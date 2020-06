Changing Hands

TVs



KSFY-TV Sioux Falls, KABY-TV Aberdeen, KPRY-TV Pierre and K07QL Mitchell, S.D.

PRICE: $16.1 million

BUYER: North Dakota Television LLC (Matthew E. Gormly III, vice president)

SELLER: Raycom Media Inc.

FACILITIES: KSFY-TV: Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.; KABY-TV: Ch. 9, 316 kW, ant. 1,401 ft.; KPRY-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,240 ft.; K07QL: Ch. 7, 0.103 kW

AFFILIATION: KSFY-TV: ABC; KABY-TV: ABC; KPRY-TV: ABC



KDMI-TV Des Moines, Iowa

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Pappas Telecasting Companies (Harry J. Pappas, president/CEO)

SELLER: Caroline K. Powley

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 1,000 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.

KVAW-TV Eagle Pass, Texas

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Zavaletta Broadcasting Group (Joseph A. Zavaletta, president/CEO)

SELLER: Hispanic TV Network Debtor-in-Possession

FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 12.6 kW, ant. 279 ft.

AFFILIATION: HTV



Combos



WCIL(AM) and WCIL-FM Carbondale, WUEZ-FM Carterville, WXLT-FM Christopher, WOOZ-FM Harrisburg and WJPF(AM) Herrin (Marion-Carbondale), Ill.; KGIR(AM), KZIM(AM) and KEZS-FM Cape Girardeau, KCGQ-FM Gordonville, KMAL(AM) and KLSC-FM Malden, KWOC(AM), KJEZ-FM and KKLR-FM Poplar Bluff, KGKS-FM Scott City, and KSIM(AM) Sikeston, Mo.

PRICE: $43 million

BUYER: Max Media LLC (John Trinder, president/COO); owns 15 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner)

FACILITIES: WCIL(AM): 1020 kHz, 1 kW; WCIL-FM: 101.5 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 653 ft.; WUEZ-FM: 95.1 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WXLT-FM: 103.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WOOZ-FM: 99.9 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WJPF(AM): 1340 kHz, 770 W; KGIR(AM): 1220 kHz, 250 W day/137 W night; KZIM(AM): 960 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KEZS-FM: 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 948 ft.; KCGQ-FM: 99.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 358 ft.; KMAL(AM): 1470 kHz, 1 kW; KLSC-FM: 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 476 ft.; KWOC(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KJEZ-FM: 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 410 ft.; KKLR-FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 807 ft.; KGKS-FM: 93.9 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 407 ft.; KSIM(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WCIL(AM): News; WCIL-FM: CHR; WUEZ-FM: AC; WXLT-FM: Alternative; WOOZ-FM: Country; WJPF(AM): News/Talk; KGIR(AM): Sports; KZIM(AM): News/Talk; KEZS-FM: Country; KCGQ-FM: Rock; KMAL(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KLSC-FM: Hot AC; KWOC(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KJEZ-FM: Classic Rock; KKLR-FM: Country; KGKS-FM: Hot AC; KSIM(AM): News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Bill Lytle of Media Services Group

WMEK-FM Auburn, WMTW(AM) Gorham (Portland), WLAM(AM), WTHT-FM Lewiston and WMTW-FM North Windham (Portland), Maine

PRICE: $12 million

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 18 other stations, including WBQW-FM Portland

SELLER: WMTW Broadcast Group LLC (David Kaufman, executive VP)

FACILITIES: WMEK-FM: 99.9 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 643 ft.; WMTW(AM): 870 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WLAM(AM): 1470 kHz, 5 kW day/night; WTHT-FM: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 929 ft.; WMTW-FM: 106.7 MHz, 810 W, ant. 623 ft.

FORMAT: WMEK-FM: Hot AC; WMTW(AM): News; WLAM(AM): News; WTHT-FM: Country; WMTW-FM: News

BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc.

WDAD(AM) and WQMU-FM Indiana, Pa.

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: Renda Broadcasting Corp. (Anthony F. Renda, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: RMS Media Management Inc. (Richard M Sherry, president/GM)

FACILITIES: WDAD(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WQMU-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 108 ft.

FORMAT: WDAD(AM): Oldies; WQMU-FM: Hot AC

WLIE-FM Golconda, Ill.; WKBG-FM Clinton, WKJM(AM) and WLLE-FM Mayfield, and WDXR(AM) Paducah, Ky.

PRICE: $3.15 million

BUYER: Nininger Stations (W.L. Nininger, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Forever Communications Inc. (Christine Hillard, president)

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

FACILITIES: WLIE-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WKBG-FM: 102.1 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 476 ft.; WKJM(AM): 1320 kHz, 1 kW day/97 W night; WLLE-FM: 94.7 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WDXR(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: WLIE-FM: Classic Hits; WKBG-FM: Oldies; WKJM(AM): Dark; WLLE-FM: Country; WDXR(AM): Sports



FMs



KCPX-FM Centerville and KOSY-FM Spanish Fork (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), UtahPRICE: $22 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,209 other stations, including KALL(AM), KNRS(AM), KISN-FM, KODJ-FM and KURR-FM Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Van Archer, president)

FACILITIES: KCPX-FM: 105.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,740 ft.; KOSY-FM: 106.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,740 ft.

FORMAT: KCPX-FM: Alternative/Rock; KOSY-FM: Soft AC

KKHI-FM Laramie (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $15 million

BUYER: Newspaper Radio Corp. (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 702 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures and Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

WXRD-FM Crown Point and WZVN-FM Lowell (Chicago), Ind.

PRICE: $4.9 million

BUYER: Porter County Broadcasting (Leigh Ellis, president); owns two other stations: WAKE(AM) and WLJE-FM Chicago

SELLER: M&M Broadcasting Inc. (Thomas McDermott, owner/president)

FACILITIES: WXRD-FM: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WZVN-FM: 107.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 502 ft.

FORMAT: WXRD-FM: Classic Rock; WZVN-FM: AC

KLES-FM Mabton (Yakima), Wash.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel A. De Luna, president); owns 13 other stations, including KMNA-FM Yakima

SELLER: Hunt Broadcasting Inc. (Janice Hunt, manager)

FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 873 ft.

FORMAT: Top 40

KZMY-FM Bozeman, Mont.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,210 other stations, including KMMS(AM) and –FM Bozeman

SELLER: Spanish Peaks Broadcasting Inc. (Kevin Terry, president)

FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 866 ft.

FORMAT: AC

WVKF-FM Bethlehem (Wheeling), W.Va.

PRICE: $1.35 million

BUYER: Keymarket of Pennsylvania/Ohio LLC (Gerald A. Getz, president); owns 12 other stations, including WSTV(AM) and WOMP(AM) and -FM Wheeling

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

KMJY-FM Newport, Wash.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner Tillman, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: ALC Communications (Thomas G. Hodgins, general partner)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 930 W, ant. 2,868 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KEUG-FM Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $1.02 million

BUYER: McKenzie River Broadcasting (John Q. Tilson III, president); owns three other stations: KKXO(AM), KKNU-FM and KMGE-FM Eugene-Springfield

SELLER: Signal Communications Inc. (Bernie Foster, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Sports

COMMENT: Initial Signal-to-Alexandra Communications application was amended to show McKenzie as the proposed assignee.

WGOJ-FM Conneaut, Ohio

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Developing Radio LLC (Lawrence Weiss, member/ manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Bible Broadcasting Inc. (Roger Hogle, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: Bible Broadcasting and Developing Radio are exchanging stations. Developing Radio's WWOW-AM Conneaut is being donated to Bible Broadcasting.



AMs



KRVA(AM) Cockrell Hill (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $3.5 million

BUYER: Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president); owns 13 other stations, including KGGR(AM), KHVN(AM), KNAX(AM) and KTNO(AM) Dallas-Ft. Worth

SELLER: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/930 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

WMCW(AM) Harvard (Chicago), Ill.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Kovas Communications (Frank Kovas, president/director); owns four other stations, including WCGO(AM), WKKD(AM) and WONX(AM) Chicago

SELLER: WPW Broadcasting Inc. (David Madison, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 500 W day/18 W night

FORMAT: Full Service



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com