CEO, Ponturo Management Group LLC: Tony Ponturo

Tony Ponturo loves a good sports

metaphor. He heard them all while

working for 26 years at Anheuser-

Busch, building Bud Light into the

world’s best-selling beer brand—

with Budweiser second—thanks

largely to the incredibly savvy sports

partnerships he designed. But the one-time president and

CEO of Busch Media Group always lived and worked by

one big sports-related code: It’s important to have a good

tiebreaker. In other words, if you give a little bit now, a lot

may come your way later on, when it counts most.

“Lots of people lose sight of the fact that in some

deals, it can be, OK, I’m not sure I see the full benefit

yet but I know it’s important to you, and at the end of

the day, I know I’ll get my benefit,” Ponturo says. “And

that really does go so far.”

It’s a style born from a commitment to service and

a belief that, in a highly competitive brand-building

world, a greater degree of old-school kindness and respect

will often win the day.

And Ponturo has seen more winning days than just

about anybody in his business. Leading the in-house

team charged with building Bud Light to compete with

Miller Lite beginning in 1982, Ponturo presided over

deals that forever turned A-B into the quintessential

Super Bowl commercial brand, from the creation of

the Bud Bowl (pitting animated teams of Bud and Bud

Light bottles against each other on the gridiron) to the

airing of some of television’s most anticipated annual

ads. With Ponturo quarterbacking the team, A-B also orchestrated

official beer sponsorships with Major League

Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National

Hockey League, Major League Soccer and NASCAR,

as well as a host of international deals. By wisely

managing more than $700 million annually in broadcast

and cable buys, Ponturo frequently turned ground-floor

opportunities into long-term victories.

“Tony Ponturo understood the business of sports marketing

as well as any human I’ve known,” says MLB

Commissioner Bud Selig. “His impact on the business

of sports and marketing is enormous. Should he be in the

B&C Hall of Fame? I’d say that’s an unequivocal yes.”

Ponturo’s determination for such success was established

when he started at A-B after six years in the New

York advertising business. Anheuser-Busch CEO August

Busch III set the tone, and threw down a gauntlet

when he announced to his A-B branding team his desire

to best Miller Lite in the market.

“There was an amazing competitive spirit that started

at the top, and you came to

work every day a little bit with

a bayonet in your mouth,” Ponturo

recalls. “You wanted to

win, you wanted to do well. We

were proud of what we were

accomplishing, and the energy

in the building was never to be

satisfied. And we were fortunate

that we had amazing consistency

with the people in our company,

so you had that team that

worked together and didn’t get

distracted by the new kid on the

block that had a different way of

doing things. We just stayed to

our knitting and the consistency

gave us a step up on the process

and it proved out.”

Ponturo may have been at his best beginning in the

mid-1980s, when the rights to air the Super Bowl were

traded annually between CBS, NBC and ABC. In each

negotiation—continuing in the early 1990s, when Fox

intercepted CBS’ NFL rights—Ponturo came to view

the big game as a linchpin of much grander deals.

“The networks were not gonna sell [the Super Bowl]

at isolation,” he recalls. “And that led to these amazing

multi-year, multi-sport deals. In a 30-day period of time

we would have locked up three or four networks’ Super

Bowls over five years, as well as their NFL football,

their NASCAR, their baseball, their college football,

all-encompassing packages. And because the deals had

such girth, we also had very reasonable inflation points

each year. So we really created in many respects our

own upfront, locking up not only the Super Bowl but

all the major sports properties.”

The deals were often—to use another sports metaphor —red zone-like skirmishes with pride and profit

very much at stake. By keeping both his cool and his

belief that everybody deserves a piece of the win, he and

A-B’s business continued to thrive and grow.

“Tony was a statesman in very difficult situations, and

he had this great style,” recalls Brian France, chairman

and CEO of NASCAR. “He had to buy a lot of sports

rights and media and had to do it in a competitive environment,

and he did it with a great approach.

”

And for Ponturo, that approach always went back to

laying the groundwork for those sweet tiebreakers. “In the late ’80s, Miller [Brewing] had for years the

Los Angeles Dodgers local baseball sponsorship, and we

wanted it,” he says. “And it was on a local Fox affiliate.

Fox had just started in 1985 and we had taken somewhat

of a risk to be, for a million dollars, one of their five or

ten gold sponsors to support the network when it was

just a Tuesday and a Wednesday primetime schedule.

And when we were competing for this local [Dodgers]

sponsorship, the tiebreaker came when I was brought in

to the station manager, along with Jamie Kellner, who

was CEO of Fox at the time. And [Kellner] said, ‘You

also helped support us at a time when we needed it, so

that’s gonna be the tiebreaker.’ So you never know when

it’s gonna come back and help you, but it usually does.”

After InBev purchased A-B in 2008, Ponturo took the

early retirement package and returned to the New York

area of his youth. It brought back plenty of memories:

Of starting his career as an NBC page—where he met

his wife—and embracing his love of both sports and

entertainment. Founding his own Ponturo Management

Group LLC, he indulged his love of theater and began

exploring a new career: Broadway producer. It’s led

to yet more wins for Ponturo: He earned a Best Musical

Tony award as one of the chief backers of the hit

show Memphis, then snapped up rights to the acclaimed

David Maraniss biography of Vince Lombardi, When

Pride Still Mattered. The much-anticipated Broadway

adaptation of the book—titled Lombardi—was scheduled

at press time to open this month.

Ironically, it brings Ponturo back to the Super Bowl:

The winning NFL team gets to hoist the Vince Lombardi

trophy, after all. “It’s the passion of my old job, working

with the NFL all those years, and then taking this new

passion of theater from the business side,” he says. “Raising

capital for the show, it really has all the elements of

business and management and marketing. When people

step back and think about it, it’s not that much of a leap in

some respects as some may think. It’s your game to win

or lose, using a sports analogy again. It’s been fun, and

it’s a real challenge to do it.”