 912 kW, ant. 581 ft.

Affiliation:

KAKE: ABC; KAUZ: CBS; KDLH: CBS; KGWC: CBS; KGWN: CBS; KHQA: CBS; KKTV: CBS; KMIZ: ABC; WBKO: ABC; WHOI-ABC; WHSV: ABC; WIBW: CBS; WIFR: CBS; WILX: NBC; WMTV: NBC; WOWT: NBC: WSAW: CBS; WTAP: NBC; WTOK: ABC; WTVY: CBS; WYTV: ABC

Combos

WDNT(AM) and WDNT-FM Dayton, WAYB-FM Graysville, WXQK(AM) and WAYA-FM Spring City, Tenn.

Price:

$1.1 million

Buyer:

Brewer Broadcasting Corp. (Jim Brewer II, vice president); owns four other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Walter E. Hooper III

Facilities:

WDNT(AM): 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 94 W night; WDNT-FM: 104.9 MHz, 420 W, ant. 699 ft.; WAYB-FM: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WXQK(AM): 970 kHz, 500 W day; WAYA-FM: 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 574 ft.

Format:

WDNT(AM): country; WDNT-FM: country; WAYB-FM: soft hits; WXQK(AM): country; WAYA-FM: soft hits

KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KUKI-FM and KUKI(AM) Ukiah, and KLLK(AM) Willits, Calif.

Price:

$1 million

Buyer:

Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Ukiah Broadcasting Corp. (Keith Bussman, president)

Facilities:

KDAC(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI-FM: 103.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,791 ft.; KUKI(AM):1400 kHz, 1 kW; KLLK(AM): 1250 kHz, 5 kW day, 3 kW night

Format:

KDAC(AM): news/talk; KUKI-FM: country; KUKI(AM): news/talk; KLLK(AM): news/talk

FMs

KLGH-FM Kingfisher, Okla.

Price:

$3.1 million

Buyer:

Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO); owns 204 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Kingfisher County Broadcasting, (Tom McCoy, general manager)

Facilities:

105.3 MHz, 798 W, ant. 840 ft.

Format:

Christian contemporary

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.

KSTB-FM Crystal Beach (Houston-Galveston), Texas

Price:

$2.5 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 243 other stations, including KRWP-FM Houston-Galveston

Seller:

Galtex Broadcasting Inc. (Irvin Davis, president)

Facilities:

101.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 449 ft.

Format:

Hot AC

Broker:

Doyle Hadden, Hadden & Associates

AMs

WABQ(AM) Cleveland

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

D&E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

WABQ Inc. (John R. Linn, president)

Facilities:

1540 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Gospel

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com