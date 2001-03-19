Ch. 52-59 auction slated for next year

Broadcast television, including mobile, might be among the services permitted when spectrum now used for TV ch. 52-59 is auctioned for new uses next year, the FCC proposed last week. The agency also proposed that the 265 stations now operating on the band receive full interference protections from new users until the transition to DTV is complete.

Public comment is being sought on whether stations should be allowed to vacate channels early if they strike buyout deals with wireless companies expected to bid for the frequencies, just as they are for ch. 60-69.