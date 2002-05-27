Changing Hands

Combos

WJTN(AM) and WWSE-FM Jamestown, N.Y.

Price:

$5.9 million

Buyer:

Media One Group LLC (James T. Embrescia, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Goldman Group (Michael Goldman, president)

Facilities:

WJTN(AM): 1240 kHz, 500 W day, 1 kW night; WWSE-FM: 93.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 643 ft.

Format:

WJTN(AM): Full service; WWSE-FM: AC

Broker:

Ray Rosenblum

FMs

WRNO-FM New Orleans

Price:

$12.5 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio); No. 1 radio-station group owns 1,213 other stations, including WYLD(AM), WODT(AM) and FM, KFXN-FM, WNOE-FM, and WQUE-FM all New Orleans.

Seller:

Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO)

Facilities:

99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

Format:

Classic rock

Comment:

Clear Channel is exchanging KKND-FM Port Sulphur, La., for WRNO-FM plus $12.5 million (see below)

KKND-FM Port Sulphur (New Orleans), La.

Price:

Swap (see item above)

Buyer:

Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns 11 other stations, including KMEZ-FM, WSJZ-FM and WYLA-FM New Orleans

Seller:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio)

Facilities:

106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

Format:

Modern rock

WVPI-FM Charlotte Amalie, V.I.

Price:

$1 million

Buyer:

Pan Caribbean Broadcasting de Puerto Rico (Richard J. Friedman, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Benjamin Broadcasting Corp. (Johnathan K. Cohen, president)

Facilities:

104.3 MHz, 45 kW, ant. 1,608 ft.

Format:

'70s oldies/classic hits

KHDY-FM Plainview, Texas

Price:

$750,000

Buyer:

Raman Communications (Brad Moran, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Rolling Plains Broadcasting (Ken Lane, president)

Facilities:

97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 742 ft.

Format:

Tejano

Broker:

Bill Whitley, Media Services Group

AMs

KQAM(AM) Wichita, Kan.

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 63 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO)

Facilities:

1480 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Sports

Broker:

Elliot B. Evers, Media Venture Partners

KBMW(AM) Breckenridge, Minn.

Price:

$1.2 million

Buyer:

Triad Broadcasting Co. (David J. Benjamin, chairman/CEO); owns 41 other stations, including KLTA-FM Breckenridge

Seller:

W-B Broadcasting Inc. (Thomas M. Vertin, president)

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Country

Comment:

Seller has filed an application to move the tower of the station. The buyer will also operate KGWB-FM Wapeton, N.D., under a JSA

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com