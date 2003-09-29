Changing Hands
TVs
KAUZ-TV Wichita Falls, Texas
PRICE: $8.2 million
BUYER: Hoak Media of Wichita Falls LP (Eric Van den Branden, president)
SELLER: Chelsey Broadcasting LLC (Paul Goodman, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,020 ft
AFFILIATION: CBS
WBQZ-LP and WLOT-LP Watertown, N.Y.
PRICE: $180,000
BUYER: Clear Channel Broadcasting Licenses (William Moll, president)
SELLER: R. Anthony DiMarcantonio
FACILITIES: WBQZ-LP: Ch. 34, 0.886 kW, ant. 318 ft; WLOT-LP: Ch. 66, 0.885 kW, ant. 318 ft
AFFILIATION: WBQZ-LP: UPN; WLOT-LP: Ind.
WBKA-LP Bucyrus, Ohio
PRICE: $175,000
BUYER: Metro Video Productions Inc. (Gregory E. Phipps, president)
SELLER: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (David Sharrock, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 23.5 kW, ant. 196 ft
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K69IL Gainesville, Texas
PRICE: $60,000
BUYER: Gerald Benavides
SELLER: John R. Powley
FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 150 kW
Combos
WZJS-FM Banner Elk and WATA(AM) Boone, N.C.
PRICE: $2.2 million
BUYER: Aisling Broadcasting (Jonathon Hoffman, managing member); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Highland Communications Associates (Thomas J. Embrescia, president)
FACILITIES: WZJS-FM: 100.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 758 ft.; WATA-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WZJS-FM: Country; WATA-AM: AC
KILJ-AM and KILJ-FM Mount Pleasant, Iowa
PRICE: $1.01 million
BUYER: P. and J. Dennison; no other broadcast interests
SELLER: KILJ Inc. (John Kuhens, president)
FACILITIES: KILJ-AM: 1130 kHz, 250 W; KILJ-FM: 105.5 MHz, 24 kW, ant. 338 ft.
FORMAT: KILJ-AM: Oldies; KILJ-FM: Country
KVAC(AM) and KLLM-FM Forks, Wash.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/ vice chairman); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Alco Services Inc. (Al Monroe, president)
FACILITIES: KVAC(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KLLM-FM: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -75 ft.
FORMAT: KVAC(AM): Soft Hits; KLLM-FM: Soft Hits
FMs
KLHV-FM Fort Collins (Fort Collins-Greeley), NEW FM Gypsum, KFDN-FM(CP) Lakewood (Denver-Boulder), KLBV-FM Steamboat Springs and KLZV-FM Sterling, Colo.; KLRV-FM Park City, Mont.; KLWV-FM Chugwater, Wyo.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 76 other stations, including KLDV-FM Denver-Boulder
SELLER: Colorado Christian
FACILITIES: KLHV-FM: 88.3 MHz, 1 W, ant. 942 ft.; NEW FM: 91.3 MHz, 800 W, ant. 1,037 ft.; KFDN-FM: 88.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.; KLBV-FM: 89.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,677 ft.; KLZV-FM: 91.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 423 ft.; KLRV-FM: 89.7 MHz, 540 W, ant. 1,066 ft.; KLWV-FM: 90.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.
FORMAT: KLHV-FM: cp—NOA; NEW FM: cp—NOA; KFDN-FM: cp—NOA; KLBV-FM: cp—NOA; KLZV-FM cp—NOA; cp—NOA; KLWV-FM: cp—NOA
WMMK-FM Destin (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Qantum Communications Inc. (Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 30 other stations, including WMXZ-FM, WTKE-FM and WWAV-FM Fort Walton Beach
SELLER: Gulf Breeze Media (Jennifer F. Hale, president)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz. 25 kW, ant. 200 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond & Associates Inc.
WFNU-FM Repton, Ala.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Brantley Broadcast Associates (Paul Reynolds, president)
FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
WPPG-FM Fair Bluff, N.C.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., manager); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Salt Water Broadcasting Inc. (Laura A. Hill, president/director)
FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: Alternative
WSOH-FM New Washington (Louisville), Ind.; WJYC-FM Delhi Hills, Ohio; and KLRO-FM Nile, Wash.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 75 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Lifetalk Broadcasting Association (Phil Follett, president)
FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 272 ft.
FORMAT: Christian
WRUP-FM Bayboro (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Coastline Comm of Carolina Inc. (Dann Miller, president/GM); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Ronald W. Benfield
FACILITIES: 97.9 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates
KUAL-FM Crosby, Minn.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Alan Quarnstrom; owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Omni Broadcasting Co. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
WVXG-FM Mount Gilead, Ohio
PRICE: $384,588
BUYER: ICS Holdings Inc. (Mark Litton, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Xavier University (James C. King, general manager)
FACILITIES: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Nst/News/NPR
WAYI-FM Thomaston, Ala.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Broadcast Associates
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 460 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
KHIM-FM Mangum and KJCM-FM Snyder, Okla.
PRICE: $320,000
BUYER: Ray Broadcasting (Forrest Ray, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Altus Educational Broadcasting Foundation
FACILITIES: KHIM-FM: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 197 ft.; KJCM-FM: 100.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.
FORMAT: KHIM-FM: Gospel; KJCM-FM: Christian Contemporary
KBDX-FM Blanding, Utah
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: KBDX Blanding LLC (William Schmidt, limited partner); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Skynet Communications Inc. (Thomas Troland, president)
FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 610 W, ant. 3,406 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
AMs
WDCW(AM) Syracuse, N.Y.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Buckley Broadcasting Corp. (Richard Buckley Jr., president); owns 18 other stations, including WFBL-AM and WSEN-FM Syracuse
SELLER: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (Donald B. Crawford, president)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Christian
BROKER: Bill Schutz of Media Services Group and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
KWAM(AM) Memphis, Tenn.
PRICE: $1.08 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,207 other stations, including WDIA(AM), WREC(AM), KJMS-FM, WEGR-FM, WHAL-FM and WHRK-FM Memphis.
SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)
FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 10 kW day/450 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
KWDF(AM) Ball (Alexandria), La.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)
SELLER: A.T. Moore
FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 8 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
WIDE(AM) Biddeford, Maine
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 71 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Saco Bay Communications Group (Harry Bailey, VP)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
KOCY(AM) Chickasha, Okla.
Terms: Family transfer, estimated value $250,000
BUYER: Oklahoma Land Co. (Tony Tyler, operating manager); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Tyler Broadcasting Corp. (Ralph H. Tyler, operating manager)
FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night
FORMAT: Country
WION(AM) Ionia, Mich.
PRICE: $100,000
BUYER: Stafford Broadcasting (John B. Stafford, president)
SELLER: Agricultural Resource Group Inc. (Jeanette Driskoll, president)
FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/330 W night
FORMAT: Adult Hits
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.