Chaggaris Named News Channel 8 Director of TV Projects, Senior Exec. Producer
Allbritton has named former CBS political director Steve
Chaggaris as director of television projects and senior executive producer of
its News Channel 8 local news net.
The move is part of the company's plan to combine the assets
of the Washington
area cable news net, its ABC affiliate, WJLA Washington, and a new web site.
At CBS, Chaggaris oversaw coverage of the 2008 elections,
both running the political unit and reporting on the races and first year of
the Obama administration, according to Allbritton.
Allbritton also owns political web site/newspaper, Politico.
