Century 21 Returns to TV Ads With Superbowl Spot

After two years of advertising silence on the television, Century 21 is back in the TV advertising game with a vengeance. According to Adage, the company has already purchased a spot for the 2012 Super Bowl and sponsorship of NBC's pregame coverage.

The

30-second ad will be Century 21's first Super Bowl spot, and is slated

to air in the third quarter. This new ad strategy is part of the

company's global rebranding effort, and will also be the capper for

Century 21's 40th anniversary celebration.

Next

week Century 21 will be launching its new ad campaign (for which the

Super Bowl spot is a part of) that will put more focus on the company's

121,000 worldwide agents. The spots are scheduled to air on TLC; Century

21 will also be featured in an episode of Cake Boss.

NBC

is reportedly seeking $3.5 million per 30-second spot, up from Fox's $3

million asking price for February's game. This is the first time a

marketer has publicly detailed its Super Bowl ad plans.