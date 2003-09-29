Changing Hands

TVs



KAUZ-TV Wichita Falls, Texas

PRICE: $8.2 million

BUYER: Hoak Media of Wichita Falls LP (Eric Van den Branden, president)

SELLER: Chelsey Broadcasting LLC (Paul Goodman, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,020 ft

AFFILIATION: CBS

WBQZ-LP and WLOT-LP Watertown, N.Y.

PRICE: $180,000

BUYER: Clear Channel Broadcasting Licenses (William Moll, president)

SELLER: R. Anthony DiMarcantonio

FACILITIES: WBQZ-LP: Ch. 34, 0.886 kW, ant. 318 ft; WLOT-LP: Ch. 66, 0.885 kW, ant. 318 ft

AFFILIATION: WBQZ-LP: UPN; WLOT-LP: Ind.

WBKA-LP Bucyrus, Ohio

PRICE: $175,000

BUYER: Metro Video Productions Inc. (Gregory E. Phipps, president)

SELLER: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (David Sharrock, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 23.5 kW, ant. 196 ft

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K69IL Gainesville, Texas

PRICE: $60,000

BUYER: Gerald Benavides

SELLER: John R. Powley

FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 150 kW



Combos



WZJS-FM Banner Elk and WATA(AM) Boone, N.C.

PRICE: $2.2 million

BUYER: Aisling Broadcasting (Jonathon Hoffman, managing member); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Highland Communications Associates (Thomas J. Embrescia, president)

FACILITIES: WZJS-FM: 100.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 758 ft.; WATA-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WZJS-FM: Country; WATA-AM: AC

KILJ-AM and KILJ-FM Mount Pleasant, Iowa

PRICE: $1.01 million

BUYER: P. and J. Dennison; no other broadcast interests

SELLER: KILJ Inc. (John Kuhens, president)

FACILITIES: KILJ-AM: 1130 kHz, 250 W; KILJ-FM: 105.5 MHz, 24 kW, ant. 338 ft.

FORMAT: KILJ-AM: Oldies; KILJ-FM: Country

KVAC(AM) and KLLM-FM Forks, Wash.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/ vice chairman); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Alco Services Inc. (Al Monroe, president)

FACILITIES: KVAC(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KLLM-FM: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -75 ft.

FORMAT: KVAC(AM): Soft Hits; KLLM-FM: Soft Hits



FMs



KLHV-FM Fort Collins (Fort Collins-Greeley), NEW FM Gypsum, KFDN-FM(CP) Lakewood (Denver-Boulder), KLBV-FM Steamboat Springs and KLZV-FM Sterling, Colo.; KLRV-FM Park City, Mont.; KLWV-FM Chugwater, Wyo.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 76 other stations, including KLDV-FM Denver-Boulder

SELLER: Colorado Christian

FACILITIES: KLHV-FM: 88.3 MHz, 1 W, ant. 942 ft.; NEW FM: 91.3 MHz, 800 W, ant. 1,037 ft.; KFDN-FM: 88.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.; KLBV-FM: 89.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,677 ft.; KLZV-FM: 91.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 423 ft.; KLRV-FM: 89.7 MHz, 540 W, ant. 1,066 ft.; KLWV-FM: 90.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.

FORMAT: KLHV-FM: cp—NOA; NEW FM: cp—NOA; KFDN-FM: cp—NOA; KLBV-FM: cp—NOA; KLZV-FM cp—NOA; cp—NOA; KLWV-FM: cp—NOA

WMMK-FM Destin (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Qantum Communications Inc. (Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 30 other stations, including WMXZ-FM, WTKE-FM and WWAV-FM Fort Walton Beach

SELLER: Gulf Breeze Media (Jennifer F. Hale, president)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz. 25 kW, ant. 200 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond & Associates Inc.

WFNU-FM Repton, Ala.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Brantley Broadcast Associates (Paul Reynolds, president)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

WPPG-FM Fair Bluff, N.C.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., manager); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Salt Water Broadcasting Inc. (Laura A. Hill, president/director)

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

WSOH-FM New Washington (Louisville), Ind.; WJYC-FM Delhi Hills, Ohio; and KLRO-FM Nile, Wash.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 75 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Lifetalk Broadcasting Association (Phil Follett, president)

FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 272 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

WRUP-FM Bayboro (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Coastline Comm of Carolina Inc. (Dann Miller, president/GM); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Ronald W. Benfield

FACILITIES: 97.9 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates

KUAL-FM Crosby, Minn.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Alan Quarnstrom; owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Omni Broadcasting Co. (Louis H. Buron Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

WVXG-FM Mount Gilead, Ohio

PRICE: $384,588

BUYER: ICS Holdings Inc. (Mark Litton, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Xavier University (James C. King, general manager)

FACILITIES: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Nst/News/NPR

WAYI-FM Thomaston, Ala.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcast Associates

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 460 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

KHIM-FM Mangum and KJCM-FM Snyder, Okla.

PRICE: $320,000

BUYER: Ray Broadcasting (Forrest Ray, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Altus Educational Broadcasting Foundation

FACILITIES: KHIM-FM: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 197 ft.; KJCM-FM: 100.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: KHIM-FM: Gospel; KJCM-FM: Christian Contemporary

KBDX-FM Blanding, Utah

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: KBDX Blanding LLC (William Schmidt, limited partner); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Skynet Communications Inc. (Thomas Troland, president)

FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 610 W, ant. 3,406 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock



AMs



WDCW(AM) Syracuse, N.Y.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Buckley Broadcasting Corp. (Richard Buckley Jr., president); owns 18 other stations, including WFBL-AM and WSEN-FM Syracuse

SELLER: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (Donald B. Crawford, president)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Bill Schutz of Media Services Group and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KWAM(AM) Memphis, Tenn.

PRICE: $1.08 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,207 other stations, including WDIA(AM), WREC(AM), KJMS-FM, WEGR-FM, WHAL-FM and WHRK-FM Memphis.

SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 10 kW day/450 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

KWDF(AM) Ball (Alexandria), La.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

SELLER: A.T. Moore

FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 8 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WIDE(AM) Biddeford, Maine

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 71 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Saco Bay Communications Group (Harry Bailey, VP)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

KOCY(AM) Chickasha, Okla.

Terms: Family transfer, estimated value $250,000

BUYER: Oklahoma Land Co. (Tony Tyler, operating manager); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Tyler Broadcasting Corp. (Ralph H. Tyler, operating manager)

FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Country

WION(AM) Ionia, Mich.

PRICE: $100,000

BUYER: Stafford Broadcasting (John B. Stafford, president)

SELLER: Agricultural Resource Group Inc. (Jeanette Driskoll, president)

FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/330 W night

FORMAT: Adult Hits

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com