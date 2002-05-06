Changing Hands

TVs

KCSG-TV Cedar City, Utah

Price: $450,000

Buyer: Broadcast West (Daniel Matheson, president)

Seller: Bonneville International Corp. (Bruce T. Reese, president/CEO)

Facilities: Ch. 4, 38 kW, ant. 2,743 ft.

Affiliation: Pax

COMBOs

KQQK-FM Beaumont and KEYH(AM) Houston (Houston-Galveston), Texas

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (Lenard Liberman, president); owns 10 other stations, including KQUE(AM), KSEV(AM), KJOJ(AM) and FM, and KTJM-FM Houston-Galveston.

Seller: El Dorado Communications Inc. (Thomas Castro, president/CEO)

Facilities: KQQK-FM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,952 ft.; KEYH(AM): 850 kHz, 10 kW day, 185 W night

Format: KQQK-FM: Mexican; KEYH(AM): ranchera

WLKM-FM and WLKM(AM) Three Rivers, Mich.; WQCT(AM) and WBNO-FM Bryan, Ohio

Price: $1.25 million

Buyer: Impact Radio LLC (Dennis Rumsey, president) no other broadcast interests

Seller: Williams County Broadcast Systems (Merrill J. Baumann, Jr.)

Facilities: WLKM-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 289 ft.; WLKM(AM): 1510 kHz, 448 W day; WQCT(AM): 1520 kHz, 500 W day; WBNO-FM: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format: WLKM-FM: soft AC; WLKM(AM): adult standard; WQCT(AM): nostalgia; WBNO-FM: classic rock

Broker: Blackburn & Co.

FMs

WRRS-FM Cullman (Birmingham), Ala.

Price: $8.5 million

Buyer: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (Donald B. Crawford, president); owns 29 other stations, including WLGS(AM), WYDE(AM) and WDJC-FM Birmingham.

Seller: STG Media LLC (Steve Shelton, president)

Facilities: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,345 ft.

Format: Hot AC

Broker: Bergner & Co.

WQUA-FM Citronelle (Mobile), Ala.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 63 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Lyn Communications (Herbert P. Wilkins Sr., president)

Facilities: 102.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 427 ft.

Format: Gospel

WRBR-FM South Bend, Ind.

Price: $840,879

Buyer: Dille & Erlacher (Alec C. Dille, partner); owns one other station

Seller: David Hicks, et al (Sally Hicks, estate rep)

Facilities: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Rock

WAAW-FM Williston, S.C.

Price: $700,000

Buyer: Frank Neely; owns two other stations, neither in this market

Seller: Brown Family Broadcasting Inc. (LaTonya Brown, president)

Facilities: 94.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 561 ft.

Format: R&B oldies

KFGG-FM Corpus Christi, Texas

Price: $500,000

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 52 other stations, including KLVJ(FM) San Diego, but none in this market

Seller: Roloff Evangelistic Enterprises Inc. (Jim Copeland, president)

Facilities: 88.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 856 ft.

Format: Christian

KSND-FM Lincoln City, Ore.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Radio Beam LLC (Earnest R. Hopseker, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Elite Broadcasting Inc. (William H. Emery, president)

Facilities: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 847 ft.

Format: AC

Broker: Broadcasting Asset Management Corp.

KPDB(FM) Big Lake, Texas

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Centro Cristiano de Fe Inc. (Hector Manzo, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: La Radio Cristiana Network Inc. (Paulino Bernal Jr., president)

Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.

Format: Spanish/Christian

WZZZ(AM) Fulton (Syracuse), N.Y.

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Donald Derosa; no other broadcast interests; deal includes monthly newspaper Home Town Shopper

Seller: David Zinkhann

Facilities: 1300 kHz, 1 kW day, 42 W night

Format: AC

WTGY-FM Charleston, Miss.

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns eight other stations, none in this market

Seller: Charleston Broadcasting Co (Tommy Darby, president)

Facilities: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Gospel

Broker: MGMT Services Inc

WDRP-FM Windsor, N.C.

Price: $300,000

Buyer: Lifeline Ministries Inc. (Johnny Bryant, president); owns two other stations

Seller: PS&W Enterprises Inc. (J. Rodney Williford, president)

Facilities: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Gospel

AMs

KEYH(AM) Houston (Houston-Galveston)

Price: $2.53 million

Buyer: El Dorado Communications Inc. (Thomas Castro, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Arlite Broadcasting Co. Inc. (David M. Best, president)

Facilities: 850 kHz, 10 kW day, 185 W night

Format: Ranchera

KPTL(AM) Carson City (Reno), Nev.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Casino Radio LLC (Harold Holder Sr., president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Silverado Broadcasting Co. (Roy Williams, president)

Facilities: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Oldies

Broker: The Exline Co.

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com