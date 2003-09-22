Changing Hands
Combos
KQMG-FM and KQMG(AM) Independence, Iowa
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: KM Communication Inc. (Kevin Bae, vice president); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Keene of Iowa Inc. (Rick Prusator, owner/president)
FACILITIES: KQMG-FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 410 ft.; KQMG(AM): 1220 kHz, 134 W
FORMAT: KQMG-FM: Soft AC; KQMG(AM): Soft AC
KWXI(AM) and KWXE-FM Glenwood, Ark.
PRICE: $430,000
BUYER: Jay Bunyard; owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: PGR Communications (Phil Robken, president)
FACILITIES: KWXI(AM): 670 kHz, 5 kW; KWXE-FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: KWXI(AM): Country; KWXE-FM: Country
BROKER: Wally Tucker of MGMT Services Inc.
KQIK-FM and KQIK(AM) Lakeview, Ore.
PRICE: $118,000
BUYER: Crystal Clear Broadcasting (Tommie S. Dodd, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Clause Charitable Trust (Beverly J. Clause, trustee)
FACILITIES: KQIK-FM: 93.5 MHz, 290 W, ant. 1,001 ft.; KQIK(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW day
FORMAT: KQIK-FM: Country; KQIK(AM): Country
FMs
WFGZ-FM Lobelville, Tenn.
PRICE: $487,000
BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services (Charles M. Ennis, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Malkan Broadcast Association (Audrey Malkan, owner)
FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz; 22 kW, ant. 715 ft.
FORMAT: Country
WYXX-FM Morris (Chicago), Ill.
PRICE: $426,000
BUYER: Nelson Enterprises (Larry Nelson, president/director); owns six other stations, including WSPY(AM), WCSJ(AM) and -FM, and WJDK-FM Chicago
SELLER: Big City Radio (Charles Fernandez, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz; 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rhythmic
KXCL-FM Yuba City, Calif.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Midvalley Radio Partners LLC (Bruce Buzil, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 501 W, ant. 2,024 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KDJR-FM Desoto (St. Louis), Mo.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Serendipity Ventures (Harold S. Vogt, owner); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Sabatino Cupelli
FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
KOUZ-FM Alexandria, La.
PRICE: $125,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 72 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Family Life Educational Foundation
FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
AMs
WSNH(AM) Nashua (Manchester), N.H.
PRICE: $635,000
BUYER: Balance View LLC (William Shaheen, managing member); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Anastos Broadcast Group (J. Scott Collins, president)
FACILITIES: 900 kHz, 910 W day/60 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
KFTM(AM) Fort Morgan, Colo.
PRICE: $415,000
BUYER: Media Logic LLC (Wayne Johnson, owner); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KRDZ Broadcasters Inc. (Robert D. Zellmer Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
WLNR(AM) Kinston (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.
PRICE: $315,000
BUYER: Estuardo and Leonor Rodriquez; own two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Pioneer Broadcasting LLC (Ronald Benfield, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Sports
WGAW(AM) Gardner (Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $235,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, clerk/director); owns 14 other stations, including WAHL-FM and WXRV-FM Boston
SELLER: Anastos Broadcast Group (J. Scott Collins, president)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.
PRICE: $165,000
BUYER: Good Samaritan Communications Inc. (Michael Augustus, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
KJJL(AM) Cheyenne and KKWY(AM) Fox Farm (Cheyenne), Wyo.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: MK Inc. (Monte L. Spearman, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Christus Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Montoya, president)
FACILITIES: KJJL(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW day/8 W night; KKWY(AM): 1630 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: KJJL(AM): Adult Standard; KKWY(AM): Country
