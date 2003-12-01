Changing Hands

TVs



K34FI Bozeman, Mont.

PRICE: $27,000

BUYER: Eagle Communications Inc (Keith Sommer, VP/general manager)

SELLER: Wireless Access LLC

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 0.255 kW

K36GG Cloverdale, Calif.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Fiori Media Inc. (Joseph Fiori, president)

SELLER: Keith J. Leitch

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 3.8 kW

K33GI Casper, Wyo.PRICE: $8,270

BUYER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

SELLER: Inspiration Television Inc.

FACILITIES: Ch. 33, 20 kW



FMs



WNRW-FM San Carlos Park (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.

PRICE: $4.9 million

BUYER: Ave Maria University (Fr. Joseph Fessio, university chancellor); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: CAM Communications Inc. (Van H. Archer III, president)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

BROKER: Austin Walsh of Media Services Group

WWTB-FM Topsail Beach (Wilmington), N.C.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Sea-Comm Inc. (N. Eric Jorgensen, president/secretary/ treasurer); owns five other stations: WBNE-FM, WBNU-FM, WKXB-FM, WLTT-FM and WSFM-FM Wilmington

SELLER: Jacksonville-Topsail Radio LLC (Hoyle S. Broome Jr., president/GM)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standard

KBZB-FM Pioche, Nev.

PRICE: $1.96 million

BUYER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Gla-Mar Broadcasting LLC (Gregory Merrill, managing member)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,959 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Greg Merrill of Media Services Group

WFXX-FM Georgiana, Ala.

PRICE: $975,000

BUYER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Jeffrey Haynes

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 535 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KRDF-FM Spearman, Texas

PRICE: $280,000

BUYER: Dalhart Radio Inc. (George Chambers, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Spearhead Broadcasting Inc. (Carolyn Cummings, operations manager)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 217 ft.

FORMAT: Country



AMs



WCTN(AM) Potomac-Cabin John (Washington, D.C.), Md.

PRICE: $2.2 million

BUYER: Win Radio Broadcasting Corp. (Dr. Richard S. Yoon, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Seven Locks Broadcasting Co. (John Vogt, president)

FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 3 kW day/47 W night

FORMAT: Christian

KOBO(AM) Yuba City, Calif.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Tom Huth; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Mexican/Talk

KKHI(AM) Laramie, Wyo.

PRICE: $160,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, clerk/ director/owner); owns 16 other stations, including KHAT-FM Laramie

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Country

WCED(AM) Du Bois, Pa.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Priority Communications Inc. (Jay M. Philippone, president/owner); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, COO)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

WLOC(AM) Munfordville (Bowling Green), Ky.

PRICE: $120,000

BUYER: Forbis Communications Inc. (Dewayne Forbis, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Hart County Communications Inc. (Terry Shelton, president)

FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day/61 W night

FORMAT: Country/Gospel/ Oldies

WECM(AM) Milton (Pensacola), Fla.

PRICE: $90,000

BUYER: Worldlink Technology Group Inc. (Michael Pfost, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Faith Bible College (E.M. Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel