Changing Hands

TVs


KMCC Laughlin, Nev.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Cranston II LLC (Barbara Laurence, president/ chairman)
SELLER: Mojave Broadcasting Co. (Suzanne E. Rogers, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 416 kW, ant. –207 ft.
BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.
WSWB Scranton, Pa.
PRICE: $2,061,972
BUYER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshal W. Pagon, chairman/ CEO)
SELLER: KB Prime Media LLC (Guyon Turner, CEO/chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,263 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB

Combos


KLTF(AM), KFML(FM), and WYRQ(FM) Little Falls, Minn.
PRICE: $2.3 million
BUYER: Little Falls Radio (Rod Grams, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Jack Hansen
FACILITIES: KLTF(AM): 960 kHz, 5 kW day/38 W night; KFML-FM: 94.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WYRQ-FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: KLTF(AM): News/ Talk/Sports; KFML-FM: AC; WYRQ-FM: Country
COMMENT: Purchase price includes non-compete payment of $158,925 ($1,700 for 54 months plus $67,125).

FMs


KKAT(FM) Ogden (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $16 million
BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 213 other stations, including KFNZ(AM), KJQS(AM), KBEE(AM) and (FM), KBER-FM, KENZ(FM), and KUBL(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo
SELLER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,740 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Peter Handy of Star Media Group Inc.
KHUI-FM, KPOI(FM), and KQMQ(FM) Honolulu and KDDB(FM) Waipahu (Honolulu)
PRICE: $11 million
BUYER: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC (John Detz Jr., president); owns 10 other stations, including KUMU(AM) and (FM) and KAHA(FM) Honolulu
SELLER: New Wave Broadcasting LP (Dex Allen, president)
FACILITIES: KHUI-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,965 ft.; KPOI-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.; KQMQ-FM: 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,854 ft.; KDDB-FM: 102.7 MHz, 61 kW, ant. 1,893 ft.
FORMAT: KHUI-FM: Classic Hits; KPOI-FM: AOR; KQMQ-FM: '80s Hits; KDDB-FM: Rhythmic/CHR
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KHUI(FM) and KPOI(FM) Honolulu
PRICE: $3.7 million
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 95 other stations, including KGU(AM), KHCM(AM), KHNR(AM), KJPN(AM), and KAIM(AM) and (FM) Honolulu
SELLER: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC (John Detz Jr., president)
FACILITIES: KHUI-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,965 ft.; KPOI-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.
FORMAT: KHUI-FM: Classic Hits; KPOI-FM: AOR
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
COMMENT: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC is immediately assigning KPOI(FM) and KHUI(FM) to Salem Media of Hawaii Inc. in order to comply with FCC multiple-ownership limitations.
KAEZ(FM) Amarillo, Texas
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: KANZA Inc. (Miles Carter, general manager); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Stephens Family Limited Partnership (Michael P. Stephens, president)
FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 525 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

AMs


WALE(AM)/Greenville (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.
PRICE: $2.6 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group (Peter Davidson, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cumbre Communications Corp. (Jaime L. Aguayo, president)
FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night
FORMAT: Spanish/Variety Hits/News
BROKER: Robert Bernacki

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com