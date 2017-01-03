CES 2017: Dell Partners with Turner’s ‘ELeague’

Complete Coverage: CES 2017

Las Vegas — Computer tech company Dell announced at CES that it’s partnered with Turner and sports agency WME-IMG to handle PC hardware for ELeague, the competitive video gaming series Turner broadcast over the summer.

The partnership calls for Dell to provide all the computers for both the players and tournament organizers of the league, with both using Alienware Aurora gaming desktops and Dell 24-inch 144Hz gaming monitors.

Turner also announced that every 2017 ELeague tournament will be broadcast via a combination of TBS and Twitch, beginning with the Jan. 22-29 ELeague Major: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

“The world's best gamers demand bleeding edge hardware that keep them at their best,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of sales for Turner Sports, in a statement. “ELeague is proud to welcome Dell as a key partner, supporting the passionate eSports community and delivering the high-performance hardware needed to fuel ELeague’s thrilling competition all year long.”

Bryan deZayas, director of Dell’s gaming division, added: “The popularity of PC gaming is at an all-time high, with hardware alone forecasted to exceed $35 billion by the end of 2018, thanks to the introduction of VR and excitement created by eSports and gaming tournaments. We are very proud to continue investing in gamers around the world by introducing a new Inspiron gaming line and partnering with ELeague to power and support the eSports community, which is projected to reach 145 million fans in 2017.”