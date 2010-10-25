Chairman & CEO,Black Entertainment Television: Debra Lee

Though she is responsible for reinvigorating

and expanding the top cable

brand in the African-American community,

BET Networks Chairman and

CEO Debra Lee is the last to credit

herself for her accomplishments. “You need [to surround yourself

with] the kind of executives who are flexible and can focus on

whatever the challenges are of that particular time, be it new

technology, affiliate deals, or what advertisers are looking for,” Lee says of her personal success strategy.

But beyond her humility, perhaps it’s this focus

on building relationships with all sides of the entertainment

industry that has allowed BET, under Lee’s

purview, to reach 89 million households and close the

second quarter of 2010 with the highest performance

among viewers in its 30-year history. And perhaps

that’s why Philipe Dauman, president and CEO of

Viacom, calls Lee a “bridge-builder” as she joins the

B&C Hall of Fame with the class of 2010.

“She is able to connect with the community she

serves, with her team, with partners in a way that many

of us should emulate,” Dauman says. “She’s been a

very effective business leader and has driven the performance

of the business to new heights.”

But when Lee, who holds a law degree and a master ’s in public policy from Harvard, left law firm Steptoe

& Johnson to become general counsel of a nascent

BET nearly 25 years ago, she says she was driven

more by an interest in communications law than building

a business.

“More often than not it’s trial by error to find out

what you really like,” Lee says. “Whether it’s the industry,

the company or the cause, you have to find

something you’re excited about so it’s not work, it’s

more passion and fun.”

As she worked on developing the company’s subsidiaries,

Lee found that passion in the challenge of

building a network that was both a cultural and a corporate

underdog.

In 1991, she played an instrumental role in taking

BET public, making it the first African-American company

traded on the New York Stock Exchange. She was

at the helm of BET as president and COO when it went

private again in 1998, and again in 2000 when BET was

purchased by Viacom for $3 billion.

“I think it validated our audience and showed the

value that executives have created at BET,” Lee said

of the acquisition. “But it meant that while we were

developing our programming, we had to figure out the

best way to raise capital and expand the company.”

Lee’s bridges extend well

beyond corporate deal making.

When she became chairman

and CEO of BET Networks

in 2005, she looked first to the

needs of the community BET

serves to face the challenge of

program development. “The

African-American community

has always been unhappy about

how they’ve been serviced by

broadcasters. Every now and

then there’s been a Cosby

Show, but there hasn’t been a

steady stream of programming

targeted to the African-American

community,” Lee says.

In addition to expanding BET’s platforms to mobile

and enhancing content, including video and

social media, on BET.com, Lee is overcoming the

divide through research and focus groups, using the

study “The African-American Reveal” to examine

segments of BET’s audience. “Our goal is to understand

different viewpoints and what our audience

wants,” she says.

In September 2009, Lee oversaw the launch of

Centric, a 24-hour entertainment network featuring

programming that caters to older, more conservative

African-Americans, or what the network calls “the

multicultural adult.” Centric now reaches more than

31 million households in the U.S., Canada and the

Caribbean.

Lee’s next ambition is to make original programming —particularly sitcoms—a staple of BET. And

with two of them—The Game, resurrected after being

cancelled by The CW in May 2009, and Let’s Stay Together —slated to launch in January and a pilot, Read

Between the Lines, up to bat, Lee and the network seem

well on their way to meeting that goal. “I think they’re

going to be game-changers for BET. Hopefully, our

Mad Men,” Lee says.

“What I’m most impressed about with [her] is that

she hasn’t just used BET as a form of entertainment,”

says rapper-producer-entrepreneur Sean “Diddy”

Combs. “She’s used BET as a way to help to change

the world. She’s helped to break down the digital divide

with BET.com. She’s brought up issues of race

and accountability. [Through original programming],

she’s broken down stereotypes and she’s helped to

elevate [the African-American community’s] level of

sophistication.”

Lee admits that both race and gender continue to

be issues within the entertainment industry as well as

within the communities BET serves; her career has been

underscored by her efforts to level both playing fields.

“She’s a leader [who has] walked the delicate tightrope

of managing a significant company [while] being

very involved in the community, in organizing events

about self-image and pride, and making sure women

aren’t discriminated against,” adds CNN’s Wolf Blitzer,

who met Lee on the Washington political scene in the

mid-1990s. “And anyone who has worked at BET under

her leadership has seen the changes.”

“When I deal with people at other companies, sometimes

there’s surprise that there’s an African-American

woman running the company,” Lee says. “I think the

industry has come a long way, but there’s a lot of work

that needs to be done. Since entertainment and communications

are so important to the world and to our

country, it’s still very important to have a diverse group

of voices [contributing to it].”

When it comes to narrowing the gap, Lee views BET

as a “training ground” for minorities and women who

are interested in the entertainment business.

“That’s one of the most rewarding parts of working

at BET—being able to hire young, smart executives

who are really excited about contributing to the industry, ” she says. “This is a woman who wants to give back to the

community,” says Blitzer. “She doesn’t just want to

take.”