Changing Hands

TVs



NEW Charlottesville, Va.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/ COO/director)

SELLER: Charlottesville Broadcasting Corp. (Margot Polivy, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 2,380 kW, ant. 1,180 ft.

WEYS(LP) Homestead, Fla.

PRICE:

$650,000

BUYER:

Almavision Hispanic (Juan Bruno Camano, president)

SELLER:

WEYS TV Corp. (David M. Drucker, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 147 kW, ant. 367 ft.

W47BG West Palm Beach, Fla.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Budd Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Harvey Budd, president)

SELLER: Jacksonville Educators Broadcasting (Reginald Cherry, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 24.4 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

W17CG, W36BU, W41CP, W26BV, and W69DH Panama City, Fla.

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Global Outreach (Michael A. Lee, president)

SELLER: Richard C. and L. Goetz, (Richard C. Goetz, partner)

FACILITIES: W17CG: Ch. 17, 1 kW; W36BU: Ch. 36, 1 kW; W41CP: Ch. 41, 50 kW; W26BV: Ch. 26, 1 kW, ant. 299 ft.; W69DH: Ch. 69, 1 kW, ant. 300 ft.

AFFILIATION: W26BV: Ind.; W69DH: Ind.

K57FE McAllen, Texas

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: Mako Communications (Amanda Mintz, member)

SELLER: Channel 57 Inc. (Kevin D. Pagan, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 57, 7 kW, ant. 359 ft.

AFFILIATION: CNI



Combos



WMFG(AM), WMFG(FM) and WTBX(FM) Hibbing, WNMT(AM) and KMFG(FM) Nashwauk, and WUSZ(FM) Virginia, Minn.

PRICE: $5.8 million

BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duke E. Wright, president); owns 28 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Heartland Communications Group LLC (Thomas L. Bookey, managing member)

FACILITIES: WMFG(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WMFG(FM): 106.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 253 ft.; WTBX(FM): 93.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 551 ft.; WNMT(AM): 650 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; KMFG(FM): 102.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 253 ft.; WUSZ(FM): 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 568 ft.

FORMAT: WMFG(AM): Sports; WMFG(FM): Oldies; WTBX(FM): Hot AC; WNMT(AM): Talk; KMFG(FM): Classic Rock; WUSZ(FM): Country

BROKER: Jerry Johnson of Johnson Communication Properties

KRAE(AM) and KRRR(FM) Cheyenne and KREO(FM) Pine Bluffs (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $2.25 million

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, clerk/ director/owner); owns 17 other stations, including KIMX(FM) Cheyenne

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: KRAE(AM): 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/65 W night; KRRR(FM): 104.9 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 115 ft.; KREO(FM): 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 249 ft.

FORMAT: KRAE(AM): News/ Talk/Sports; KRRR(FM): Oldies; KREO(FM): Classic Rock

BROKER: Media Services Group

KLRK(FM) Marlin, KRZI(AM) and KRZX(AM) Waco, Texas

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Van Goodall Jr. (Van Goodall Jr., president)

FACILITIES: KLRK(FM): 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KRZI(AM): 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; KRZX(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: KLRK(FM): AC; KRZI(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KRZX(AM): News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

WIKB(AM) and WIKB(FM) Iron River, Mich.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Heartland Communications Group LLC (Thomas L. Bookey, managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Halker Revocable Trust (Eugene Halker, president)

FACILITIES: WIKB(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WIKB(FM): 99.1 MHz, 60 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: WIKB(AM): Oldies; WIKB(FM): Oldies

BROKER: Jerry Johnson of Johnson Communication Properties



FMs



WWRX(FM) Westerly (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $14.5 million

BUYER: Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO); owns 104 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Phoenix Media Communications Group (Stephen Mindich, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 568 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

BROKER: Richard A. Foreman of Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.

KPEB(FM)(CP) Huntsville (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $4.4 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 13 other stations, including KOVO(AM), KSOS(AM), KZNS(AM), KEGA(FM), KJQN(FM), KRAR(FM), and KXRK(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: Millcreek Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Buzil, managing member)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

KRAR(FM) Brigham City (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $3.95 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 12 other stations, including KOVO(AM), KSOS(AM), KZNS(AM), KEGA(FM), KJQN(FM), and KXRK(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 81 kW, ant. 2,165 ft.

FORMAT: Rhythmic/CHR

WXHT(FM) Madison, Fla.; WSTI(FM) Quitman, Ga.

PRICE: $3.4 million

BUYER: Black Crow Media LLC (Mike Linn, president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Magnum Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Stapleford, president)

FACILITIES: WXHT(FM): 102.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 377 ft.; WSTI(FM): 105.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WXHT(FM): Top 40; WSTI(FM): AC

WUSZ(FM) Virginia, Minn.

PRICE: $1.35 million

BUYER: Heartland Communications Group LLC (Thomas L. Bookey, managing member); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Virginia Broadcasting Co. (Frank Befera, president)

FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 568 ft.

FORMAT: Country



AMs



WAFS(AM) Atlanta

PRICE: $16.4 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 94 other stations, including WGKA(AM), WLTA(AM), WNIV(AM) and WFSH(FM) Atlanta

SELLER: Moody Bible Institute of Chicago Inc. (Robert Neff, VP, broadcasting)

FACILITIES: 920 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Christian

KILE(AM) Bellaire (Houston-Galveston), Texas

PRICE: $9.73 million

BUYER: SkyWave Broadcasting Inc. (Robert M. McMurrey, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hereford Agri-Fuels Inc. (Jerome Friemel, president)

FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: Ethnic

BROKER: John W. Saunders of John W. Saunders

WQBH(AM) Detroit

PRICE: $4.75 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 94 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Queens Broadcasting Corp. (Trienere Steinberg, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Black

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WATV(AM) Birmingham, Ala.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Sheridan Broadcasting Corp. (Ronald Davenport Sr., CEO); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Birmingham Ebony Broadcasters (Erskine Faush, president)

FACILITIES: 900 kHz, 845 W day/158 W night

FORMAT: Oldies/Black Gospel/ Talk

WXCT(AM) Southington (Hartford-New Britain-Middletown), Conn.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group (Peter Davidson, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: The Add Radio Group Inc. (Peter Arpin, president)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 3 kW day/80 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

WKNX(AM) Bay City (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: Meredith Corp. (Kevin O'Brien, president, broadcasting group); owns no other stations

SELLER: J&K Media Co. (John W. Blehm, president)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 1 kW day/129 W night

FORMAT: Talk/Oldies

KOVO(AM) Provo (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 12 other stations, including KSOS(AM), KZNS(AM), KEGA(FM), KJQN(FM), KRAR(FM), and KXRK(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: Millcreek Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Buzil, managing member)

FACILITIES: 960 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Simmons began operating on a time brokerage agreement March 1

KWNX(AM) Taylor (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sendero Multimedia (Alberto Munoz II, president)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 1 kW day/144 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

KEXS(AM) Excelsior Springs (Kansas City), Mo.

PRICE: $825,000

BUYER: Kansas City Catholic (James E. O'Laughlin, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Brad L. Campbell

FACILITIES: 1090 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Business Broker Associates



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com