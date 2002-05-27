Changing Hands

Trending

WJTN(AM) and WWSE-FM Jamestown, N.Y.

Price:
$5.9 million

Buyer:
Media One Group LLC (James T. Embrescia, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Goldman Group (Michael Goldman, president)

Facilities:
WJTN(AM): 1240 kHz, 500 W day, 1 kW night; WWSE-FM: 93.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 643 ft.

Format:
WJTN(AM): Full service; WWSE-FM: AC

Broker:
Ray Rosenblum

FMs

WRNO-FM New Orleans

Price:
$12.5 million

Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio); No. 1 radio-station group owns 1,213 other stations, including WYLD(AM), WODT(AM) and FM, KFXN-FM, WNOE-FM, and WQUE-FM all New Orleans.

Seller:
Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO)

Facilities:
99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

Format:
Classic rock

Comment:
Clear Channel is exchanging KKND-FM Port Sulphur, La., for WRNO-FM plus $12.5 million (see below)

KKND-FM Port Sulphur (New Orleans), La.

Price:
Swap (see item above)

Buyer:
Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns 11 other stations, including KMEZ-FM, WSJZ-FM and WYLA-FM New Orleans

Seller:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio)

Facilities:
106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

Format:
Modern rock

WVPI-FM Charlotte Amalie, V.I.

Price:
$1 million

Buyer:
Pan Caribbean Broadcasting de Puerto Rico (Richard J. Friedman, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:
Benjamin Broadcasting Corp. (Johnathan K. Cohen, president)

Facilities:
104.3 MHz, 45 kW, ant. 1,608 ft.

Format:
'70s oldies/classic hits

KHDY-FM Plainview, Texas

Price:
$750,000

Buyer:
Raman Communications (Brad Moran, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:
Rolling Plains Broadcasting (Ken Lane, president)

Facilities:
97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 742 ft.

Format:
Tejano

Broker:
Bill Whitley, Media Services Group

AMs

KQAM(AM) Wichita, Kan.

Price:
$2 million

Buyer:
ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 63 other stations, none in this market

Seller:
Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO)

Facilities:
1480 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:
Sports

Broker:
Elliot B. Evers, Media Venture Partners

KBMW(AM) Breckenridge, Minn.

Price:
$1.2 million

Buyer:
Triad Broadcasting Co. (David J. Benjamin, chairman/CEO); owns 41 other stations, including KLTA-FM Breckenridge

Seller:
W-B Broadcasting Inc. (Thomas M. Vertin, president)

Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:
Country

Comment:
Seller has filed an application to move the tower of the station. The buyer will also operate KGWB-FM Wapeton, N.D., under a JSA

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com