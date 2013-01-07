CES: Dish Turns iPad Into Guide and Remote for Hopper
Dish Network is releasing an iPad app that will let
customers with the Hopper multiroom DVR use the tablet as a remote control as
well as discover popular and recommended programs and chat about them on social
networks.
The free Dish Explorer app will be available in Apple's App
Store on Jan. 7, the operator announced Sunday. Dish is scheduled to hold a
press conference on Monday with CEO Joe Clayton here at the 2013 International
CES.
The Hopper, which Dish introduced at last year's CES,
includes an automated ad-skipping feature that prompted lawsuits by major
broadcasters.
Other pay TV operators including Comcast, DirecTV, Time
Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems have introduced similar "second-screen"
apps.
