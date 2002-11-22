Cerio joins HBO

Buena Vista Television's Tom Cerio is becoming Home Box Office's executive vice president

of program distribution under Scott Carlin, who became president of program

distribution at the premium channel three months ago.

Cerio leaves his job as chief of BVT's sales force to move from Los Angeles

to New York March 1.

His hiring is the next step in HBO's effort to launch a syndication-sales

force that would offer cleaned-up versions of original HBO programming,

movies and specials.

Cerio has been at BVT since 1990, where he began as VP of sales

in the Eastern division.

Prior to that, he had worked in sales at Orion Pictures beginning in 1980.

Cerio graduated from the University of Rhode Island and he and his wife,

Donna, have two children, Dominic and Vic.