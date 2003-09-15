Changing Hands

Combos



KHLB(AM) and KHLB-FM Burnet, Texas

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Munbilla Broadcasting Corp. (Randall B. Hale, president); owns one other station, KBEY-FM Burnet

SELLER: Equicom Inc. (Glenn Hicks, president)

FACILITIES: KHLB(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KHLB-FM: 106.9 MHz, 5kW, ant. 358 ft.

FORMAT: KHLB(AM): Adult Standards; KHLB-FM: Country

KJPW-FM and KJPW(AM) Waynesville, Mo.

PRICE: $735,000

BUYER: Shepherd Group (David Shepherd, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Pulaski County Broadcasters (Millie Brotherton, president)

FACILITIES: KJPW-FM: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KJPW(AM): 1390 kHz, 5 kW day/111 W night

FORMAT: KJPW-FM: Country; KJPW(AM): Country

WVMG(AM) and -FM Cochran, Ga.

PRICE: $675,000

BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, Radio)

FACILITIES: WVMG(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/90 W night; WVMG-FM: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: WVMG(AM): Country; WVMG-FM: Country



FMs



KZRQ-FM Ash Grove and KHTO-FM Mount Vernon (Springfield), Mo.

PRICE: $5 million

BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group Inc. (Doug Kiel, vice chairman/CEO); owns 36 other stations, including KSGF(AM), KSPW-FM and KTTS-FM Springfield

SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KZRQ-FM: 104.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 505 ft.; KHTO-FM: 106.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 394 ft.

FORMAT: KZRQ-FM: Rock; KHTO-FM: CHR

Broker: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.

WDAN(AM), WNDL-FM and WRKH-FM Danville, Ill.

PRICE: $4.73 million

BUYER: Neuhoff Family LP (Roger A. Neuhoff, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Neuhoff Communications Inc. (Geoffrey H. Neuhoff, president)

FACILITIES: WDAN(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WNDL-FM: 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 367 ft.; WRKH-FM: 94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WDAN(AM): Talk; WNDL-FM: AC; WRKH-FM: Classic Rock

KAZZ-FM Deer Park (Spokane), Wash.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 253 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standards

WKVN-FM Levittown, P.R.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Family Educational Association (Olga J. Irizarry, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Clamor Broadcasting Network (Jorge Garcia, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 100 W, ant. 52 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety

WIFL-FM Inglis (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.

PRICE: $525,000

BUYER: Sabatino Cupelli

SELLER: Seven Rivers Broadcast Ministries (Paul Pratt, president)

FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: Religion



AMs



KGUY(AM) Milwaukie (Portland), Ore.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Holdings, LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns four other stations, including KKGT(AM), KKSN(AM) and KMUZ(AM) Portland.

SELLER: William Sizemore

FACILITIES: 1010 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country

KMAP(AM) Frazier Park (Bakersfield), Calif.

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: IHR Educational Broadcasting (Douglas Sherman, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KMAP Inc. (Edward Hopple, president)

FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 10 kW day/7 W night

FORMAT: Children

WGHB(AM) Farmville (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Pirate Media Group (Troy Dreyfus, managing member)

SELLER: Ronald W. Benfield

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: Sports



Clarification

In the Sept. 1 issue, Media Venture Partners was the broker that represented North Texas Public Broadcasting Inc. in its sale of KDTN-TV Denton, Texas, to Daystar Television Network.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com