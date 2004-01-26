Changing Hands
TVs
WEYI-TV Saginaw, Mich.
PRICE:
$24 million
BUYER:
Pilot Group TV (Robert B. Sherman, senior VP)
SELLER:
LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO)
FACILITIES:
Ch.25, 2,040 kW, ant. 1,319 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
WCTI-TV New Bern, N.C.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Newport Broadcasting Inc. (Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO)
SELLER: Lamco Communications Inc. (Andrew W. Stabler, chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 1,933 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.
COMMENT: Following BlueStone Television's acquisition of Lamco, Newport Broadcasting is acquiring WCTI-TV from Lamco's Eastern North Carolina Broadcasting to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.
W17CI Claremont, N.H.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)
SELLER: Upper Valley Broadcasting LLC (Paul J. Growald, manager)
FACILITIES: Ch.17, 1.5 kW, ant. 649 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
Combos
WBWR-FM Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), WFNR(AM) and WBRW-FM Blacksburg, WFNR-FM Christiansburg, WPSK-FM Pulaski, WRAD(AM) and WWBU-FM Radford (Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford-Pulaski), Va.
PRICE: $6.7 million
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 284 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: WBWR-FM): Hammond Radio Partners LLC (Stephen J. Garchik, manager); all other stations: New River Valley Radio (Ronald D. Walton, VP)
FACILITIES: WBWR-FM: 106.9 MHz, 290 W, ant. 1,276 ft.; WFNR(AM): 710 kHz, 10 kW; WBRW-FM: 105.3 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.; WFNR-FM: 100.7 MHz, 820 W, ant. 886 ft.; WPSK-FM: 107.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.; WRAD(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WWBU-FM: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 66 ft.
FORMAT: WBWR-FM: Classic Rock; WFNR(AM): News/Talk/ Sports; WBRW-FM: Classic Rock; WFNR-FM: News/Talk/ Sports; WPSK-FM: Country; WRAD(AM): Adult Standards; WWBU-FM: Country
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
WHOW(AM) and -FM Clinton, Ill.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: WHOW Radio (William E. Brady, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Cornbelt Broadcasting Co. (James R. Livesay II,
president)
FACILITIES: WHOW(AM): 1520 kHz, 5 kW; WHOW-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: WHOW(AM): Dark; WHOW-FM: Dark
FMs
WJTM-FM Frederick, Md.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Your Public Radio Corp. (Anthony S. Brandon, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Joy Public Broadcasting Corp. (Lowell Bush, president/director)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 554 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
KRVA-FM Campbell and KRVF-FM Kerens (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Pregil, VP/director); owns one other station, KFWR-FM Dallas-Ft. Worth
SELLER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)
FACILITIES: KRVA-FM: 107.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 423 ft.; KRVF-FM: 106.9 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 364 ft.
FORMAT: KRVA-FM: Oldies; KRVF-FM: Oldies
KPSH-FM(CP) Coachella (Palm Springs), Calif.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Shepherd Communications Inc. (Tim Bronleewe, president)
FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 230 W, ant. 623 ft.
FORMAT: CP—NOA
KZZD-FM Wichita, Kans.
PRICE: $485,000
BUYER: WAY FM Media Group Inc. (Robert D. Augsburg,
president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Word of Life Ministries (Robert Rotola, president/
pastor)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 335 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
KPEB-FM(CP) Huntsville (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Millcreek Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Buzil, managing member); owns two other stations, not in this market
SELLER: Flinn Broadcasting Corp. (George S. Flinn Jr., president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
AMs
WCXN(AM) Claremont, WTIK(AM) Durham (Raleigh-Durham), WSGH(AM) Lewisville (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), WNOW(AM) Mint Hill (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), WFTK(AM) Wake Forest (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.; WBZK(AM) York (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), S.C.
PRICE: $8.38 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group (Peter Davidson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president)
FACILITIES: WCXN(AM): 1170 kHz, 8 kW; WTIK(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WSGH(AM): 1040 kHz, 9 kW day/182 W night; WNOW(AM): 1030 kHz, 9 kW; WFTK(AM): 1030 kHz, 50 kW; WBZK(AM): 980 kHz, 3 kW day/167 W night
FORMAT: WCXN(AM): Spanish/ Mexican; WTIK(AM): Black Gospel; WSGH(AM): Spanish; WNOW(AM): Mexican; WFTK(AM): Spanish; WBZK(AM): International/ Spanish/Religion
WVOJ(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: Florida Sports News Network LLC (Larry Calufetti, president/secretary); owns one other station, WGSR(AM) Jacksonville
SELLER: Morgan Media Inc. (David Rimmer, president)
FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 1 kW day/164 W night
FORMAT: Tropical/Spanish
KGHO(AM) Olympia (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Alan M. Gottlieb; owns three other stations, including KITZ(AM) Seattle-Tacoma
SELLER: Spencer Broadcasting (Brian Spencer, general partner)
FACILITIES: 920 kHz, 3 kW day/7 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
WREV(AM) Reidsville, N.C.
PRICE: $175,000
BUYER: Benjamin-Dane LLC (Ronald Reeves, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: HHGD Broadcasting Co. (Alfonso Fernandez, president)
FACILITIES: 1220 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Spanish
WIPS(AM) Ticonderoga (Burlington-Plattsburgh), N.Y.
PRICE: $93,000
BUYER: BisiBlue LLC (Patricia L. Knapp, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Empire State Radio
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
WKJF(AM) Cadillac (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.
PRICE: $85,001
BUYER: Good News Media Inc. (Doug Knorr, president); owns two other stations: WLJN(AM) and -FM Traverse City-Petoskey
SELLER: Midwestern Broadcasting Co. (Ross A. Biederman, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
WMTA(AM) Central City, Ky.
PRICE: $65,000
BUYER: Faith Broadcasting Co. (Gayle E. Russ, owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: WMTA AM 1380 Inc. (Bryan Smeathers, president)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 500 W day/23 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
WLYC(AM) Williamsport, Pa.
PRICE: $55,000
BUYER: Carmen Nardone (Carmen V. Nardone, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Williamsport Communications Inc. (Cindy R. Roesgen, president)
FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night
FORMAT: Soft AC/MOR
KBBL(AM) Cabot (Little Rock), Ark.
PRICE: $55,000
BUYER: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Gordon W. Heiges, VP)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 3 kW day/73 W night
FORMAT: Sports
WCRE(AM) Cheraw, S.C.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Pee Dee Broadcasting (Jane Pigg, president/secretary/ treasurer/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Orr Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Orr, president)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 1 kW day/97 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
KANE(AM) New Iberia (Lafayette), La.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Coastal Broadcasting of Larose Inc. (Jerry Gisclair, owner); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Michael F. Starr
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
WABN(AM) Abingdon (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Va.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Appalachian Educational Communication Corp. (Kenneth C. Hill, president); owns five other stations, including WHGG(AM), WPWT(AM) and WHCB-FM Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.
SELLER: Abingdon Church of the Nazarene (Dickie Kegley, director)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies/AC
WPBQ(AM) Flowood (Jackson), Miss.
PRICE: $42,500
BUYER: TalkQ Corp. (William H. Fulgham, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: William W. Fulgham (Bill Fulgham, owner)
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 880 W
FORMAT: News/Talk
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
