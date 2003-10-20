Changing Hands

TVs



WLNN-LP Boone, N.C.

PRICE: $130,000

BUYER: Rondinaro Broadcasting Inc. (Stephen L. Rondinaro, president)

SELLER: Sound Media Inc. (Robert V. Flanigan, vice president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 6.5 kW

K65GE Scottsbluff, Neb.; K08NK Cheyenne, Wyo.

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: Bozeman Trail Communications Co.(James E. Rogers, president)

SELLER: Roger E. Harders

FACILITIES: K65GE: Ch. 42, 116.4 kW, ant. 79 ft; K08NK: Ch. 8, 3 kW



Combos



WLJM(AM), WFGF-FM and WUZZ-FM Lima and WZOQ-FM Wapakoneta (Lima), Ohio

PRICE: $7 million

BUYER: Maverick Media (Gary Rozynek, president/COO); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president)

FACILITIES: WLJM(AM): 940 kHz, 250 W day/6 W night; WFGF-FM: 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 318 ft.; WUZZ-FM: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.; WZOQ-FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WLJM(AM): Urban; WFGF-FM: Country; WUZZ-FM: Classic Hits; WZOQ-FM: CHR

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WBCO(AM) and WQEL-FM Bucyrus, Ohio

PRICE: $2.2 million

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 72 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Scantland Broadcasting Ltd. (George F. Scantland, chairman/CEO/GM)

FACILITIES: WBCO(AM): 1540 kHz, 500 W; WQEL-FM: 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WBCO(AM): Oldies/ Talk; WQEL-FM: Classic Rock



FMs



KROA-FM Grand Island, Neb.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Mission Nebraska Inc. (Stanley Parker, director); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Grace University (James Eckman, president)

FACILITIES: 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

KEUG-FM Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $1.02 million

BUYER: McKenzie River Broadcasting (John Q. Tilson III, president); owns three other stations: KKXO(AM), KKNU-FM and KMGE-FM Eugene-Springfield

SELLER: Tom Hodgins

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Sports

KEUG-FM Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Tom Hodgins; owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Signal Communications Inc. (Bernie Foster, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Sports

WYXZ-FM Crestline, Ohio

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 82 other stations, none in this market.

SELLER:

Elyria-Lorain Broadcasting Co. (Gary L. Kneisley, president)

FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.

FORMAT: AOR



AMs



KIDR(AM) Phoenix, KQTL(AM) Sahuarita (Tucson), Ariz.; KWRU(AM) Fresno, KATD(AM) Pittsburg and KIQI(AM) San Francisco, KBLA(AM) Santa Monica (Los Angeles), Calif.; WJCC(AM) and WNMA(AM) Miami Springs (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood), Fla.; WNTD(AM) Chicago; WJDM(AM) Elizabeth (Middlesex-Somerset-Union), WWRU(AM) Jersey City (New York), N.J.; KXYZ(AM) Houston (Houston-Galveston), KAHZ(AM) Hurst (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KVJY(AM) Pharr (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), KZDC(AM) San Antonio, Texas

PRICE: $150 million

BUYER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president); owns 34 other stations; none in this market

SELLER: Radio Unica (Joaquin Blaya, chairman)

FACILITIES: KIDR(AM): 740 kHz, 1 kW day/292 W night; KQTL(AM): 1210 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; KWRU(AM): 940 kHz, 50 kW; KATD(AM): 990 kHz, 5 kW; KIQI(AM): 1010 kHz, 10 kW day/2 kW night; KBLA(AM): 1580 kHz, 50 kW; WJCC(AM): 1700 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WNMA(AM): 1210 kHz, 25 kW day/3 kW night; WNTD(AM): 950 kHz, 1 kW day/5 kW night; WJDM(AM): 1530 kHz, 1 kW; WWRU(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW; KXYZ(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW; KAHZ(AM): 1360 kHz, 50 kW day/890 W night; KVJY(AM): 840 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KZDC(AM): 1250 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KIDR(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KQTL(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KWRU(AM): Spanish/Talk/Sports; KATD(AM): Spanish/News/Talk; KIQI(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KBLA(AM): Spanish/ Talk; WJCC(AM):

Spanish/Christian; WNMA(AM): Spanish/News/ Talk; WNTD(AM): Spanish/News/ Talk; WJDM(AM): Spanish/ Top40; WWRU(AM): Spanish/ Top40; KXYZ(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KAHZ(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KVJY(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk; KZDC(AM): Spanish/ News/Talk

WEW(AM) St. Louis

PRICE: $1.35 million

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market.

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group Inc. (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: 770 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Nostalgia/Variety

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KIQN(AM) Tooele (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Community Wireless of Park City (Blair Feulner, secretary); owns two other stations, including KCPW-FM Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: InteliQuest Media Corp. (Richard W. Linford, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1010 kHz, 50 kW day/13 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com