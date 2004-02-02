Changing Hands

TVs



WBIF(TV) Marianna, Fla.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N Kyle II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 1,970 kW, ant. 833 ft.

W17CI Claremont, N.H.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)

SELLER: Upper Valley Broadcasting LLC (Paul J. Growald, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 1.5 kW, ant. 649 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

K59GM Stateline, Nev.

PRICE: $15,740 equipment payment plus reinstatement of note payments

BUYER: RSN West LLC (Jeffrey Dumais, VP)

SELLER: Global Resorts Television LLC

FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 1.10 kW, ant. 661 ft.



Combos



WRZA-FM Park Forest (Chicago), Ill.; WNDZ(AM) Portage (Chicago), Ind.

PRICE: $24 million

BUYER: NewsWeb Corp. (Charles Gross, COO); owns four other stations: WAIT(AM), WCFJ(AM), WCSN(AM) and WSBC(AM) Chicago

SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WRZA-FM: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WNDZ(AM): 750 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: WRZA-FM: Spanish/ Christian; WNDZ(AM): Variety

BROKER: Media Venture Partners



FMs



WOXL-FM Biltmore Forest (Asheville), N.C.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 78 other stations, including WISE(AM) and WOXL(AM) Asheville

SELLER: Liberty Productions (Valerie Klemmer Watts, general partner)

FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,171 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Liberty Productions entered into an asset-purchase agreement with Ashville Radio Partners for the sale of WOXL-FM. Ashville is assigning its rights to the station to Saga Communications. Saga is paying $8 million for the station, of which $450,000 goes to Liberty and the rest to Ashville.

WZCH-FM Dundee (Chicago), Ill.

PRICE: $5 million

BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/COO); owns 59 other stations, including WJOL(AM), WKRS(AM), WLIP(AM), WCCQ-FM, WERV-FM, WIIL-FM, WLLI-FM, WRXQ-FM, WXLC-FM and WZSR-FM Chicago

SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

KRLK-FM Stockton, Mo.

PRICE: $825,000

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 292 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KLEU-FM(CP) Lewistown, Mont.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CSN International (Charles Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.

FORMAT: CP—NOA

WRAU-FM South Webster, Ohio

PRICE: $17,000

BUYER: Denise Scharfetter; owns no other stations

SELLER: I-M Media Broadcasting Inc. (Patty Oliver, general manager)

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz. 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rock



AMs



WMNN(AM) Minneapolis (Minneapolis-St. Paul)

PRICE: $6.75 million

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including KSMM(AM) Minneapolis-St. Paul

SELLER: Minnesota Public Radio (William H. Kling, president)

FACILITIES: 1330 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: News

WISE(AM) Asheville, N.C.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 78 other stations, including WOXL(AM) and –FM Asheville

SELLER: Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Talk



Clarification

In the Jan. 19 Changing Hands, Eddie Esserman and George R. Reed of Media Services Group should have been listed as representing Convergent Broadcasting LLC in its sale of WBBK(AM) and WBBK-FM Blakely, WSEM(AM) and WGMK-FM Donalsonville, Ga., to Styles Media Group LLC.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com