CES Attendance Gets A Bump In 2010

Preliminary registration figures from the Consumer Electronics Association indicate that over 120,000 attendees visited the 2010 International Consumer Electronic Show that wrapped up in Las Vegas yesterday. That would be a healthy increase from the 113,085 verified attendees that visited last year's show, but still significantly less than the 141,150 attendees that visited CES 2008 before the global economic meltdown.

CEA conducts an independent audit of CES attendance and will release final verified figures in the spring.

The U.S.'s largest trade show drew 330 new exhibitors and displayed a number of new television products, including 3D TVs and Internet-enabled "connected TVs". The emergence of new mobile DTV technology that will let stations broadcast to cellphones and other portable devices---and the debate over whether the FCC will hamper those efforts by reclaiming some of the broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband applications---helped attract a number of top broadcast executives to CES, including the heads of major stations groups like ION Media, Gannett and Fox as well as NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith.

"The innovations unveiled this week at the 2010 International CES brought new optimism and opportunity to our industry and the global economy," said CEA president and CEO Gary Shapiro. "This show exceeded expectations with its innovation, optimism and excitement. What a great way to kick off the new decade."

The 2011 International CES will be held in Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2011.