CES: Dish Turns iPad Into Guide and Remote for Hopper

Dish Network is releasing an iPad app that will let

customers with the Hopper multiroom DVR use the tablet as a remote control as

well as discover popular and recommended programs and chat about them on social

networks.





The free Dish Explorer app will be available in Apple's App

Store on Jan. 7, the operator announced Sunday. Dish is scheduled to hold a

press conference on Monday with CEO Joe Clayton here at the 2013 International

CES.





The Hopper, which Dish introduced at last year's CES,

includes an automated ad-skipping feature that prompted lawsuits by major

broadcasters.





Other pay TV operators including Comcast, DirecTV, Time

Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems have introduced similar "second-screen"

apps.



