Changing Hands

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $250, 914 - 1

Combos - $7,420,000 - 4

FMs - $27,500,000 - 10

AMs - $1,772,350 - 6

Total - $36,943,264 - 21

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $574,304,028 - 26

Combos - $2,795,226,572 - 69

FMs - $447,827,555 - 134

AMs - $125,754,661 - 93

Total - $4,143,112,816 - 323

TVs

WFXU(TV) Live Oak/Tallahassee, Fla./ Thomasville, Ga.

Price:

$250,914

Buyer:

Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. (Marshall W. Pagon, president/owner); owns/is buying seven other TVs; has LMAs with four more. Note: Pegasus has option to acquire all of seller's TVs; Pagon's mother is married to chairman of seller

Seller:

KB Prime Media LLC, Gladwyne, Pa. (Guyon W. Turner, president/20% owner); owns three TVs

Facilities:

Ch. 49, 2,500 kW visual, ant. 443 ft.

Affiliation:

Fox

Combos

WCKL(AM)-WCTW(FM) Catskill/ Poughkeepsie and WHUC(AM)-WZCR(FM) Hudson/Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Price:

$4.3 million cash

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays,

chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,170 other radio stations, including six FMs and one AM in Poughkeepsie.

Note: Clear Channel will have to divest three FMs in this market to comply with FCC ownership caps

Seller:

Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying nine FMs and eight AMs; has TBAs with Ohio FM and Pennsylvania AM. Jorgenson also owns/has interest in five other AMs and two other FMs

Facilities:

WCKL: 560 kHz, 1 kW day; WCTW: 98.5 MHz, 2.1 kW, ant. 393 ft.; WHUC: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WZCR: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -15 ft.

Formats:

WCKL: nostalgia; WCTW: bright AC; WHUC: news talk; WZCR: hot country

WKBH (AM) Holmen/LaCrosse and KFBZ(FM) Trempealeau/LaCrosse, Wis.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Faith Sound Inc., Rochester, Minn. (Raymond Logan, president/25% owner); owns KFSI(FM) Rochester

Seller:

Riverview Communications Inc., Onalaska, Wis. (Pat Delaney, secretary). Principals own 51% of KGRA(FM) Jefferson and KKRF(FM) Stuart, Iowa

Facilities:

AM: 1570 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 531 ft.

Formats:

AM: sports; FM: AOR

WBNC-AM-FM and WMWV(AM) Conway, N.H.

Price:

$820,000 (includes consulting and noncompete agreements)

Buyer:

Mt. Washington Radio & Gramophone LLC, Hollis, N.H. (Ronald Frizzell, 51% member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

North Country Radio Inc., Conway (Lawrence "Skip" Sherman, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WBNC(AM): 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 63 W night; WBNC-FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMWV: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 420 ft.

Formats:

WBNC(AM): simulcasts FM; WBNC-FM: oldies; WMWV: AAA

WISL-AM-FM Shamokin (between Harrisburg and Williamsport), Pa.

Price:

$800,000

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,170 other radio stations, includingfive FMs and two AMs in Harrisburg; two FMs and one AM in Williamsport

Seller:

MJR Media Inc., Shamokin (Charles Michael Hagerty, president); no other broadcast interests.

Note: MJR acquired combo for $400,000 in 1997

Facilities:

AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night; FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 505 ft.

Formats:

AM: adult standards; FM: oldies

Broker:

Gordon P. Moul & Associates Inc.

FMs

KTFA(FM) Groves/Beaumont, Texas

Price:

$4.5 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see first Combo item, above); already owns six FMs and two AMs in Beaumont.

Note: Clear Channel will have to divest two FMs in this market to comply with FCC ownership caps

Seller:

Voice in the Wilderness Broadcasting Inc., Beaumont (Ralph H. McBride, president); owns KOLE(AM) Port Arthur, Texas

Facilities:

92.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 440 ft.

Format:

Contemporary Christian

Construction permit for WEGF(FM) Montezuma/Macon, Ga.

Price:

$4.5 million

Buyer:

US Broadcasting LP, Macon (Magic Broadcasting II Inc., sole general partner [Donald G. McCoy, president/88% owner]); owns five FMs and three AMs in Macon market and KWRP(FM) San Jacinto, Calif.

Note: Deal is contingent on relocation of US's WPEZ(FM) from Macon to Hampton (near Atlanta), Ga.

Seller:

Broadcast Equities Corp., Hawkinsville, Ga. (James Popwell Sr., president). Popwell owns four FMs and two AMs, all Ga.

Facilities:

95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 138 ft.

WMGG(FM) Dade City/Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.

Price:

$4.1 million

Buyer:

TAMA Group LC, Tampa (Glenn W. Cherry, president), owns WTMP(AM) Tampa

Seller:

Mega Communications LLC, Silver Spring, Md. (Alfredo Alonso, president); owns 13 AMs and three FMs, including WMGG(AM) and WLCC(AM) Tampa/St. Petersburg

Facilities:

96.1 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 413 ft.

Format:

Spanish

Broker:

Hadden & Associates

WFGR(FM) Grand Rapids, Mich.

Price:

$3.9 million (for stock)

Buyer:

Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (William L. Stakelin, president/0.43% owner); owns/is buying 36 other FMs and 15 AMs, including three FMs in Grand Rapids

Seller:

Haith Broadcasting Corp., Grand Rapids (Thomas J. Beauvais, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

98.7 MHz, 2.75 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format:

Classical

WHLZ(FM) Manning/Florence, S.C.

Price:

$3 million cash

Buyer:

Apex Broadcasting Inc., Meridian, Miss. (Houston L. Pearce, chairman/51% owner); owns three other FMs and two AMs, all Louisiana. Pearce owns four more FMs and two more AMs, all Alabama

Seller:

Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus's three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 218 FMs and 91 AMs, including five FMs and one AM in Florence

Facilities:

92.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.

Format:

Country

KLFX(FM) Nolanville/Harker Heights/ Killeen/Temple, Texas

Price:

$2.6 million cash (includes 5-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items above); already owns seven FMs in Killeen/Temple. Clear Channel will have to divest two FMs in this market to meet FCC ownership caps

Seller:

Sheldon Broadcasting Ltd., Temple, Texas (Ken Williams, vice president of general partner/33% owner). Williams owns 33.3% of KTON(AM ) Belton/Copperas Cove, Texas

Facilities:

107.3 MHz, 980 W, ant. 581 ft.

Format:

Rock

KLOI(FM) Silsbee/Beaumont, Texas

Price:

$2.5 million (includes 2-year, $200,000 LMA and $200,000 in assumption of obligations)

Buyer:

Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/ 75% owner of one of Cumulus's three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 218 FMs and 91 AMs, including four FMs and two AMs in Beaumont

Seller:

Hilco Communications Inc., San Antonio (William Hill, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: KLOI was bought, along with KSET(AM) Silsbee, for $175,000 (Changing Hands, Jan. 1). Buyer was listed as Dave Collier Communication Broadcasting Inc.; seller was Proctor-Williams Inc.

Facilities:

101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 200 ft.

Format:

Oldies

Broker:

Connelly Co. and Proctor Group Inc. (both seller)

Construction permit for WSQR(FM) Genoa (near Rockford and Chicago), Ill.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Dontron Inc., Blue Bell, Pa. (Donald B. Crawford, president/owner). Crawford's Crawford Broadcasting owns 27 other radio stationsSeller:

DeKalb County Broadcasters Inc., Plano, Ill. (Larry Nelson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

106.3 MHz

WBIP-FM Boonville/Jackson, Miss.

Price:

$700,000 cash (excludes call letters; includes 5-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see items above); owns four FMs and two AMs in Jackson

Seller:

Community Broadcasting Services of Mississippi Inc., Boonville (Larry Melton, president); owns WBIP(AM) Boonville

Facilities:

99.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Format:

Southern gospel

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

KOLX(FM) Barling/Fort Smith, Ark.

Price:

$600,000

Buyer:

Prime LLC, Fayetteville, Ark. (Jerry Patton, 50% managing member); owns KDAB(FM) Prairie Grove/Barling and KFPW(AM) Fort Smith, Ark.; is buying KFPW(AM) Fort Smith

Seller:

Toccoa Falls College, Toccoa Falls, Ga. (Wayne Gardner, executive vice president); owns one FM and six AMs

Facilities:

94.5 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 502 ft.

Format:

Religion, talk

AMs

KALL Salt Lake City

Price:

$232,350 cash

Buyer:

Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van H. Archer III, president/ owner); owns one TV, four FMs and two AMs, including KRAR(AM) Brigham City/Salt Lake City, KCPX(FM) Centerville/Salt Lake City and KOSY(FM) Spanish Fork/Salt Lake City, Utah. Archer owns 49% of five more FMs and two more AMs, none in Utah

Seller:

Clear Channel (see items above); owns four FMs and two AMs in Salt Lake City; is acquiring KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City

Facilities:

910 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

News/talk, sports

KOKO Warrensburg, Mo.

Price:

$435,000

Buyer:

D&H Media LLC, Warrensburg (Loree and Vance Delozier, each 37% members); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Bick Broadcasting Co., Hannibal, Mo. (James E. Janes, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Bick acquired station for $310,000 in 1999

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

AC, news/talk

KLOC Ceres/Stockton, Calif.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Threshold Communications, Modesto, Calif. (co-general partners James Arata and Douglas Wulff)

Seller:

Z-Spanish Trusts, Stamford, Conn. (Mark Inglis, trustee); owns five FMs and four AMs, all California

Facilities:

920 kHz, 2.5 kW

Format:

Contemporary Spanish

WTAL Tallahassee, Fla.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Live Communications Inc., Tallahassee (Rev. R.B. Holmes, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Unique Broadcasting LLC, Fairview, Tenn. (John H. Wiggins, manager/owner); owns KKLY(FM) Pecos/Odessa/Midland and KKJW(FM) Stanton, Texas. Wiggins is buying CP for WJHW(FM) Bainbridge, Ga.

Note: Unique recently bought WTAL for $135,000 (Changing Hands, June 11)

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News/talk

Broker:

Kempff Communications Co.

52% of WRHB Kendall/Miami, Fla.

Price:

$260,000 cash (for stock)

Buyer:

New World Broadcasting Inc., Miami (Adib Eden, president/95% owner); currently 48% owner. Eden is managing general partner of Canede LLP, which is managing general partner of 80% owner of WKAT(AM) Miami

Seller:

Richard A. Bowers, San Jose, Calif.

Facilities:

1020 kHz, 8.9 kW day, 980 W night

Format:

Spanish

WCNR Bloomsburg, Pa.

Price:

$45,000

Buyer:

Columbia Broadcasting Co., Fairport, N.Y. (Joseph F. Reilly, president/ owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Community Communications Inc., Bloomsburg (Paul R. Eyerly III, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: CCI has owned station since 1966

Facilities:

930 kHz, 1 kW day, 23 W night

Format:

News/talk, sports