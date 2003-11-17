Changing Hands

TVs



WCBI-TV Columbus, Miss.

PRICE: $20 million

BUYER: Morris Multimedia (H. Dean Hinson, president)

SELLER: Imes Comm Group

FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

WFGX(TV) Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

PRICE: $520,000

BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO)

SELLER: TV Fit for Life Inc.

FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 509 kW, ant. 197 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Second part of option to purchase; first was in February 1996

WWDT-CA Naples, Fla.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: ZGS Broadcasting (Ron Gordon, president)

SELLER: Russell R. Weddell

FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 21.3 kW

WTZT-LP Athens, Ala.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Jamie Cooper Television Inc. (James R. Cooper, president)

SELLER: Athens Broadcasting

FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 2 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

Combos

KVBR-AM, KLIZ-FM, KLIZ-AM and KFGI-FM Brainerd, KNSP(AM) Staples, KWAD-AM and KKWS-FM Wadena, Minn.

PRICE: $2.8 million

BUYER: BL Broadcasting Inc. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/ director); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Kommerstad Communications Co. LLC (Mike Overton, vice-president/GM)

FACILITIES: KVBR-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KLIZ-FM: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 351 ft.; KLIZ-AM: 1380 kHz, 5 kW; KFGI-FM: 103.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 279 ft.; KNSP-AM: 1430 kHz, 1 kW day/199 W night; KWAD-AM: 920 kHz, 1 kW; KKWS-FM: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.

FORMAT: KVBR-AM: Sports; KLIZ-FM: Classic Rock; KLIZ-AM: News/Talk/Information; KFGI-FM: Country; KNSP-AM: Country; KWAD-AM: Country; KKWS-FM: Country

WSOO(AM) and WSUE-FM Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

PRICE: $2.6 million

BUYER: Sovereign Communications LLC (William C. Gleich, manager); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Fabiano-Strickler Communications Inc. (Tom Ewing, general manager)

FACILITIES: WSOO(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WSUE-FM: 101.3 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 220 ft.

FORMAT: WSOO(AM): AC; WSUE-FM: Classic Rock

WIJK(AM) and WPGG-FM Evergreen, Ala.

PRICE: $2.75 million

BUYER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale, Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Gulf Coast Broadcasting Inc. (R. Lee Hagan, president)

FACILITIES: WIJK-AM: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/177 W night; WPGG-FM: 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WIJK-AM: Gospel; WPGG-FM: Country

WRSW-FM and WRSW(AM) Warsaw, Ind.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Dille and Erlacher (Alec C. Dille, member); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: GBC Media LLC (James P. Bustraan, president)

FACILITIES: WRSW-FM: 107.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 226 ft.; WRSW-AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: WRSW-FM: Adult CHR; WRSW-AM: CHR

KHWI-FM Hilo, Hawaii

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Aloha Radio Group (Nelson Ray Parker, member); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Pacific Radio Group Inc. (Richard C. Bergson, president)

FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 9 kW, ant. -256 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

KKOA-FM Volcano, Hawaii

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Skynet Communications Inc. (Thomas Troland, director/owner); no other stations

SELLER: Pacific Radio Group Inc. (Richard C. Bergson, president)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 236 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

WKLO-FM Hardinsburg, Ind.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Hembree Communications Inc. (Larry D Hembree, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Reising Radio Partners (Keith L. Reising Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KBRQ-FM Hillsboro (Waco), Texas

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,208 other stations, including KWTX(AM) and -FM, KBGO-FM and WACO-FM Waco

SELLER: Chase Radio Partners (Van H. Archer III, operating manager)

FACILITIES: 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.

FORMAT: Rock



AMs



KEYT(AM) Santa Barbara, Calif.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Smith Broadcasting Group Inc. (Robert Smith, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 3 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News

KRRP(AM) Coushatta, La.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Roberto Feliz; no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Francis V, Hobbs

FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 500 W day/209 W night

FORMAT: Beautiful Music

WCRS(AM) Greenwood, S.C.

PRICE: $310,000

BUYER: Pro-Com Communications (Wayne Shortridge, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Religion/Talk

WKDY(AM) Spartanburg (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Associated Broadcasting Corp. (Tom C. Lewis, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country

WBTA(AM) Batavia (Rochester), N.Y.

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: HPL Communications (Daniel C. Fischer, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kevin Doran

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/710 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/AC

WWOW(AM) Conneaut, Ohio

PRICE: $270,000

BUYER: Developing Radio LLC (Lawrence Weiss, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Erie Broadcast II Inc. (Jim Embrescia, president)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/35 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

WNSI(AM) Jacksonville, Ala.

PRICE: $235,000

BUYER: Steven L. Gradick; owns four stations, none in this market

SELLER: United Broadcasting Network Inc. (Ron Gettelfinger, president)

FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 50 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com