CES: Verizon Wireless Names Zafar CTO Of Joint Venture MSOs

Las Vegas - Shadman Zafar, who previously headed product development for Verizon Communications, has moved into a new role as chief technology officer overseeing the joint venture with Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks.

Last month Verizon Wireless announced a landmark agreement with Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Bright House, under which the MSOs are proposing to sell the carrier 122 AWS licenses for $3.6 billion. Cox announced a similar deal with Verizon Wireless, with a proposal to sell its AWS holdings for $315 million.

Also under the deals, the cable companies will resell Verizon Wireless products and services and vice versa, and they will engage in joint development. The agreements have not yet been approved by regulators.

