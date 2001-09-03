Changing Hands
Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $250, 914 - 1
Combos - $7,420,000 - 4
FMs - $27,500,000 - 10
AMs - $1,772,350 - 6
Total - $36,943,264 - 21
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $574,304,028 - 26
Combos - $2,795,226,572 - 69
FMs - $447,827,555 - 134
AMs - $125,754,661 - 93
Total - $4,143,112,816 - 323
TVs
WFXU(TV) Live Oak/Tallahassee, Fla./ Thomasville, Ga.
Price:
$250,914
Buyer:
Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. (Marshall W. Pagon, president/owner); owns/is buying seven other TVs; has LMAs with four more. Note: Pegasus has option to acquire all of seller's TVs; Pagon's mother is married to chairman of seller
Seller:
KB Prime Media LLC, Gladwyne, Pa. (Guyon W. Turner, president/20% owner); owns three TVs
Facilities:
Ch. 49, 2,500 kW visual, ant. 443 ft.
Affiliation:
Fox
Combos
WCKL(AM)-WCTW(FM) Catskill/ Poughkeepsie and WHUC(AM)-WZCR(FM) Hudson/Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Price:
$4.3 million cash
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays,
chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,170 other radio stations, including six FMs and one AM in Poughkeepsie.
Note: Clear Channel will have to divest three FMs in this market to comply with FCC ownership caps
Seller:
Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying nine FMs and eight AMs; has TBAs with Ohio FM and Pennsylvania AM. Jorgenson also owns/has interest in five other AMs and two other FMs
Facilities:
WCKL: 560 kHz, 1 kW day; WCTW: 98.5 MHz, 2.1 kW, ant. 393 ft.; WHUC: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WZCR: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -15 ft.
Formats:
WCKL: nostalgia; WCTW: bright AC; WHUC: news talk; WZCR: hot country
WKBH (AM) Holmen/LaCrosse and KFBZ(FM) Trempealeau/LaCrosse, Wis.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Faith Sound Inc., Rochester, Minn. (Raymond Logan, president/25% owner); owns KFSI(FM) Rochester
Seller:
Riverview Communications Inc., Onalaska, Wis. (Pat Delaney, secretary). Principals own 51% of KGRA(FM) Jefferson and KKRF(FM) Stuart, Iowa
Facilities:
AM: 1570 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 531 ft.
Formats:
AM: sports; FM: AOR
WBNC-AM-FM and WMWV(AM) Conway, N.H.
Price:
$820,000 (includes consulting and noncompete agreements)
Buyer:
Mt. Washington Radio & Gramophone LLC, Hollis, N.H. (Ronald Frizzell, 51% member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
North Country Radio Inc., Conway (Lawrence "Skip" Sherman, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
WBNC(AM): 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 63 W night; WBNC-FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMWV: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 420 ft.
Formats:
WBNC(AM): simulcasts FM; WBNC-FM: oldies; WMWV: AAA
WISL-AM-FM Shamokin (between Harrisburg and Williamsport), Pa.
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,170 other radio stations, includingfive FMs and two AMs in Harrisburg; two FMs and one AM in Williamsport
Seller:
MJR Media Inc., Shamokin (Charles Michael Hagerty, president); no other broadcast interests.
Note: MJR acquired combo for $400,000 in 1997
Facilities:
AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night; FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 505 ft.
Formats:
AM: adult standards; FM: oldies
Broker:
Gordon P. Moul & Associates Inc.
FMs
KTFA(FM) Groves/Beaumont, Texas
Price:
$4.5 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see first Combo item, above); already owns six FMs and two AMs in Beaumont.
Note: Clear Channel will have to divest two FMs in this market to comply with FCC ownership caps
Seller:
Voice in the Wilderness Broadcasting Inc., Beaumont (Ralph H. McBride, president); owns KOLE(AM) Port Arthur, Texas
Facilities:
92.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 440 ft.
Format:
Contemporary Christian
Construction permit for WEGF(FM) Montezuma/Macon, Ga.
Price:
$4.5 million
Buyer:
US Broadcasting LP, Macon (Magic Broadcasting II Inc., sole general partner [Donald G. McCoy, president/88% owner]); owns five FMs and three AMs in Macon market and KWRP(FM) San Jacinto, Calif.
Note: Deal is contingent on relocation of US's WPEZ(FM) from Macon to Hampton (near Atlanta), Ga.
Seller:
Broadcast Equities Corp., Hawkinsville, Ga. (James Popwell Sr., president). Popwell owns four FMs and two AMs, all Ga.
Facilities:
95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 138 ft.
WMGG(FM) Dade City/Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.
Price:
$4.1 million
Buyer:
TAMA Group LC, Tampa (Glenn W. Cherry, president), owns WTMP(AM) Tampa
Seller:
Mega Communications LLC, Silver Spring, Md. (Alfredo Alonso, president); owns 13 AMs and three FMs, including WMGG(AM) and WLCC(AM) Tampa/St. Petersburg
Facilities:
96.1 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 413 ft.
Format:
Spanish
Broker:
Hadden & Associates
WFGR(FM) Grand Rapids, Mich.
Price:
$3.9 million (for stock)
Buyer:
Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (William L. Stakelin, president/0.43% owner); owns/is buying 36 other FMs and 15 AMs, including three FMs in Grand Rapids
Seller:
Haith Broadcasting Corp., Grand Rapids (Thomas J. Beauvais, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
98.7 MHz, 2.75 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format:
Classical
WHLZ(FM) Manning/Florence, S.C.
Price:
$3 million cash
Buyer:
Apex Broadcasting Inc., Meridian, Miss. (Houston L. Pearce, chairman/51% owner); owns three other FMs and two AMs, all Louisiana. Pearce owns four more FMs and two more AMs, all Alabama
Seller:
Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus's three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 218 FMs and 91 AMs, including five FMs and one AM in Florence
Facilities:
92.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.
Format:
Country
KLFX(FM) Nolanville/Harker Heights/ Killeen/Temple, Texas
Price:
$2.6 million cash (includes 5-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see items above); already owns seven FMs in Killeen/Temple. Clear Channel will have to divest two FMs in this market to meet FCC ownership caps
Seller:
Sheldon Broadcasting Ltd., Temple, Texas (Ken Williams, vice president of general partner/33% owner). Williams owns 33.3% of KTON(AM ) Belton/Copperas Cove, Texas
Facilities:
107.3 MHz, 980 W, ant. 581 ft.
Format:
Rock
KLOI(FM) Silsbee/Beaumont, Texas
Price:
$2.5 million (includes 2-year, $200,000 LMA and $200,000 in assumption of obligations)
Buyer:
Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/ 75% owner of one of Cumulus's three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 218 FMs and 91 AMs, including four FMs and two AMs in Beaumont
Seller:
Hilco Communications Inc., San Antonio (William Hill, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: KLOI was bought, along with KSET(AM) Silsbee, for $175,000 (Changing Hands, Jan. 1). Buyer was listed as Dave Collier Communication Broadcasting Inc.; seller was Proctor-Williams Inc.
Facilities:
101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 200 ft.
Format:
Oldies
Broker:
Connelly Co. and Proctor Group Inc. (both seller)
Construction permit for WSQR(FM) Genoa (near Rockford and Chicago), Ill.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Dontron Inc., Blue Bell, Pa. (Donald B. Crawford, president/owner). Crawford's Crawford Broadcasting owns 27 other radio stationsSeller:
DeKalb County Broadcasters Inc., Plano, Ill. (Larry Nelson, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
106.3 MHz
WBIP-FM Boonville/Jackson, Miss.
Price:
$700,000 cash (excludes call letters; includes 5-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer:
Clear Channel (see items above); owns four FMs and two AMs in Jackson
Seller:
Community Broadcasting Services of Mississippi Inc., Boonville (Larry Melton, president); owns WBIP(AM) Boonville
Facilities:
99.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.
Format:
Southern gospel
Broker:
Media Services Group Inc. (seller)
KOLX(FM) Barling/Fort Smith, Ark.
Price:
$600,000
Buyer:
Prime LLC, Fayetteville, Ark. (Jerry Patton, 50% managing member); owns KDAB(FM) Prairie Grove/Barling and KFPW(AM) Fort Smith, Ark.; is buying KFPW(AM) Fort Smith
Seller:
Toccoa Falls College, Toccoa Falls, Ga. (Wayne Gardner, executive vice president); owns one FM and six AMs
Facilities:
94.5 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 502 ft.
Format:
Religion, talk
AMs
KALL Salt Lake City
Price:
$232,350 cash
Buyer:
Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van H. Archer III, president/ owner); owns one TV, four FMs and two AMs, including KRAR(AM) Brigham City/Salt Lake City, KCPX(FM) Centerville/Salt Lake City and KOSY(FM) Spanish Fork/Salt Lake City, Utah. Archer owns 49% of five more FMs and two more AMs, none in Utah
Seller:
Clear Channel (see items above); owns four FMs and two AMs in Salt Lake City; is acquiring KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City
Facilities:
910 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
News/talk, sports
KOKO Warrensburg, Mo.
Price:
$435,000
Buyer:
D&H Media LLC, Warrensburg (Loree and Vance Delozier, each 37% members); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Bick Broadcasting Co., Hannibal, Mo. (James E. Janes, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Bick acquired station for $310,000 in 1999
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
AC, news/talk
KLOC Ceres/Stockton, Calif.
Price:
$400,000
Buyer:
Threshold Communications, Modesto, Calif. (co-general partners James Arata and Douglas Wulff)
Seller:
Z-Spanish Trusts, Stamford, Conn. (Mark Inglis, trustee); owns five FMs and four AMs, all California
Facilities:
920 kHz, 2.5 kW
Format:
Contemporary Spanish
WTAL Tallahassee, Fla.
Price:
$400,000
Buyer:
Live Communications Inc., Tallahassee (Rev. R.B. Holmes, principal); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Unique Broadcasting LLC, Fairview, Tenn. (John H. Wiggins, manager/owner); owns KKLY(FM) Pecos/Odessa/Midland and KKJW(FM) Stanton, Texas. Wiggins is buying CP for WJHW(FM) Bainbridge, Ga.
Note: Unique recently bought WTAL for $135,000 (Changing Hands, June 11)
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News/talk
Broker:
Kempff Communications Co.
52% of WRHB Kendall/Miami, Fla.
Price:
$260,000 cash (for stock)
Buyer:
New World Broadcasting Inc., Miami (Adib Eden, president/95% owner); currently 48% owner. Eden is managing general partner of Canede LLP, which is managing general partner of 80% owner of WKAT(AM) Miami
Seller:
Richard A. Bowers, San Jose, Calif.
Facilities:
1020 kHz, 8.9 kW day, 980 W night
Format:
Spanish
WCNR Bloomsburg, Pa.
Price:
$45,000
Buyer:
Columbia Broadcasting Co., Fairport, N.Y. (Joseph F. Reilly, president/ owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Community Communications Inc., Bloomsburg (Paul R. Eyerly III, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: CCI has owned station since 1966
Facilities:
930 kHz, 1 kW day, 23 W night
Format:
News/talk, sports
