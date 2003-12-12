CF Entertainment Gets New Name

Byron Allen’s CF Entertainment is changing its name to Entertainment Studios and opening a sales office in Chicago. Those changes come after the company hired Stu Stringfellow, former president of King World Productions, as president of domestic television distribution.

In Chicago, Entertainment Studios is adding Jeff Hufford as senior VP, Midwestern sales and marketing, and Larry Widrig as VP of Midwestern advertiser sales. In the Southeast, Marlynda Salas-Lecate is now VP of Southeastern sales and marketing.

Independent syndicator Entertainment Studios produces such shows as Entertainers withByron Allen, The American Athlete, Kickin' It With Byron Allen and Global Business People.