Changing Hands

TVs



KTBU Conroe, Texas

PRICE: $6 million

BUYER: Channel 55 Broadcasting LLC (Donald E. Iloff Jr., manager)

SELLER: Humanity Interested Media Inc. (Rhonda Saldivar, board member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 55, 5000 kW, ant. 1814 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Channel 55 Broadcasting is buying Christ's Church of Conroe's 49.995% interest plus Montgomery County Media Network's 1% interest in Humanity Interested Media

K45IE Vail, Colo.

PRICE: $45,000

BUYER: Global Resort Television LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)

SELLER: Roger Mills (Roger Mills, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 25 kW

K30HX Pahrump, Nev.PRICE: $37,500

BUYER: Hilltop Church (Vernon Miller, head elder)

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications (Amy S. Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 50 kW

BROKER: Chris Kidd



Combos



WEBQ(FM) Eldorado and WEBQ(AM) Harrisburg, Ill.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Visher Choate II (Bell T. Choate, general partner)

FACILITIES: WEBQ(FM): 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WEBQ(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WEBQ(FM): AC; WEBQ(AM): Country

KTMC(AM) and KTMC(FM) McAlester, Okla.

PRICE: $444,445

BUYER: Southeastern Oklahoma Radio LLC (Richard C. Lerbrance, member); owns two other stations, KNED(AM) and KMCO(FM) McAlester

SELLER: Little Dixie Radio (Paul Brown, general manager)

FACILITIES: KTMC(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KTMC(FM): 105.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 505 ft.

FORMAT: KTMC(AM): Nostalgia; KTMC(FM): Rock



FMS



WKMX(FM) Enterprise (Dothan), Ala.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: Styles Media Group LLC (Thomas A. DiBacco, managing member); owns 13 other stations, including WQLS(AM), WJRL(FM), WTVY(FM) and WXUS(FM) Dothan

SELLER: WKMX Inc. (Wallace Miller, president)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant 1070 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC/Top40

KSTR(FM) Montrose (Grand Junction), Colo.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: MBC Grand (Richard Dean, head); owns no other stations

SELLER: Leggett Broadcasting (Brad Leggett, general manager)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 91 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.

FORMAT: '80s Hits

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

KESC(FM) Wilburton, Okla.

PRICE: $766,666

BUYER: KESC Enterprises LLC (Richard C. Lerbrance, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Little Dixie Radio (Paul Brown, general manager)

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 607 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KSCQ(FM) Silver City, N.M.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: Michael and Linda Rowse (Michael Rowse, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hunter Investments (Michael W. Chintis, executor)

FACILITIES: 92.9 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KFIF(FM) Soda Springs, Idaho

PRICE: $234,000

BUYER: Tri-State Media Corp. (Keith Martindale, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Douglas R. Mathis

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -276 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Tri-State Media is 50% owned by Tri-States Broadcasting LLC and 50% owned by Legacy Communications Corp.



AMs



KLAV(AM) Las Vegas

PRICE: $3.2 million

BUYER: AIM Broadcasting Las Vegas LLC (N. John Douglas, president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting Inc. (Harold W. Gore, chairman, CEO, treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Information/Talk

BROKER: Chester P. Coleman of American Radio Brokers Inc.

WGSP(AM) Charlotte (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: The Norsan Group (Norberto Sanchez); owns no other stations

SELLER: Willis Family Broadcasting (Celestine Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day/44 W night

FORMAT: Black Gospel

BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond and Associates Inc.

WBZB(AM) Selma (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Triangle Sports Broadcasters LLC (Robert J. Zarzour, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Bass Music Corp. (Steven A. Bass, owner)

FACILITIES: 1090 kHz, 800 W

FORMAT: Variety



