Changing Hands

TVs



KMCC Laughlin, Nev.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Cranston II LLC (Barbara Laurence, president/ chairman)

SELLER: Mojave Broadcasting Co. (Suzanne E. Rogers, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 416 kW, ant. –207 ft.

BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.

WSWB Scranton, Pa.

PRICE: $2,061,972

BUYER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshal W. Pagon, chairman/ CEO)

SELLER: KB Prime Media LLC (Guyon Turner, CEO/chairman)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,263 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB



Combos



KLTF(AM), KFML(FM), and WYRQ(FM) Little Falls, Minn.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Little Falls Radio (Rod Grams, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jack Hansen

FACILITIES: KLTF(AM): 960 kHz, 5 kW day/38 W night; KFML-FM: 94.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WYRQ-FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: KLTF(AM): News/ Talk/Sports; KFML-FM: AC; WYRQ-FM: Country

COMMENT: Purchase price includes non-compete payment of $158,925 ($1,700 for 54 months plus $67,125).



FMs



KKAT(FM) Ogden (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 213 other stations, including KFNZ(AM), KJQS(AM), KBEE(AM) and (FM), KBER-FM, KENZ(FM), and KUBL(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,740 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Peter Handy of Star Media Group Inc.

KHUI-FM, KPOI(FM), and KQMQ(FM) Honolulu and KDDB(FM) Waipahu (Honolulu)

PRICE: $11 million

BUYER: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC (John Detz Jr., president); owns 10 other stations, including KUMU(AM) and (FM) and KAHA(FM) Honolulu

SELLER: New Wave Broadcasting LP (Dex Allen, president)

FACILITIES: KHUI-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,965 ft.; KPOI-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.; KQMQ-FM: 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,854 ft.; KDDB-FM: 102.7 MHz, 61 kW, ant. 1,893 ft.

FORMAT: KHUI-FM: Classic Hits; KPOI-FM: AOR; KQMQ-FM: '80s Hits; KDDB-FM: Rhythmic/CHR

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

KHUI(FM) and KPOI(FM) Honolulu

PRICE: $3.7 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 95 other stations, including KGU(AM), KHCM(AM), KHNR(AM), KJPN(AM), and KAIM(AM) and (FM) Honolulu

SELLER: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC (John Detz Jr., president)

FACILITIES: KHUI-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,965 ft.; KPOI-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.

FORMAT: KHUI-FM: Classic Hits; KPOI-FM: AOR

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC is immediately assigning KPOI(FM) and KHUI(FM) to Salem Media of Hawaii Inc. in order to comply with FCC multiple-ownership limitations.

KAEZ(FM) Amarillo, Texas

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: KANZA Inc. (Miles Carter, general manager); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Stephens Family Limited Partnership (Michael P. Stephens, president)

FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 525 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.



AMs



WALE(AM)/Greenville (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $2.6 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group (Peter Davidson, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cumbre Communications Corp. (Jaime L. Aguayo, president)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety Hits/News

BROKER: Robert Bernacki



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com