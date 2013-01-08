CES: Aereo to Expand to 22 Cities in 2013

Complete Coverage: CES 2013

Aereo has announced that it will expand its

operations into 22 cities in the course of 2013, which would expand its

potential reach to about 97 million customers.

The

company, which is already operating in New York City, will deliver

subscription service costing $8 a month or $80 a year that provides broadcast

signals to mobile devices.

The

expansion and the company's announcement that it has raised an additional $38

million in Series B funding raises the stakes for broadcasters, who have sued

the company over copyright violations.

The

cities "identified for expansion are: Boston, Miami, Austin, Atlanta,

Chicago,Dallas, Houston, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Detroit, Denver,

Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Cleveland, Kansas City,

Raleigh-Durham (N.C.), Salt Lake City, Birmingham (Ala.), Providence (R.I.), and

Madison (Wis.)," the company noted.

These

22 markets represent the first phase of Aereo's planned nationwide

expansion. The rollouts will occur during 2013 and start in late spring.

The

Series B round of financing was led by existing investors IAC and Highland

Capital Partners. Previous investors from Aereo's Series A funding round,

including FirstMark Capital, First Round Capital, High Line Venture Partners,

and select individuals, also participated in this second round of financing.

The

announcement was made by Aereo's CEO and Founder, Chet Kanojia, at the Citi

Global Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.