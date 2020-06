Changing Hands

TVs

WBIF-TV Marianna, Fla.

PRICE: Swap plus $56,121

BUYER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N. Kyle, president/ CEO)

SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, COO)

FACILITIES: Ch.51, 1,970 kW, ant. 833 ft.

AFFILIATION: Pax

COMMENT: Marianna Broadcasting is exchanging WBIF-TV Marianna, Fla., for Tiger Eye's KDEV-LP Aurora, Colo., KELM-LP Reno, Nev., KAMT-LP Amarillo, Texas, and KCHM-CA Oklahoma City. Marianna will not be acquiring the tangible assets of KDEV-LP so Tiger Eye will pay $56,121 to Marianna.

KDEV-LP Aurora, Colo., KELM-LP Reno, Nev., KAMT-LP Amarillo, Texas, and KCHM-CA Oklahoma City

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, COO)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N. Kyle, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KDEV-LP: Ch.16, 39.2 kW, ant. 329 ft; KELM-LP: Ch. 43, 28.4 kW; KAMT-LP: Ch. 47, 50.0 kW, ant. 283 ft.; KCHM-CA: Ch. 36, 50.0 kW, ant. 398 ft.

AFFILIATION: KDEV-LP: Ind.; KELM-LP: Ind.; KAMT-LP: Ind.; KCHM-CA: Ind.

COMMENT: See item above

Combos

WVNN(AM) and WZYP-FM Athens and WUMP(AM) Madison (Huntsville), Ala.; WUSX-FM Tullahoma (Huntsville), Tenn.

PRICE: $22 million

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No.8 group owns 262 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Athens Broadcasting Co. (William E. Dunnavant, president)

FACILITIES: WVNN(AM): 770 kHz, 7 kW day/250 W night; WZYP-FM: 104.3 MHz, 100 k W, ant. 1,116 ft.; WUMP(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW day/129 W night; WUSX-FM: 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WVNN(AM): News/ Talk; WZYP-FM: Top 40; WUMP(AM): Sports; WUSX-FM: Country

WFAW(AM) and WSJY-FM Fort Atkinson (Madison) and WKCH-FM Whitewater, Wis.

PRICE: $4.83 million

BUYER: NewRadio Group, (Mary Quass, president/CEO); owns 22 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Marathon Media Group LLC, (Chris Devine, president)

FACILITIES: WFAW(AM): 940 kHz, 500 W day/550 W night; WSJY-FM: 107.3 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 676 ft.; WKCH-FM: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 200 ft.

FORMAT: WFAW(AM): News/ Sports/Talk; WSJY-FM: Lite AC; WKCH-FM: Oldies

WLSI(AM) Pikeville and WZLK-FM Virgie, Ky.

PRICE: $531,273

BUYER: East Kentucky Radio Network Inc. (Walter E. May, director); owns seven other stations, including WPKE(AM) and WDHR-FM Pikeville, Ky.

SELLER: WZLK Inc. (Lonnie Osborne, president)

FACILITIES: WLSI(AM): 900 kHz, 2 kW day/159 W night; WZLK-FM: 107.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 722 ft.

FORMAT: WLSI(AM): Country; WZLK-FM: Country

FMs

WWTN-FM Manchester and WSM-FM Nashville, Tenn.

PRICE: $65 million

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 8 group owns 264 other stations, including WNPL-FM, WQQK-FM and WRQQ-FM Nashville.

SELLER: Gaylord Entertainment Co. (Colin Reed, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WWTN-FM: 99.7 MHz, 100 k W, ant. 1,296 ft.; WSM-FM: 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,280 ft.

FORMAT: WWTN-FM: News/ Talk/Sports; WSM-FM: Country

COMMENT: Cumulus will also operate WSM(AM) under a JSA.

WEMG-FM Egg Harbor City (Philadelphia), N.J.

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti, president/chairman); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mega Communications Inc. (Adam Lindemann, chairman/president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish

KZSA-FM Placerville (Sacramento), Calif.

PRICE: $7.12 million

BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns five other stations, including KNCO-FM Sacramento

SELLER: Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 417 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

WRNB-FM West Carrollton (Dayton), Ohio

PRICE: $6.7 million

BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president/CEO); owns 62 other stations, including WING(AM), WDHT-FM, WGTZ-FM and WKSW-FM Dayton.

SELLER: Hawes-Saunders Broadcast Properties Inc, (Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, president)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 890 W, ant. 597 ft.

FORMAT: Urban

WXZX-FM Culebra (Puerto Rico), P.R.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Aerco Broadcasting Corp. (Angel O. Roman Lopez, president); owns one other station, including WQBS(AM) Puerto Rico.

SELLER: Aureo Matos, et al

FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 545 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Soft AC

WECB-FM Seymour (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.

PRICE: $1.75 million

BUYER: Woodward Communications Inc. (Greg Bell, VP, broadcast); owns five other stations, including WHBY(AM), WSCO(AM) and WAPL-FM Appleton-Oshkosh.

SELLER: Brooker Broadcasting (Earl Brooker, partner)

FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 341 ft.

FORMAT: '70s Oldies

WAPN-FM Holly Hill (Daytona Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Public Radio Capital Inc (Mark O. Hand, managing director); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Public Radio Inc (Gordon Lund, president)

FACILITIES: 91.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 285 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

KPCH-FM Dubach (Monroe), La.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns eight other stations, including KRUS(AM), KNBB-FM and KXKZ-FM Monroe.

SELLER: William W. Brown

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 60 kW, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

AMs

WGCH(AM) Greenwich (Stamford-Norwalk), Conn.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael L Metter, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Greenwich Broadcasting (John T. Becker, co-owner)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk

WKRE(AM) Monroe (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.

PRICE: $425,000

BUYER: Geddings and Phillips Broadcasting Corp. (Kristine Phillips-Geddings, secretary/ director); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Helms Communications Corp. (W. Frank Helms, owner)

FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 1 kW day

FORMAT: News/Talk/Information

WYNS(AM) Lehighton (Allentown-Bethlehem), Pa.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 13 other stations, including WEEX(AM), WODE-FM and WWYY-FM Allentown-Bethlehem.

SELLER: US Radio LP (Ragan A. Henry, chairman)

FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 4 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Oldies

KEOR-AM Atoka, Okla.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: NT Radio LLC (Don L. Turner, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Keystone Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Sullins, president)

FACILITIES: 1110 kHz, 5 kW day

FORMAT: Gospel

WWWG(AM) Rochester, N.Y.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Holy Family Communications (James N. Wright, president); owns three other stations, including WLOF-FM Rochester

SELLER: American General Media (L. Roger Brandon, VP)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

KTEL(AM) Walla Walla, Wash.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Dave Capps; owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Comcast Media Services (Dennis L. Widmer, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country

WQIZ(AM) St. George (Charleston), S.C.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Radio Properties LLC (Eugene J. Zurlo, manager); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Faith Cathedral Fellowship Inc. (R.G. Stair, president)

FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WLGO(AM) Lexington (Columbia), Ga.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Levas Communications LLC (Walter P. Lomax, member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: PowerNomics Telecom Corp. (Brian Anderson, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

KNAK(AM) Delta, Utah

PRICE: $187,500

BUYER: Daniel Chapter One (James J. Feijo, overseer); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Sam Bushman

FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 1 kW day/13 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

WMYQ(AM) Newton, Miss.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Pittman Broadcast Services LLC (Marcus Pittman, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Rainey Broadcasting Inc. (Kenneth Rainey, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1100 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

KQLO(AM) Sun Valley (Reno), Nev.

PRICE: $140,000

BUYER: Universal Broadcasting Inc. (Flordelisa Liriano, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Thomas Aquinas School (Doug Sherman, president)

FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW day/67 W night

FORMAT: Spanish AC

COMMENT: Universal Broadcasting agreed to purchase the station under a five-year TBA, which went into effect on March 22, 1999

WPTB(AM) Statesboro, Ga.

PRICE: $135,000

BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns eight other stations, including WWNS(AM) and WMCD-FM Statesboro

SELLER: Statesboro Media Inc. (John Wetzel, president)

FACILITIES: 850 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

WQSE(AM) White Bluff (Nashville), Tenn.

PRICE: $85,000

BUYER: Canaan Communications (Duane B. Jeffrey, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Bernie Bishop Broadcasting (Bernie Bishop, president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

COMMENT: Asset purchase was executed Sept. 1, 1994, but was not filed with the FCC until February 2003

KBOK(AM) Malvern, Ark.

PRICE: $62,500

BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan, president); owns 14 other stations, including KISI-FM Malvern

SELLER: Malvern Entertainment Corp. (Scott A. Gray, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day

FORMAT: Country/News

WBIC(AM) Royston, Ga.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Peachland Music (Diane E. Hawkins, owner); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Lighthouse Broadcasting (Paul Hood, president)

FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 230 W

FORMAT: Gospel



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com