CES: CNET Yanks Hopper From 'Best Of' Competition

CNET removedDish Network's Hopper withSlingbox place-shifting technology

from consideration as a finalist for its Best of CES Awards, the winners of

which were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Thursday.

"The

Dish Hopper with Sling was removed from consideration due to active litigation

involving our parent company CBS Corp.," said CNET on its Web site.

"We will no longer be reviewing products manufactured by companies with

which we are in litigation with respect to such product."

CBS

and other nets are suing Dish over the ad-skipping Hopper technology, arguing

it threatens their business model.

Dish

said it was disappointed with what it called CBS' interference with the CES

awards.

"We

are saddened that CNET's staff is being

denied its editorial independence because of CBS' heavy-handed tactics,"

said Dish President Joe Clayton. "This action has

nothing to do with the merits of our new product. Hopper with Sling is

all about consumer choice and control over the TV experience. That CBS,

which owns CNET.com, would censor that message is insulting

to consumers."

He

said he expected to continue to have a "productive relationship" with

CNET, which had initially posted a positive review

of the Hopper/Sling combo, leading to its inclusion among award finalists, said

Dish.