CEO Predicts 15-20% Upfront Ad Spending Hike for Hispanic Broadcast Nets

Joe Zubi is CEO of Miami-based Zubi Advertising, one of the

largest Hispanic advertising agencies in the country, with annual billings of

about $200 million a year. The agency was founded in 1976 by Zubi's late mother

Tere Zubizarreta, who on March 27 became the first Hispanic woman to be

inducted into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame. Zubi agency clients include

Ford, JP Morgan Chase, American Airlines and Walgreens, among others. He was in

New York to attend the AAF induction dinner on behalf of his mother and took

some time to talk with MBPT about this year's Hispanic upfront.



What type of ad spending do you think will take place in the Hispanic

TV upfront this year?



I believe this is going to be one of the best upfronts in the Hispanic ad marketplace.

In 2000, great numbers came out of the census regarding the Hispanic

population, but then in 2001 we had the tragedy of the September 11 attacks,

and for a couple of years, there were ad cutbacks. Then the 2010 census numbers

came out, again reflecting huge growth in the Hispanic population in the U.S.,

but we were still in a tough economic marketplace that was still recovering

from 2008-09. But finally this year, marketers seem more positive about

spending again. Most have positive cash flows and are showing sales growth.

This Hispanic upfront will be one of the most aggressive in years.



How does that translate in dollars?

I wouldn't be surprised to see an overall ad dollar volume increase of

15-20% in the Hispanic upfront.



Where will that increase come from?

I think most of it will come from current clients on Hispanic

television that will be spending more.



What impact do you think the new network being formed by News Corp. and

RCN, MundoFox, will have on upfront spending and ad dollars?

It's hard to tell. We are going to have to rely on ratings promises

since the network has no track record. So we will have to be cautious since

they may not achieve the ratings they project. They will have plenty of content

and they will have solid distribution. But we haven't seen their business plan

so it's hard to tell. Right now they seem to be concentrating on growing their

station base. It's not likely they will be releasing any programming

information until their upfront presentation. I have to believe right now that

their take in the upfront will be relatively low and that a lot of advertisers

will buy them in scatter as they start to see what kind of ratings the

programming gets.



What ad categories do you believe will bring in more ad dollars in the

Hispanic upfront?

I believe automotive will be stronger with companies like Hyundai, Kia

and Volkswagen spending more. I also think the financial category will pick up.



What are some ad categories where you see room for growth?

I think electronics is not spending what it should be, considering

Hispanics' passion for that category. And packaged goods still has a lot of

room for growth, not so much with new companies coming in but with the

companies that are advertising now. There are so many more brands they should

be promoting.



When do you expect selling to begin in the Hispanic upfront?

Over the last couple of years, media agencies have been buying Hispanic

TV at the same time they were buying English-language television, so I see that

continuing. I expect buying on English-language and Hispanic TV to be going on

simultaneously.



Do you believe Telemundo will continue to make some inroads in picking

up more upfront dollars?

While Univision will continue to get the bulk of the dollars, Telemundo

is getting more dollars. It introduced some strong novelas this season and

programming-wise it is moving in the right direction. I believe that Telemundo

will grow its share of advertising a bit again this year.

