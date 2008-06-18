CFA to Honor Cooper

The Consumer Federation of America is giving an award to one of its own.

CFA research director Mark Cooper will receive an Esther Pererson Consumer Service Award June 19 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Cooper is a familiar name to media executives and lobbyists, having been a witness at numerous hearings on everything from the XM Satellite Radio-Sirius Satellite Radio merger to video competition to media consolidation.

The CFA said Cooper has testified more than 100 times and helped to translate exhaustive studies and complicated issues into layman's terms.

"In more than a century of consumer activism, fewer advocates have done more than Mark Cooper to advance the consumer interest," the CFA added.