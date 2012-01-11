CES: FCC's Genachowski Calls Net-Neutrality Lawsuit 'Distracting'

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said Verizon Communications' lawsuit challenging the agency's network-neutrality regulations was "distracting" and could create uncertainty and confusion in the market.

Genachowski, in his third appearance at CES, primarily used the stage Wednesday to stump for his favorite issue -- pushing TV broadcasters to auction off their spectrum to be used for wireless broadband.

On network neutrality, Genachowski said he was proud of the outcome, which he claimed has not hampered investment in broadband networks and applications.

The FCC's network-neutrality regulations, which went into effect Nov. 20, require Internet service providers to disclose network management techniques and forbids them from blocking or degrading specific content or applications.

