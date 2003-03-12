Cellasene settles FTC suit

Rexall Sundown Inc. -- which pitched its Cellasene cellulite treatment in a

widely distributed video-news release, as well as in TV, radio, print and

Internet ads -- has agreed to pay "up to $12 million" to settle a Federal Trade

Commission complaint against its marketing practices.

The "up to" in that figure represents the settlement of various class-action

suits against the company.

The VNR -- which the FTC said prompted stories "throughout the country" --

talked up the product's "impressive" clinical trials.

The commission countered in a July 2000 suit that the claims Rexall had of

clinical evidence of Cellasene's efficacy were false.

"Hundreds of thousands of consumers were misled by the claims for this

product," said Howard Beales, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer

Protection.

The agency late last year pledged to crack down on the marketing of

weight-loss products, and Beales issued another warning: "This case should alert

advertisers to the fact that their chances of getting away with making

unsubstantiated claims are slim to none."

The settlement is not an admission of guilt by Rexall.