Changing Hands
TVs
KTBU Conroe, Texas
PRICE: $6 million
BUYER: Channel 55 Broadcasting LLC (Donald E. Iloff Jr., manager)
SELLER: Humanity Interested Media Inc. (Rhonda Saldivar, board member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 55, 5000 kW, ant. 1814 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Channel 55 Broadcasting is buying Christ's Church of Conroe's 49.995% interest plus Montgomery County Media Network's 1% interest in Humanity Interested Media
K45IE Vail, Colo.
PRICE: $45,000
BUYER: Global Resort Television LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)
SELLER: Roger Mills (Roger Mills, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 25 kW
K30HX Pahrump, Nev.PRICE: $37,500
BUYER: Hilltop Church (Vernon Miller, head elder)
SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications (Amy S. Meredith, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 50 kW
BROKER: Chris Kidd
Combos
WEBQ(FM) Eldorado and WEBQ(AM) Harrisburg, Ill.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Visher Choate II (Bell T. Choate, general partner)
FACILITIES: WEBQ(FM): 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WEBQ(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WEBQ(FM): AC; WEBQ(AM): Country
KTMC(AM) and KTMC(FM) McAlester, Okla.
PRICE: $444,445
BUYER: Southeastern Oklahoma Radio LLC (Richard C. Lerbrance, member); owns two other stations, KNED(AM) and KMCO(FM) McAlester
SELLER: Little Dixie Radio (Paul Brown, general manager)
FACILITIES: KTMC(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KTMC(FM): 105.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 505 ft.
FORMAT: KTMC(AM): Nostalgia; KTMC(FM): Rock
FMS
WKMX(FM) Enterprise (Dothan), Ala.
PRICE: $4.5 million
BUYER: Styles Media Group LLC (Thomas A. DiBacco, managing member); owns 13 other stations, including WQLS(AM), WJRL(FM), WTVY(FM) and WXUS(FM) Dothan
SELLER: WKMX Inc. (Wallace Miller, president)
FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant 1070 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC/Top40
KSTR(FM) Montrose (Grand Junction), Colo.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: MBC Grand (Richard Dean, head); owns no other stations
SELLER: Leggett Broadcasting (Brad Leggett, general manager)
FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 91 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.
FORMAT: '80s Hits
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KESC(FM) Wilburton, Okla.
PRICE: $766,666
BUYER: KESC Enterprises LLC (Richard C. Lerbrance, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Little Dixie Radio (Paul Brown, general manager)
FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 607 ft.
FORMAT: AC
KSCQ(FM) Silver City, N.M.
PRICE: $325,000
BUYER: Michael and Linda Rowse (Michael Rowse, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Hunter Investments (Michael W. Chintis, executor)
FACILITIES: 92.9 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KFIF(FM) Soda Springs, Idaho
PRICE: $234,000
BUYER: Tri-State Media Corp. (Keith Martindale, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Douglas R. Mathis
FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -276 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Tri-State Media is 50% owned by Tri-States Broadcasting LLC and 50% owned by Legacy Communications Corp.
AMs
KLAV(AM) Las Vegas
PRICE: $3.2 million
BUYER: AIM Broadcasting Las Vegas LLC (N. John Douglas, president/CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting Inc. (Harold W. Gore, chairman, CEO, treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Information/Talk
BROKER: Chester P. Coleman of American Radio Brokers Inc.
WGSP(AM) Charlotte (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: The Norsan Group (Norberto Sanchez); owns no other stations
SELLER: Willis Family Broadcasting (Celestine Willis, president)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day/44 W night
FORMAT: Black Gospel
BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond and Associates Inc.
WBZB(AM) Selma (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Triangle Sports Broadcasters LLC (Robert J. Zarzour, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Bass Music Corp. (Steven A. Bass, owner)
FACILITIES: 1090 kHz, 800 W
FORMAT: Variety
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.