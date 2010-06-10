Chalian Joining 'NewsHour'

David Chalian, political director for ABC News, is joining PBS NewsHour as political editor, starting July 6.

Chalian will manage the content from the White House, congressional and Supreme Court beats. He will also be an on-air analyst on Webcasts and the online version of NewsHour.

Before joining ABC News in 2003, Chalian produced "Inside City Hall" for NY1 News. He had been political director since 2007.