CES: CNET Yanks Hopper From 'Best Of' Competition
CNET removedDish Network's Hopper withSlingbox place-shifting technology
from consideration as a finalist for its Best of CES Awards, the winners of
which were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Thursday.
"The
Dish Hopper with Sling was removed from consideration due to active litigation
involving our parent company CBS Corp.," said CNET on its Web site.
"We will no longer be reviewing products manufactured by companies with
which we are in litigation with respect to such product."
CBS
and other nets are suing Dish over the ad-skipping Hopper technology, arguing
it threatens their business model.
Dish
said it was disappointed with what it called CBS' interference with the CES
awards.
"We
are saddened that CNET's staff is being
denied its editorial independence because of CBS' heavy-handed tactics,"
said Dish President Joe Clayton. "This action has
nothing to do with the merits of our new product. Hopper with Sling is
all about consumer choice and control over the TV experience. That CBS,
which owns CNET.com, would censor that message is insulting
to consumers."
He
said he expected to continue to have a "productive relationship" with
CNET, which had initially posted a positive review
of the Hopper/Sling combo, leading to its inclusion among award finalists, said
Dish.
