Changing Hands

By

TVs


K59GM Stateline, Nev.
PRICE:
$15,740 equipment payment plus reinstatement of note payments
BUYER:
RSN West LLC (Jeffrey Dumais, VP)
SELLER:
Global Resorts Television LLC
FACILITIES:
Ch. 59, 1.10 kW, ant. 661 ft.
W27BJ Frankfort, N.Y.PRICE:$5,000
BUYER:
Northeast Gospel Broadcasting Inc, (Brian A. Larson, president)
SELLER:
Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church
FACILITIES:
Ch. 40, 10 kW

Combos


WLIE-FM Golconda, Ill.; WKBG-FM Clinton, WKJM(AM) and WLLE-FM Mayfield, and WDXR(AM) Paducah, Ky.
PRICE: $3.15 million
BUYER: Nininger Stations (W.L. Nininger, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Forever Communications Inc (Christine Hillard, president)
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
FACILITIES: WLIE-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WKBG-FM: 102.1 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 476 ft.; WKJM(AM): 1320 kHz, 1 kW day/97 W night; WLLE-FM: 94.7 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WDXR(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: WLIE-FM: Classic Hits; WKBG-FM: Oldies; WKJM(AM): Dark; WLLE-FM: Country; WDXR(AM): Sports
WHOW(AM) and -FM Clinton, Ill.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: WHOW Radio (William E. Brady, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Cornbelt Broadcasting Co. (James R. Livesay II, president)
FACILITIES: WHOW(AM): 1520 kHz, 5 kW; WHOW-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: WHOW(AM): Dark; WHOW-FM: Dark

FMs


KKHI-FM Laramie (Cheyenne), Wyo.
PRICE: $15 million
BUYER: Newspaper Radio Corp. (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 702 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures and Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KMJY-FM Newport, Wash.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner Tillman, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: ALC Communications (Thomas G. Hodgins, general partner)
FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 930 W, ant. 2,868 ft.
FORMAT: Country
KEUG-FM Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.
PRICE: $1.02 million
BUYER: McKenzie River Broadcasting (John Q. Tilson III, president); owns three other stations: KKXO(AM), KKNU-FM and KMGE-FM Eugene-Springfield
SELLER: Signal Communications Inc. (Bernie Foster, president)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.
FORMAT: AC/Sports
COMMENT: Initial Signal-to-Alexandra Communications application was amended to show McKenzie as the proposed assignee.
KBVL-FM Pawhuska (Tulsa), Okla.
PRICE: $213,500
BUYER: CBI Holdings Inc. (William H. Kurtis, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Borgen Broadcasting Co. (Jack Borgen, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Top 40
KTNR-FM Kenedy, Texas
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Blue Texas Broadcasting (Todd P. Robinson, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: La Nueva Cadena Radio Luz Inc. (Israel Tellez, president)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
KOOU-FM Hardy, Ark.
PRICE: $155,000
BUYER: Bragg Broadcasting Inc. (James Bragg, president/owner); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Ramblin Enterprises (Robert Ernest, president)
FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 302 ft.
FORMAT: AC
KZPN-FM Bayside, Calif.
PRICE: $130,000
BUYER: JPR Foundation Inc. (Ronald Kramer, executive director); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Community of Humboldt Educational Enhancement Radio
FACILITIES: 91.5 MHz, 550 W, ant. 509 ft.
FORMAT: Educational
KAFN-FM Gould, Ark.
PRICE: $90,000
BUYER: Arkansas County Broadcasters Inc. (Bobby Caldwell, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Country

Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks’
Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com