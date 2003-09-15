Changing Hands
Combos
KHLB(AM) and KHLB-FM Burnet, Texas
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Munbilla Broadcasting Corp. (Randall B. Hale, president); owns one other station, KBEY-FM Burnet
SELLER: Equicom Inc. (Glenn Hicks, president)
FACILITIES: KHLB(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KHLB-FM: 106.9 MHz, 5kW, ant. 358 ft.
FORMAT: KHLB(AM): Adult Standards; KHLB-FM: Country
KJPW-FM and KJPW(AM) Waynesville, Mo.
PRICE: $735,000
BUYER: Shepherd Group (David Shepherd, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Pulaski County Broadcasters (Millie Brotherton, president)
FACILITIES: KJPW-FM: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KJPW(AM): 1390 kHz, 5 kW day/111 W night
FORMAT: KJPW-FM: Country; KJPW(AM): Country
WVMG(AM) and -FM Cochran, Ga.
PRICE: $675,000
BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, Radio)
FACILITIES: WVMG(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/90 W night; WVMG-FM: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: WVMG(AM): Country; WVMG-FM: Country
FMs
KZRQ-FM Ash Grove and KHTO-FM Mount Vernon (Springfield), Mo.
PRICE: $5 million
BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group Inc. (Doug Kiel, vice chairman/CEO); owns 36 other stations, including KSGF(AM), KSPW-FM and KTTS-FM Springfield
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: KZRQ-FM: 104.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 505 ft.; KHTO-FM: 106.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 394 ft.
FORMAT: KZRQ-FM: Rock; KHTO-FM: CHR
Broker: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.
WDAN(AM), WNDL-FM and WRKH-FM Danville, Ill.
PRICE: $4.73 million
BUYER: Neuhoff Family LP (Roger A. Neuhoff, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Neuhoff Communications Inc. (Geoffrey H. Neuhoff, president)
FACILITIES: WDAN(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WNDL-FM: 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 367 ft.; WRKH-FM: 94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WDAN(AM): Talk; WNDL-FM: AC; WRKH-FM: Classic Rock
KAZZ-FM Deer Park (Spokane), Wash.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: 3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 253 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standards
WKVN-FM Levittown, P.R.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Family Educational Association (Olga J. Irizarry, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Clamor Broadcasting Network (Jorge Garcia, president)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 100 W, ant. 52 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Variety
WIFL-FM Inglis (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.
PRICE: $525,000
BUYER: Sabatino Cupelli
SELLER: Seven Rivers Broadcast Ministries (Paul Pratt, president)
FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 381 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
AMs
KGUY(AM) Milwaukie (Portland), Ore.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Holdings, LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns four other stations, including KKGT(AM), KKSN(AM) and KMUZ(AM) Portland.
SELLER: William Sizemore
FACILITIES: 1010 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Country
KMAP(AM) Frazier Park (Bakersfield), Calif.
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: IHR Educational Broadcasting (Douglas Sherman, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KMAP Inc. (Edward Hopple, president)
FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 10 kW day/7 W night
FORMAT: Children
WGHB(AM) Farmville (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Pirate Media Group (Troy Dreyfus, managing member)
SELLER: Ronald W. Benfield
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
Clarification
In the Sept. 1 issue, Media Venture Partners was the broker that represented North Texas Public Broadcasting Inc. in its sale of KDTN-TV Denton, Texas, to Daystar Television Network.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com
