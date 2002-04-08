Changing Hands
TVs
KAKE-TV Wichita, Kan.; KAUZ-TV Wichita Falls, Texas; KDLH-TV Duluth, Minn.; KGWC-TV Casper, Wy.; KGWN-TV Cheyenne, Wy.; KHQA-TV Hannibal, Mo.; KKTV-TV Colorado Springs, Colo.; KMIZ-TV Columbia, Mo.; WBKO-TV Bowling Green, Ky.; WHOI-TV Peoria, Ill.; WHSV-TV Harrisonburg, Va.;, WIBW-TV Topeka, Kan.; WIFR-TV Freeport, Ill.; WILX-TV Onondaga, Mich.; WMTV-TV Madison, Wis.; WOWT-TV Omaha, Neb.; WSAW-TV Wausau, Wis.; WTAP-TV Parkersburg, W.Va.; WTOK-TV Meridian, Miss.; WTVY-TV Dothan, Ala.; and WYTV-TV Youngstown, Ohio
Price:
$500 million
Buyer:
Gray Communications, (J. Mack Robinson, president/CEO); operates 13 TVs in the Southeast and Midwest, has previously contracted to buy WTRF-TV Wheeling, W.Va., from Benedek
Seller:
Benedek Broadcasting Corp. (A. Richard Benedek, chairman/CEO)
Facilities:
KAKE: ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.; KAUZ: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,020 ft.; KDLH: ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 991 ft.; KGWC: ch. 14, 1,380 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; KGWN: ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.; KHQA: ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 889 ft.; KKTV: ch. 11, 234 kW, ant. 2,379 ft.; KMIZ: ch. 17, 1,580 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.; WBKO: ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 742 ft.; WHOI: ch. 19, 2,240 kW, ant. 679 ft.; WHSV: ch. 3, 8 kW, ant. 2,120 ft.; WIBW: ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1,381 ft.; WIFR: ch. 23, 676 kW, ant. 719 ft.; WILX: ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WMTV: ch. 15, 955 kW, ant. 1,155 ft.; WOWT: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,371 ft.; WSAW: ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1,211 ft.; WTAP: ch. 15, 234 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WTOK: ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 541 ft.; WTVY: ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; WYTV: ch. 33, 912 kW, ant. 581 ft.
Affiliation:
KAKE: ABC; KAUZ: CBS; KDLH: CBS; KGWC: CBS; KGWN: CBS; KHQA: CBS; KKTV: CBS; KMIZ: ABC; WBKO: ABC; WHOI-ABC; WHSV: ABC; WIBW: CBS; WIFR: CBS; WILX: NBC; WMTV: NBC; WOWT: NBC: WSAW: CBS; WTAP: NBC; WTOK: ABC; WTVY: CBS; WYTV: ABC
Combos
WDNT(AM) and WDNT-FM Dayton, WAYB-FM Graysville, WXQK(AM) and WAYA-FM Spring City, Tenn.
Price:
$1.1 million
Buyer:
Brewer Broadcasting Corp. (Jim Brewer II, vice president); owns four other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Walter E. Hooper III
Facilities:
WDNT(AM): 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 94 W night; WDNT-FM: 104.9 MHz, 420 W, ant. 699 ft.; WAYB-FM: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WXQK(AM): 970 kHz, 500 W day; WAYA-FM: 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 574 ft.
Format:
WDNT(AM): country; WDNT-FM: country; WAYB-FM: soft hits; WXQK(AM): country; WAYA-FM: soft hits
KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KUKI-FM and KUKI(AM) Ukiah, and KLLK(AM) Willits, Calif.
Price:
$1 million
Buyer:
Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Ukiah Broadcasting Corp. (Keith Bussman, president)
Facilities:
KDAC(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI-FM: 103.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,791 ft.; KUKI(AM):1400 kHz, 1 kW; KLLK(AM): 1250 kHz, 5 kW day, 3 kW night
Format:
KDAC(AM): news/talk; KUKI-FM: country; KUKI(AM): news/talk; KLLK(AM): news/talk
FMs
KLGH-FM Kingfisher, Okla.
Price:
$3.1 million
Buyer:
Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO); owns 204 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Kingfisher County Broadcasting, (Tom McCoy, general manager)
Facilities:
105.3 MHz, 798 W, ant. 840 ft.
Format:
Christian contemporary
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
KSTB-FM Crystal Beach (Houston-Galveston), Texas
Price:
$2.5 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 243 other stations, including KRWP-FM Houston-Galveston
Seller:
Galtex Broadcasting Inc. (Irvin Davis, president)
Facilities:
101.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 449 ft.
Format:
Hot AC
Broker:
Doyle Hadden, Hadden & Associates
AMs
WABQ(AM) Cleveland
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
D&E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
WABQ Inc. (John R. Linn, president)
Facilities:
1540 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Gospel
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.