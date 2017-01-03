CES 2017: VR Association Launces Industry Database

Complete Coverage: CES 2017

Las Vegas — The international VR/AR Association (VRARA) announced at CES a new, searchable database of companies involved in augmented, virtual and mixed reality technologies, with the goal of making it easier for those in the space to connect with new partners.

The directory is only accessible to the 100-plus members of VRARA, however any company can add a listing to the service for free.

“The VR/AR/MR ecosystem is growing at an unprecedented pace, faster than anything we have seen in the mobile ecosystem,” said VRARA executive director Kris Kolo in a statement. “There are now thousands of companies offering VR or AR related services and it will be impossible to find the best partner with a simple google search or by going to events. The directory fills this need and will connect organizations in a more efficient and effective ways by ‘match-making’ on a global scale.”

The database allows for company searches by categories, company names and locations.