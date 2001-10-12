Change in the weather at WCVB-TV
With New England's harsh winter weather just around the corner, Hearst-Argyle
Television Inc.'s WCVB-TV Needham, Mass., the local ABC affiliate, has completed
work on a new 'StormTrak 5 Live Doppler' radar tower.
Built in eight weeks, the 150-foot tower uses Doppler 'X-Band' technology
that can pinpoint weather patterns down to a specific street, according to the
station.
The tower is located in the center of the station's viewing area in
Hopkinton, Mass., and it provides real-time information about severe weather to
viewers and local emergency-management officials.
The system goes on-air next week.
