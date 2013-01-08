CES: DISH Unveils Hopper With Sling

Just a

year after using a pre-CES press conference to offer a number of new products

intended to revitalize its business, Dish unveiled a new Hopper With Sling,

which will allow subscribers to access live TV programming, DVR and on demand

content on any internet connected device both inside and outside the home.

The move

is very notable because it will allow subscribers to access more content on

more screens than any other pay TV operator.

Dish

also showcased significant enhancements to its apps, which have been rebranded

Dish Anywhere and announced a new feature called Hopper Transfer. This will move

recorded DVR recordings to an iPad so subscribers can access it outside the

home even when they don't have the Wi-Fi connection needed for the Sling

features.

The

company plans to make the new Hopper and Dish Anywhere apps available later in January

and will support the rollout with a multimillion dollar campaign.

The new

Hopper has built in WiFi and includes a much faster Broadcom chip that offers

twice the speed and memory and includes a transcoder for delivering video to

mobile devices. These features will help turn TVs into a home media hubs that

offer new multi-player gaming apps and the ability to ‘fling' photos, videos

and music from a mobile device.

The

Hopper with Sling will continues to include the AutoHop features that allows

users to automatically skip commercials on prime time programing. The feature

has proved to be highly controversial in the TV industry and broadcast networks

have sued Dish over the feature.

During the

pre-CES press conference, Joseph P. Clayton, DISH president and CEO, taunted

broadcasters over the feature, saying viewers "want to watch commercial free TV."

"Broadcasters

would have us believe that American consumers are breaking the law in skipping

commercials," he declared. "If bypassing commercials is illegal, we are nation

of outlaws."

The

company also showed some promos for AutoHop with actors from its Hopper ads

saying "everyone hates commercials." He also noted that judges had given the

Hopper a CEA Innovation Award this year.

It isn't

clear yet if the Hopper Transfer feature would prove to be controversial with

programmers, a number of which have refused to grant rights to programming

delivered to PCs and mobile devices unless operators agree to pay additional

fees.

Clayton also

noted that the company would continue to "ruffle feathers in the industry."

Arguing

that video costs were getting too high for many consumers, he stated that Dish

would continue to remove under-performing channels. "We are rapidly approaching

tipping point," he declared. "How many customers will pay100 a month for video?"

The new

Hopper also contains a feature that could prove to be helpful in retransmission

consent negotiations with broadcast stations because it comes with a DTV tuner

that would allow viewers to access local broadcast stations.

In an

interview on the new announcements prior to CES, Vivek Khemka, VP of product

management at Dish, noted that the satellite multichannel provider had been

focusing on making all of their content available everywhere and on improving

the overall user experience with improved apps and multiscreen features.

The new

Hopper with Sling and the rebranding of its TV everywhere offerings significantly

advance those efforts, he said.

"It

completely transforms the viewing experience," he said. "They will have access

to everything they have on their TV on every other device."

This

will significantly differentiate Dish from other TV Everywhere efforts, which

he called "either broken or very confusing," because of they have limited

content and don't allow subscribers to access all their live, on demand content

inside and outside the home.