Changing Hands
TVs
KCSG-TV Cedar City, Utah
Price: $450,000
Buyer: Broadcast West (Daniel Matheson, president)
Seller: Bonneville International Corp. (Bruce T. Reese, president/CEO)
Facilities: Ch. 4, 38 kW, ant. 2,743 ft.
Affiliation: Pax
COMBOs
KQQK-FM Beaumont and KEYH(AM) Houston (Houston-Galveston), Texas
Price: $30 million
Buyer: Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (Lenard Liberman, president); owns 10 other stations, including KQUE(AM), KSEV(AM), KJOJ(AM) and FM, and KTJM-FM Houston-Galveston.
Seller: El Dorado Communications Inc. (Thomas Castro, president/CEO)
Facilities: KQQK-FM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,952 ft.; KEYH(AM): 850 kHz, 10 kW day, 185 W night
Format: KQQK-FM: Mexican; KEYH(AM): ranchera
WLKM-FM and WLKM(AM) Three Rivers, Mich.; WQCT(AM) and WBNO-FM Bryan, Ohio
Price: $1.25 million
Buyer: Impact Radio LLC (Dennis Rumsey, president) no other broadcast interests
Seller: Williams County Broadcast Systems (Merrill J. Baumann, Jr.)
Facilities: WLKM-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 289 ft.; WLKM(AM): 1510 kHz, 448 W day; WQCT(AM): 1520 kHz, 500 W day; WBNO-FM: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.
Format: WLKM-FM: soft AC; WLKM(AM): adult standard; WQCT(AM): nostalgia; WBNO-FM: classic rock
Broker: Blackburn & Co.
FMs
WRRS-FM Cullman (Birmingham), Ala.
Price: $8.5 million
Buyer: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (Donald B. Crawford, president); owns 29 other stations, including WLGS(AM), WYDE(AM) and WDJC-FM Birmingham.
Seller: STG Media LLC (Steve Shelton, president)
Facilities: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,345 ft.
Format: Hot AC
Broker: Bergner & Co.
WQUA-FM Citronelle (Mobile), Ala.
Price: $1.5 million
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 63 other stations, none in this market
Seller: Lyn Communications (Herbert P. Wilkins Sr., president)
Facilities: 102.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 427 ft.
Format: Gospel
WRBR-FM South Bend, Ind.
Price: $840,879
Buyer: Dille & Erlacher (Alec C. Dille, partner); owns one other station
Seller: David Hicks, et al (Sally Hicks, estate rep)
Facilities: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Rock
WAAW-FM Williston, S.C.
Price: $700,000
Buyer: Frank Neely; owns two other stations, neither in this market
Seller: Brown Family Broadcasting Inc. (LaTonya Brown, president)
Facilities: 94.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 561 ft.
Format: R&B oldies
KFGG-FM Corpus Christi, Texas
Price: $500,000
Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 52 other stations, including KLVJ(FM) San Diego, but none in this market
Seller: Roloff Evangelistic Enterprises Inc. (Jim Copeland, president)
Facilities: 88.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 856 ft.
Format: Christian
KSND-FM Lincoln City, Ore.
Price: $400,000
Buyer: Radio Beam LLC (Earnest R. Hopseker, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Elite Broadcasting Inc. (William H. Emery, president)
Facilities: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 847 ft.
Format: AC
Broker: Broadcasting Asset Management Corp.
KPDB(FM) Big Lake, Texas
Price: $300,000
Buyer: Centro Cristiano de Fe Inc. (Hector Manzo, CEO); no other broadcast interests
Seller: La Radio Cristiana Network Inc. (Paulino Bernal Jr., president)
Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.
Format: Spanish/Christian
WZZZ(AM) Fulton (Syracuse), N.Y.
Price: $300,000
Buyer: Donald Derosa; no other broadcast interests; deal includes monthly newspaper Home Town Shopper
Seller: David Zinkhann
Facilities: 1300 kHz, 1 kW day, 42 W night
Format: AC
WTGY-FM Charleston, Miss.
Price: $300,000
Buyer: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns eight other stations, none in this market
Seller: Charleston Broadcasting Co (Tommy Darby, president)
Facilities: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Gospel
Broker: MGMT Services Inc
WDRP-FM Windsor, N.C.
Price: $300,000
Buyer: Lifeline Ministries Inc. (Johnny Bryant, president); owns two other stations
Seller: PS&W Enterprises Inc. (J. Rodney Williford, president)
Facilities: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Gospel
AMs
KEYH(AM) Houston (Houston-Galveston)
Price: $2.53 million
Buyer: El Dorado Communications Inc. (Thomas Castro, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Arlite Broadcasting Co. Inc. (David M. Best, president)
Facilities: 850 kHz, 10 kW day, 185 W night
Format: Ranchera
KPTL(AM) Carson City (Reno), Nev.
Price: $350,000
Buyer: Casino Radio LLC (Harold Holder Sr., president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Silverado Broadcasting Co. (Roy Williams, president)
Facilities: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Oldies
Broker: The Exline Co.
