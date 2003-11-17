Changing Hands
TVs
WCBI-TV Columbus, Miss.
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Morris Multimedia (H. Dean Hinson, president)
SELLER: Imes Comm Group
FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.
AFFILIATION: CBS
WFGX(TV) Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
PRICE: $520,000
BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO)
SELLER: TV Fit for Life Inc.
FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 509 kW, ant. 197 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Second part of option to purchase; first was in February 1996
WWDT-CA Naples, Fla.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: ZGS Broadcasting (Ron Gordon, president)
SELLER: Russell R. Weddell
FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 21.3 kW
WTZT-LP Athens, Ala.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Jamie Cooper Television Inc. (James R. Cooper, president)
SELLER: Athens Broadcasting
FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 2 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
Combos
KVBR-AM, KLIZ-FM, KLIZ-AM and KFGI-FM Brainerd, KNSP(AM) Staples, KWAD-AM and KKWS-FM Wadena, Minn.
PRICE: $2.8 million
BUYER: BL Broadcasting Inc. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/ director); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Kommerstad Communications Co. LLC (Mike Overton, vice-president/GM)
FACILITIES: KVBR-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KLIZ-FM: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 351 ft.; KLIZ-AM: 1380 kHz, 5 kW; KFGI-FM: 103.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 279 ft.; KNSP-AM: 1430 kHz, 1 kW day/199 W night; KWAD-AM: 920 kHz, 1 kW; KKWS-FM: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.
FORMAT: KVBR-AM: Sports; KLIZ-FM: Classic Rock; KLIZ-AM: News/Talk/Information; KFGI-FM: Country; KNSP-AM: Country; KWAD-AM: Country; KKWS-FM: Country
WSOO(AM) and WSUE-FM Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
PRICE: $2.6 million
BUYER: Sovereign Communications LLC (William C. Gleich, manager); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Fabiano-Strickler Communications Inc. (Tom Ewing, general manager)
FACILITIES: WSOO(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WSUE-FM: 101.3 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 220 ft.
FORMAT: WSOO(AM): AC; WSUE-FM: Classic Rock
WIJK(AM) and WPGG-FM Evergreen, Ala.
PRICE: $2.75 million
BUYER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale, Jr., president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Gulf Coast Broadcasting Inc. (R. Lee Hagan, president)
FACILITIES: WIJK-AM: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/177 W night; WPGG-FM: 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.
FORMAT: WIJK-AM: Gospel; WPGG-FM: Country
WRSW-FM and WRSW(AM) Warsaw, Ind.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Dille and Erlacher (Alec C. Dille, member); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: GBC Media LLC (James P. Bustraan, president)
FACILITIES: WRSW-FM: 107.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 226 ft.; WRSW-AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: WRSW-FM: Adult CHR; WRSW-AM: CHR
KHWI-FM Hilo, Hawaii
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Aloha Radio Group (Nelson Ray Parker, member); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Pacific Radio Group Inc. (Richard C. Bergson, president)
FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 9 kW, ant. -256 ft.
FORMAT: CHR
KKOA-FM Volcano, Hawaii
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Skynet Communications Inc. (Thomas Troland, director/owner); no other stations
SELLER: Pacific Radio Group Inc. (Richard C. Bergson, president)
FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 236 ft.
FORMAT: CHR
WKLO-FM Hardinsburg, Ind.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Hembree Communications Inc. (Larry D Hembree, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Reising Radio Partners (Keith L. Reising Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KBRQ-FM Hillsboro (Waco), Texas
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,208 other stations, including KWTX(AM) and -FM, KBGO-FM and WACO-FM Waco
SELLER: Chase Radio Partners (Van H. Archer III, operating manager)
FACILITIES: 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
AMs
KEYT(AM) Santa Barbara, Calif.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Smith Broadcasting Group Inc. (Robert Smith, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 3 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: News
KRRP(AM) Coushatta, La.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Roberto Feliz; no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Francis V, Hobbs
FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 500 W day/209 W night
FORMAT: Beautiful Music
WCRS(AM) Greenwood, S.C.
PRICE: $310,000
BUYER: Pro-Com Communications (Wayne Shortridge, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Religion/Talk
WKDY(AM) Spartanburg (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Associated Broadcasting Corp. (Tom C. Lewis, president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country
WBTA(AM) Batavia (Rochester), N.Y.
PRICE: $275,000
BUYER: HPL Communications (Daniel C. Fischer, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Kevin Doran
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/710 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk/AC
WWOW(AM) Conneaut, Ohio
PRICE: $270,000
BUYER: Developing Radio LLC (Lawrence Weiss, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Erie Broadcast II Inc. (Jim Embrescia, president)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/35 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
WNSI(AM) Jacksonville, Ala.
PRICE: $235,000
BUYER: Steven L. Gradick; owns four stations, none in this market
SELLER: United Broadcasting Network Inc. (Ron Gettelfinger, president)
FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 50 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
