Changing Hands
TVs
WBIF(TV) Marianna, Fla.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)
SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N Kyle II, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 1,970 kW, ant. 833 ft.
W17CI Claremont, N.H.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)
SELLER: Upper Valley Broadcasting LLC (Paul J. Growald, manager)
FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 1.5 kW, ant. 649 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
K59GM Stateline, Nev.
PRICE: $15,740 equipment payment plus reinstatement of note payments
BUYER: RSN West LLC (Jeffrey Dumais, VP)
SELLER: Global Resorts Television LLC
FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 1.10 kW, ant. 661 ft.
Combos
WRZA-FM Park Forest (Chicago), Ill.; WNDZ(AM) Portage (Chicago), Ind.
PRICE: $24 million
BUYER: NewsWeb Corp. (Charles Gross, COO); owns four other stations: WAIT(AM), WCFJ(AM), WCSN(AM) and WSBC(AM) Chicago
SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: WRZA-FM: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WNDZ(AM): 750 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: WRZA-FM: Spanish/ Christian; WNDZ(AM): Variety
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
FMs
WOXL-FM Biltmore Forest (Asheville), N.C.
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 78 other stations, including WISE(AM) and WOXL(AM) Asheville
SELLER: Liberty Productions (Valerie Klemmer Watts, general partner)
FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,171 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
COMMENT: Liberty Productions entered into an asset-purchase agreement with Ashville Radio Partners for the sale of WOXL-FM. Ashville is assigning its rights to the station to Saga Communications. Saga is paying $8 million for the station, of which $450,000 goes to Liberty and the rest to Ashville.
WZCH-FM Dundee (Chicago), Ill.
PRICE: $5 million
BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/COO); owns 59 other stations, including WJOL(AM), WKRS(AM), WLIP(AM), WCCQ-FM, WERV-FM, WIIL-FM, WLLI-FM, WRXQ-FM, WXLC-FM and WZSR-FM Chicago
SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
KRLK-FM Stockton, Mo.
PRICE: $825,000
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 292 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)
FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.
FORMAT: Country
KLEU-FM(CP) Lewistown, Mont.
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: CSN International (Charles Smith, president)
FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.
FORMAT: CP—NOA
WRAU-FM South Webster, Ohio
PRICE: $17,000
BUYER: Denise Scharfetter; owns no other stations
SELLER: I-M Media Broadcasting Inc. (Patty Oliver, general manager)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz. 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
AMs
WMNN(AM) Minneapolis (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
PRICE: $6.75 million
BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including KSMM(AM) Minneapolis-St. Paul
SELLER: Minnesota Public Radio (William H. Kling, president)
FACILITIES: 1330 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night
FORMAT: News
WISE(AM) Asheville, N.C.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 78 other stations, including WOXL(AM) and –FM Asheville
SELLER: Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Talk
Clarification
In the Jan. 19 Changing Hands, Eddie Esserman and George R. Reed of Media Services Group should have been listed as representing Convergent Broadcasting LLC in its sale of WBBK(AM) and WBBK-FM Blakely, WSEM(AM) and WGMK-FM Donalsonville, Ga., to Styles Media Group LLC.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
