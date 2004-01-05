Changing Hands

TVs



K59GM Stateline, Nev.

PRICE:

$15,740 equipment payment plus reinstatement of note payments

BUYER:

RSN West LLC (Jeffrey Dumais, VP)

SELLER:

Global Resorts Television LLC

FACILITIES:

Ch. 59, 1.10 kW, ant. 661 ft.

W27BJ Frankfort, N.Y.PRICE:$5,000

BUYER:

Northeast Gospel Broadcasting Inc, (Brian A. Larson, president)

SELLER:

Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church

FACILITIES:

Ch. 40, 10 kW



Combos



WLIE-FM Golconda, Ill.; WKBG-FM Clinton, WKJM(AM) and WLLE-FM Mayfield, and WDXR(AM) Paducah, Ky.

PRICE: $3.15 million

BUYER: Nininger Stations (W.L. Nininger, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Forever Communications Inc (Christine Hillard, president)

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

FACILITIES: WLIE-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WKBG-FM: 102.1 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 476 ft.; WKJM(AM): 1320 kHz, 1 kW day/97 W night; WLLE-FM: 94.7 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WDXR(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: WLIE-FM: Classic Hits; WKBG-FM: Oldies; WKJM(AM): Dark; WLLE-FM: Country; WDXR(AM): Sports

WHOW(AM) and -FM Clinton, Ill.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: WHOW Radio (William E. Brady, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cornbelt Broadcasting Co. (James R. Livesay II, president)

FACILITIES: WHOW(AM): 1520 kHz, 5 kW; WHOW-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WHOW(AM): Dark; WHOW-FM: Dark



FMs



KKHI-FM Laramie (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $15 million

BUYER: Newspaper Radio Corp. (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 702 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures and Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

KMJY-FM Newport, Wash.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner Tillman, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: ALC Communications (Thomas G. Hodgins, general partner)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 930 W, ant. 2,868 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KEUG-FM Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $1.02 million

BUYER: McKenzie River Broadcasting (John Q. Tilson III, president); owns three other stations: KKXO(AM), KKNU-FM and KMGE-FM Eugene-Springfield

SELLER: Signal Communications Inc. (Bernie Foster, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Sports

COMMENT: Initial Signal-to-Alexandra Communications application was amended to show McKenzie as the proposed assignee.

KBVL-FM Pawhuska (Tulsa), Okla.

PRICE: $213,500

BUYER: CBI Holdings Inc. (William H. Kurtis, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Borgen Broadcasting Co. (Jack Borgen, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Top 40

KTNR-FM Kenedy, Texas

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Blue Texas Broadcasting (Todd P. Robinson, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: La Nueva Cadena Radio Luz Inc. (Israel Tellez, president)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

KOOU-FM Hardy, Ark.

PRICE: $155,000

BUYER: Bragg Broadcasting Inc. (James Bragg, president/owner); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Ramblin Enterprises (Robert Ernest, president)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 302 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KZPN-FM Bayside, Calif.

PRICE: $130,000

BUYER: JPR Foundation Inc. (Ronald Kramer, executive director); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Community of Humboldt Educational Enhancement Radio

FACILITIES: 91.5 MHz, 550 W, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: Educational

KAFN-FM Gould, Ark.

PRICE: $90,000

BUYER: Arkansas County Broadcasters Inc. (Bobby Caldwell, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country



