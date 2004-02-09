Changing Hands

TVs



KKJB(TV) Boise, Idaho

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: Gary M. Cocola Family Trust (Gary M. Cocola, trustee)

SELLER: KM Communications Inc. (Myoung Bae, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 39, 2,490 kW, ant. 2,671 ft.



Combos



WRBO-FM Como (Memphis), Miss.; WGKX-FM Memphis, WSRR-FM Millington and WJZN-FM Munford (Memphis), Tenn.

PRICE: $100 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 206 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Kaneb, president/COO)

FACILITIES: WRBO-FM: 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 679 ft.; WGKX-FM: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.; WSRR-FM: 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 869 ft.; WJZN-FM: 98.9 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 1,135 ft.

FORMAT: WRBO-FM: Rhythm & Blues/Oldies; WGKX-FM: Country; WSRR-FM: Classic Hits; WJZN-FM: Smooth Jazz

BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.

KUMU(AM), KUMU-FM and KAHA-FM Honolulu

PRICE: $5.25 million

BUYER: Visionary Related Entertainment LLC (John Detz Jr., president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Maverick Media (Gary Rozynek, president/COO)

FACILITIES: KUMU(AM): 1500 kHz, 10 kW; KUMU-FM: 94.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 79 ft.; KAHA-FM: 105.9 MHz, 92 kW, ant. 1,965 ft.

FORMAT: KUMU(AM): Soft AC; KUMU-FM: Lite Rock; KAHA-FM: Classic Rock

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.