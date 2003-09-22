Changing Hands

Combos

KQMG-FM and KQMG(AM) Independence, Iowa

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: KM Communication Inc. (Kevin Bae, vice president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Keene of Iowa Inc. (Rick Prusator, owner/president)

FACILITIES: KQMG-FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 410 ft.; KQMG(AM): 1220 kHz, 134 W

FORMAT: KQMG-FM: Soft AC; KQMG(AM): Soft AC

KWXI(AM) and KWXE-FM Glenwood, Ark.

PRICE: $430,000

BUYER: Jay Bunyard; owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: PGR Communications (Phil Robken, president)

FACILITIES: KWXI(AM): 670 kHz, 5 kW; KWXE-FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: KWXI(AM): Country; KWXE-FM: Country

BROKER: Wally Tucker of MGMT Services Inc.

KQIK-FM and KQIK(AM) Lakeview, Ore.

PRICE: $118,000

BUYER: Crystal Clear Broadcasting (Tommie S. Dodd, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Clause Charitable Trust (Beverly J. Clause, trustee)

FACILITIES: KQIK-FM: 93.5 MHz, 290 W, ant. 1,001 ft.; KQIK(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW day

FORMAT: KQIK-FM: Country; KQIK(AM): Country

FMs

WFGZ-FM Lobelville, Tenn.

PRICE: $487,000

BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services (Charles M. Ennis, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Malkan Broadcast Association (Audrey Malkan, owner)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz; 22 kW, ant. 715 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WYXX-FM Morris (Chicago), Ill.

PRICE: $426,000

BUYER: Nelson Enterprises (Larry Nelson, president/director); owns six other stations, including WSPY(AM), WCSJ(AM) and -FM, and WJDK-FM Chicago

SELLER: Big City Radio (Charles Fernandez, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz; 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rhythmic

KXCL-FM Yuba City, Calif.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Midvalley Radio Partners LLC (Bruce Buzil, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 501 W, ant. 2,024 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KDJR-FM Desoto (St. Louis), Mo.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Serendipity Ventures (Harold S. Vogt, owner); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Sabatino Cupelli

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

KOUZ-FM Alexandria, La.

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 72 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Family Life Educational Foundation

FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

AMs

WSNH(AM) Nashua (Manchester), N.H.

PRICE: $635,000

BUYER: Balance View LLC (William Shaheen, managing member); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Anastos Broadcast Group (J. Scott Collins, president)

FACILITIES: 900 kHz, 910 W day/60 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

KFTM(AM) Fort Morgan, Colo.

PRICE: $415,000

BUYER: Media Logic LLC (Wayne Johnson, owner); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KRDZ Broadcasters Inc. (Robert D. Zellmer Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

WLNR(AM) Kinston (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $315,000

BUYER: Estuardo and Leonor Rodriquez; own two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Pioneer Broadcasting LLC (Ronald Benfield, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Sports

WGAW(AM) Gardner (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $235,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, clerk/director); owns 14 other stations, including WAHL-FM and WXRV-FM Boston

SELLER: Anastos Broadcast Group (J. Scott Collins, president)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.

PRICE: $165,000

BUYER: Good Samaritan Communications Inc. (Michael Augustus, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

KJJL(AM) Cheyenne and KKWY(AM) Fox Farm (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: MK Inc. (Monte L. Spearman, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Christus Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Montoya, president)

FACILITIES: KJJL(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW day/8 W night; KKWY(AM): 1630 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: KJJL(AM): Adult Standard; KKWY(AM): Country

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com