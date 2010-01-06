CES 2010: Dish, EchoStar Sling Up 'TV Everywhere' Strategy

Las Vegas - Dish Network, co-opting a term popularized by the cable industry, announced a "TV Everywhere" suite of products geared around EchoStar's Slingbox to let subscribers access live TV and DVR recordings over the Internet and home wireless networks while EchoStar rolled out a similar line aimed at other pay-TV providers.

As first reported by Multichannel News, Dish filed for trademark protection on the term "TV Everywhere" in September.

"Dish Network is proud to introduce the first and only comprehensive solution for consumers to pay once for content and then remain connected to their TV everywhere," Dish chief marketing officer Ira Bahr said in a statement. "Dish Network customers will be able to enjoy their favorite live and recorded shows throughout their home and on the go, using the same program guide, menu and navigation they are familiar with on their home TV."

