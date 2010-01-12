Chaggaris Named News Channel 8 Director of TV Projects, Senior Exec. Producer

Allbritton has named former CBS political director Steve

Chaggaris as director of television projects and senior executive producer of

its News Channel 8 local news net.

The move is part of the company's plan to combine the assets

of the Washington

area cable news net, its ABC affiliate, WJLA Washington, and a new web site.

At CBS, Chaggaris oversaw coverage of the 2008 elections,

both running the political unit and reporting on the races and first year of

the Obama administration, according to Allbritton.

Allbritton also owns political web site/newspaper, Politico.