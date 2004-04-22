Cell-evision Gets New Player

Proteus, a pioneer in bringing programming content to the really, really small screen (cell phones), has been acquired by mobile message-service provider Telitas.

Proteus will be transformed into Telitas US, The Oslo, Norway-based Telitas' attempt to grab a piece of the growing market for entertainment content delivered to wireless phones and other synergies between programmers and wireless providers (contests, call-ins, interactive gaming).

Washington-based Proteus currently has content connections with Fox Sports, ABC Enhanced Television, Discovery, HBO, and AccuWeather.

Being brought in to head up Telitas US as CEO is Kenneth Krushel, formerly an executive with King World and NBC.

Proteus founders Patrick McQuown and Timothy Shey will stay on. McQuown will remain president, reporting to Krushel, and Shey will remain creative director.

Telitas will also beef up the company's programming braintrust by installing Russell Kagan, president of content company International Program Consultants, as managing director, and David Simon, former NATPE president and Fox program executive (Cops, America's Most Wanted), as creative consultant.

